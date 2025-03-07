What to Do During a Getaway to Virginia’s Shenandoah County

Tucked between the Blue Ridge and Appalachian mountains, Virginia’s Shenandoah County encompasses miles of picturesque back roads blooming with vibrant seasonal colors. Along the way, you’ll find tiny towns offering a wealth of outdoor adventures, centuries of history and a host of other unique experiences.

It should take you less than four hours to reach Shenandoah County, where you can ditch the interstate for a scenic cruise past verdant farms and expansive vineyards along the 35 miles of U.S. Route 11. There are plenty of places to stop for lunch, boutique shopping and gallery browsing in the towns you’ll pass along the way. Route 11 even has an eponymous potato chip factory where you can see the snacks being made and grab some munchies to sustain you on your explorations.

Where to Eat

Head to the top of the world for a five-course feast with signature cocktails at Bryce Resort’s Dinner on the Mountain, offered the second Thursday of the month June-October. Sip champagne as you ride a ski lift to the peak for stunning views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Reservations required. 1982 Fairway Drive, Basye, (540) 856-2121.

Many of the dining options in Shenandoah County are mountain-casual cafes. For something a little more upscale, go for the prime rib at Copper Kettle restaurant at Bryce Resort. The restaurant also has a lively bar. 1982 Fairway Drive, Basye, (540) 856-2121.

Enjoy locally sourced breakfast and lunch specialties surrounded by seasonal plants and flowers at the Woodstock Garden Cafe, located inside a retail nursery. For breakfast, try the Florentine sandwich or the spicy Southwest burrito. Lunch highlights include a truffled grilled cheese, chicken cordon bleu or any of the signature bowls. 1175 Hisey Ave., Woodstock, (540) 459-8226.

Build your own Detroit-style pizza at Pale Fire Brewing Company. Get creative with your favorite toppings, or order the house specialty with pepperoni, sausage, bacon jam, marinara, ricotta and a hot-honey drizzle. Gluten-free cauliflower crust is also available. And don’t forget the beer. 1618 Orkney Grade, Basye, (540) 856-2807.

Where to Stay

Depending on the size of your party and your luxury quotient, you can rent anything from a mountainside condo to an amenity-rich chalet through Bryce Mountain Escapes. They’re all located at Bryce Resort, a county recreation destination with plenty of outdoor activities. You don’t have to bring a thing—each vacation home is fully stocked with dishware, cookware, bed linens, towels and an initial supply of toiletries. And many are pet-friendly. $85-$375. 2565 Orkney Grade, Mt. Jackson, (540) 856-2111.

At Jackson’s Corner Coffee Roastery and Cafe, you can start the day with a cup of coffee and a spinach, egg and feta croissant, or take a midday break with a Mediterranean flatbread. The house-made pulled pork barbecue is another favorite. 9386 S. Congress St., New Market, (540) 740-9010.

Essential Events

April-May, August-October

Cheer on your favorite steeds at Shenandoah Downs, one of the nation’s top live harness-racing tracks. 300 Fairground Road, Woodstock, (540) 459-4807.

May

The second weekend of the month is Mayfest time in Strasburg. This two-day celebration features an array of local artists and crafters, food and beverage vendors, a wine and beer garden, live music, a street parade, a duck race, a kids’ fun zone, and an old-timers baseball game. 250 Ram Drive, Strasburg, (540) 465-3187.

Held the weekend after Mother’s Day at New Market Battlefield State Historical Park, the Battle of New Market Commemoration Event features encampment drills, black-powder demos, period games, farmhouse tours and other 19th-century experiences. 8895 George Collins Pkwy., New Market, (540) 740-3101.

June

Over a dozen local artists demonstrate their talents at Shenandoah Valley ARTFest, so you’ll have of plenty of opportunities to find something for your home that reflects your taste and style. Just for fun, visit the caricaturist. Live music, too. Downtown Woodstock.

July-September

Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and pack a picnic for the Shenandoah Valley Music Festival. 217 Shrine Mont Circle, Orkney Springs, (540) 459-3396.

August

For over a century, the weeklong Shenandoah County Fair (Aug. 24-30) has been a treasured tradition, bringing locals and visitors together for live entertainment, amusement rides, agricultural exhibits, kids’ activities and great food. Shenandoah County Fairgrounds, 300 Fairground Road, Woodstock, (540) 459-3867.

