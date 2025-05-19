What to Do for Memorial Day Weekend in the Main Line Region

Memorial Day weekend is almost here! Kick off your summer by honoring those we lost during their service and welcoming the warm weather to the Main Line region.

23 Dorset Rd., Devon

May 22 – June 1

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devon Horse Show (@devon1896)

- Advertisement -

Beginning May 21, the oldest and largest outdoor multi-breed horse competition in the U.S. will kick off at the Devon Horse Show & Country Fair. The country fair will raise money for Bryn Mawr Hospital and host family-friendly activities from boutique shopping to carnival games and a Ferris wheel. Plus, all military personnel, first responders and their families receive free admission on Memorial Day.

632 Baltimore Pke., Chadds Ford

May 24-25

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chaddsford Winery (@chaddsfordwinery)

The unofficial start of summer takes place all weekend long at Chaddsford Winery. Featuring taco trucks, live music and the Memorial Day weekend featured drink (frozen wine slushies and white wine margs), this Chadds Ford event is the perfect way to celebrate, taco in hand. Admission is free, with tables available on a first-come, first-served basis.

100 W State St., Kennett Square

May 26

Over the long weekend, one of Chester County’s largest parades returns to the region. Join the residents of Kennett Square at their historic Memorial Day parade, founded in 1948, this Monday. This event is free to the public and will begin at 10 a.m.

Lancaster Ave., Wayne

May 26

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radnor Memorial Day Parade (@radnormdp)

Join the Radnor Heritage Society and Museum for this year’s parade and ceremony, with antique cars as the feature this year. Apply online to enter your own car for any pre-1976 models. Plus, don’t forget to stop by the museum while you’re there. The parade begins at 9:45 a.m. on Memorial Day. A brief ceremony will follow the parade at the corner of Runnymeade and South Wayne Avenues to honor those lost in service to the United States.

2551 Mount Rd., Aston

May 26

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Rockdale Parade (@the_rockdale_parade)

- Advertisement -

For the 144th year, locals can come out for Rockdale’s Memorial Day ceremony beginning at 11:15 a.m., though organizers recommend gathering around the monument at 10 a.m. DJs will be playing patriotic songs and marches. Additionally, there will be free hot dogs, pretzels, drinks and Italian ice for kids.

Lancaster Ave. and Argyle Rd., Ardmore

May 26

Starting at 9:45 a.m. with the Merion Concert Band and continuing through to 11:30 a.m., the Ardmore Memorial Day parade will travel from Greenfield Avenue down to St. Paul’s Cemetery, where it will conclude with a wreath laying on the graves of former soldiers.

Related: Here’s What to Do Around the Main Line Area This Weekend