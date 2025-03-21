What to Know Before Visiting Tyler Arboretum

Tyler Arboretum is one of the most historic properties in the western suburbs. In fact, its history stems from before William Penn even set foot in the New World to a “lease and release agreement” signed by Penn in agreement with an English Quaker named Thomas Minshall. His descendants occupied the land for eight generations until 1944 when Laura Tyler arranged for the property to be left in trust as the John J. Tyler Arboretum, in honor of her late husband.

Over 80 years later, the arboretum attracts 70,000 visitors to its 650 acres every year. Its history as a sanctuary for trees, shrubs and herbaceous plants runs back to the early 19th century when sixth-generation descendants, Jacob and Minshall Painter, began cultivating the plants and gardens that make the arboretum iconic today. Today, 20 of those original Painter trees are still alive.

Additionally, the wide variety of species on display at Tyler Arboretum has gained recognition from the National Audubon Society, which has dubbed it an Important Bird Area. The arboretum also maintains an active bluebird nest box program.

Blooming Seasons

Early spring is a great time to find cherries, crabapples, crocuses, daffodils, dogwoods, hellebores, lilacs, magnolias, rhododendrons and woodland wildflowers in bloom. Late spring will see azaleas, bottlebrush buckeye, hydrangeas, lilacs, rhododendrons and viburnums flowering. If you’re visiting during a different time of year, you can find the full blooming season list here.

Programming at Tyler Arboretum

Beginning this year, the Family Explorers series offered every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. is a great introduction to the arboretum for young children. Join master naturalists as they take your family through woods, gardens and fields to learn about the wonders of nature.

Likewise, another newer addition to the arboretum is Lucille’s Garden, a working vegetable patch opened in 2019 that allows families to connect with a working garden, from which all produce is donated to local communities. Plus, the Pollinator Preserve has transformed from a temporary exhibit to a permanent fixture at Tyler Arboretum, becoming a haven for hummingbirds, butterflies, moths and bees.

Furthermore, guests will be able to explore the Hybridizer Test Garden. This project is still under development, but it joins the forces of the American Rhododendron Society with the arboretum to showcase and test new varieties of rhododendron. Preparations are currently underway to unveil the new exhibit this fall.

Even sooner, celebrations for the season include the 10k Trail Run on April 5, the Spirit of Spring Fireside festival on April 17 with food trucks and activities to celebrate the arrival of spring and the Annual Plant Sale from May 2-4.

For guests more focused on hiking than activities, 11.5 of 17 total miles of hiking trails are open to the public right now. The other 5.5 are undergoing clean-up efforts as park staff aim to mitigate damage caused by the invasive emerald ash borer, a beetle from Asia that has caused the death and decline of millions of ash trees across America, including 1,600 at the arboretum.

If you’d like to see this Delaware County gem continue to flourish, donations can be made that go directly to the care and maintenance of the land, as well as educational programs like field trips, summer camps and guided hikes. Funding doesn’t just help maintain the system in place, but it also gives the arboretum the opportunity to grow. Currently, Tyler Arboretum is looking to reinvest in additional native plantings that promote ecosystem health and regrowth after the emerald ash borer crisis.

Tyler Arboretum

515 Painter Rd., Media

