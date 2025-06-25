Open Road Jerky Founder Was Inspired By His Love of Racing 

As a student at West Chester University, Kristian Sigismondi was studying computer science when he developed a beef jerky habit. A junior at the time, he was all about getting more protein into his diet. Jerky was fast and convenient, but it was also expensive for a broke college kid. “So I bought the equipment to make it myself. I started experimenting in my kitchen and fell in love with the process,” said Sigismondi.

He soon wanted to take his new passion further. “I’ve always had an entrepreneurial mindset, and this felt like the perfect opportunity to build something of my own. Then I hit another roadblock: how could I stand out? If I launched ‘Kristian’s Jerky,’ who would care? I needed a brand that meant something—a brand that brought people together. That’s when I turned to my biggest passion: cars.”

A fan of motorsports since he was a kid, now 23-year-old Sigismondi has formed many friendships over the years based on cars and racing. One day he realized his love for jerky and his love for cars were a perfect combination. The on-the-go, protein-filled snack is ideal for automotive and motorsports enthusiasts, or even those just on a long road trip in need of a snack.

- Advertisement -

Inspired by companies that have created entire cultures around their products, like Ghost and GFuel, Sigismondi decided to create a jerky company made for car enthusiasts and the open road. In April 2024, Open Road Jerky was born. Soon after, his childhood best friends, Nathan Jackard and Matthew Johnston, joined Open Road as partners.

“Our journey began with a simple idea: To create the perfect snack for those who love automotive machines, crave a burst of protein for late-night garage wrenching, and appreciate delicious, handcrafted jerky. All of our jerky is made right here in PA, in small batches, and is a fun, healthy alternative to other jerky out there,” Sigismondi said. With unique flavors such as Classic Hickory, Hot Honey, Sweet Habanero, there is a flavor for most every taste. A Chipotle BBQ jerky release is planned for July.

Since the Media-based company was launched, they have partnered with brands such as McLaren of Philadelphia, Valvetronic Designs, (a leading aftermarket exhaust company) and Fortune Auto (a premiere suspension company). Open Road has also collaborated with internet personalities and influencers like Jack Schannter and Chris Borges. With over 10,000 bags of jerky sold, the company has found traction through local market and car events, in addition to partnerships.

Next on the horizon, according to Sigismondi, is retail expansion, making Open Road the next big name in American jerky, and showing other young entrepreneurs that with hard work, they too, can turn their passion into reality.

Check out the company’s website here and get 20% off with code “FIRSTORDER.”

Related: West Chester Day Trip Guide: How to Spend 24 Hours in Town