What to Do for Memorial Day Weekend in the Main Line Region

Kick off summer and honor our service members with these events for Memorial Day weekend around the Main Line and Philadelphia region. 

May 19, 2025
memorial day
Adobe Stock/jaflippo

Memorial Day weekend is almost here! Kick off your summer by honoring those we lost during their service and welcoming the warm weather to the Main Line region. 

Devon Horse Show & Country Fair 

23 Dorset Rd., Devon
May 22 – June 1

 

Beginning May 21, the oldest and largest outdoor multi-breed horse competition in the U.S. will kick off at the Devon Horse Show & Country Fair. The country fair will raise money for Bryn Mawr Hospital and host family-friendly activities from boutique shopping to carnival games and a Ferris wheel. Plus, all military personnel, first responders and their families receive free admission on Memorial Day.

Chaddsford Winery Memorial Day Taco Fest

632 Baltimore Pke., Chadds Ford
May 24-25

 

The unofficial start of summer takes place all weekend long at Chaddsford Winery. Featuring taco trucks, live music and the Memorial Day weekend featured drink (frozen wine slushies and white wine margs), this Chadds Ford event is the perfect way to celebrate, taco in hand. Admission is free, with tables available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Kennett Square Memorial Day Parade 2025

100 W State St., Kennett Square
May 26

Over the long weekend, one of Chester County’s largest parades returns to the region. Join the residents of Kennett Square at their historic Memorial Day parade, founded in 1948, this Monday. This event is free to the public and will begin at 10 a.m. 

Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

Lancaster Ave., Wayne
May 26

Join the Radnor Heritage Society and Museum for this year’s parade and ceremony, with antique cars as the feature this year. Apply online to enter your own car for any pre-1976 models. Plus, don’t forget to stop by the museum while you’re there. The parade begins at 9:45 a.m. on Memorial Day. A brief ceremony will follow the parade at the corner of Runnymeade and South Wayne Avenues to honor those lost in service to the United States.

The 143rd Rockdale Memorial Day Parade

2551 Mount Rd., Aston
May 26

For the 144th year, locals can come out for Rockdale’s Memorial Day ceremony beginning at 11:15 a.m., though organizers recommend gathering around the monument at 10 a.m. DJs will be playing patriotic songs and marches. Additionally, there will be free hot dogs, pretzels, drinks and Italian ice for kids.

Ardmore Memorial Day Concert, Parade and Ceremony

Lancaster Ave. and Argyle Rd., Ardmore
May 26

Starting at 9:45 a.m. with the Merion Concert Band and continuing through to 11:30 a.m., the Ardmore Memorial Day parade will travel from Greenfield Avenue down to St. Paul’s Cemetery, where it will conclude with a wreath laying on the graves of former soldiers.