Get in Your Steps

If all the beautiful weather has you craving a hike, you won’t have to look far for a worthy trail. George Washington National Forest covers nearly a quarter of the county. (540) 265-5100, fs.usda.gov. … Or you can follow the twists and turns of the Shenandoah River’s North Fork on two miles of waterside trails through Seven Bends State Park. 2111 S. Hollingsworth Road, Woodstock, (800) 933-7275, dcr.virginia.gov.

For more than a century, Shenandoah Caverns has been attracting visitors from around the world who come to marvel at the awe-inspiring stalactites, stalagmites and crystalline formations 200 feet below the ground. Before or after your tour, take a stroll through the animated department store window displays from the 1940s and ’50s on Main Street of Yesteryear, located on the floor above the lobby. 261 Caverns Road, Quicksburg, (540) 477-3115.

American Celebration on Parade encompasses a collection of more than 20 elaborate floats from the Rose Bowl and Thanksgiving Day parades, along with props and stage settings from presidential inaugurations. 397 Caverns Road, Quicksburg, (540) 477-3115.

Among the area’s many galleries, shops and studios, VECCA Gallery (Valley Educational Center for the Creative Arts) features themed exhibits that change on a regular basis. 123 S. Main St., Woodstock, (540) 459-7500. … At her eponymous studio, Kary Haun creates pottery that deftly combines form and function. Open by appointment. 101 E. North St., Woodstock. … Jon Henry General Store is stocked with fruit butters, hot sauces, silly socks, wooden toys, Virginia-made pasta and so much more. 9383 N. Congress St., New Market, (540) 227-0773. … And you can spend hours browsing antique and vintage jewelry, rare coins, militaria, furniture, pottery, books, fine art and housewares at the Strasburg Emporium. 160 N. Massanutten St., Strasburg, (540) 465-3711.

Mount up and take your choice of a variety of guided horseback-riding options at Fort Valley Ranch. Options range from one hour to full-day trips in the George Washington National Forest. 299 S. Fort Valley Road, Fort Valley, 540-933-6633.

Crunch and Sip

Route 11 Potato Chips are so popular they’re shipped to fans across the globe. Made only 25 pounds at a time, these artisan snacks are available in flavors ranging from Chesapeake Crab to Mama Zuma’s Revenge (spiked with habanero). The best time to see production at the factory is between noon and 2 p.m. You can even buy some chips still warm from the kettle. 11 Edwards Way, Mt. Jackson, (540) 477-9664.

Eight wineries make Shenandoah County an oenophile’s dream. Get the most enjoyment from your tastings and leave the driving to Shenandoah Wine Tours. Their five-hour excursion hits four wineries and includes a snack box. (540) 331-7700. … Or take a backroads ride to three county wineries on a Burg E-Bike Tour. (703) 785-6390.

What to Do

You can spend days at Bryce Resort and nearby Lake Laura without running out of things to do. Rent a regular or e-bike, hop on the ski lift and explore miles of mountain trails, or tackle some of the big jumps and drops in the bike park. Private and group lessons for all ages are available. Even if you’re not biking, take a chair lift ride to admire the mountain scenery … Golfers can navigate the creek that meanders through Bryce’s par-71 championship golf course. Pro lessons range from 45-minute junior sessions to a two-hour short-game instruction. … For something less traditional, bring the family for a round of disc or fling golf (a combination of lacrosse and golf) on the slopes. … From Memorial Day through Labor Day, the 45-acre, spring-fed Lake Laura is open for swimming, canoeing, paddleboarding, kayaking and paddleboating. Grab a picnic lunch to enjoy on the lake’s grassy beach. A three-mile hiking trail wraps around the lake, and you can fish for trout and smallmouth bass with a Virginia fishing license. 1982 Fairway Drive, Basye, (540) 856-2121.

For History Buffs

Take a self-guided tour of the Virginia Museum of the Civil War, where artifacts, exhibits, dioramas, a rare-weapons gallery, artistic displays and an Emmy-winning film focus on the 1864 Battle of New Market, one of the last Southern victories. The property also includes New Market Battlefield State Historical Park and Historic Bushong Farm (pictured below), where three generations of family members huddled in the basement while the battle raged around them. 8895 George Collins Pkwy., New Market, (540) 740-3101.

On a guided tour of the 1797 manor house at Belle Grove Plantation, you’ll get a look at how wealthy farming families in the northern Shenandoah Valley lived and worked. Leave some extra time to visit the outbuildings and view the archaeological exhibit Unearthing Enslaved Lives at Belle Grove. The property’s landscaping and gardens are free for meandering and picnicking. 336 Belle Grove Road, Middletown, (540) 869-2028.

