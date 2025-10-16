Subscribe
Seaview Is an Iconic Landmark Hotel Near Jersey Shore Attractions 

Fall is the perfect season to visit this storied hotel for its many offerings, as well as those in the surrounding area. 

October 16, 2025   |By
Seaview exterior
Photo by Lex Nemchenko

What do Denzel Washington, Joan Rivers, Willie Nelson and Charles Barkley have in common besides their celebrity status? They have all stayed at the historic Seaview Hotel in Galloway Township, New Jersey, just off Absecon Island. Seaview has hosted celebrities, athletes, politicians and golf’s greatest champions over the past 100-plus years it’s been in operation.  

A stay at Seaview often includes a round at one of the two challenging courses (one is situated right on the bay). Of course, there is much more to this long-standing resort than just golf. With both fine and casual dining options, a lobby bar, an indoor (and outdoor, in season) pool, proximity to popular shopping village Smithville, art galleries and the happenings of Atlantic City, there is plenty to do and see when you visit. 

Spacious room and suites are decorated in beachy colors of blue and shades of white, with dog-friendly rooms available for an extra charge and all the amenities needed for a comfortable stay. 

Dining Options 

Dining at Seaview is a culinary experience, especially in the main dining room, which offers sweeping vistas of the bay and golf course. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner with prime rib nights Thursday to Saturday. Chef Rodolfo Correa sources local ingredients for seasonal dishes alongside staples like crab cakes, crab-stuffed flounder, Aegean salmon, and prime meats like filet au poivre and New York strip. 

seaview dining room
The main dining room at Seaview Hotel. Photo by Anne E. Hill

The nautical-themed lobby bar and casual dining restaurant the Grille Room are perfect for a quick sandwich, salad or Seaview’s signature brew, the 1914 IPA, created by Brix City Brewing. This hoppy 6.5% IPA finishes with notes of tropical fruit.  

seaview pork chop
One of the hotel’s dinner specials, a pork chop dish. Photo by Anne E. Hill

Things to Do Around Seaview

Once you’ve dined, the hotel’s indoor pool beckons. It is a stunning spot to relax before heading toward the beach (just a 10-minute drive) or into the shopping village of Smithville (five minutes away), which operates all year and often hosts festivals and special events. Christmas shopping at Smithville offers unique boutiques and specialty shops under twinkling lights.  

seaview indoor pool
The indoor pool at the Seaview Hotel. Photo by Anne E. Hill

A short drive from Seaview are two bayfront spots for food and drink with spectacular sunset views: Oyster Restaurant & Boat Bar and Motts Creek Inn. Watch boats dock while you enjoy an appetizer, a cocktail or even a full meal.  

motts creek inn view
The view from the deck at Mott’s Creek Inn. Photo by Anne E. Hill

If you’re in the mood to view some art, two nearby galleries courtesy of Stockton University display Shore-inspired art from New Jersey and the Mid-Atlantic region from nationally and internationally prominent artists, as well as Stockton faculty and students. Noyes Galleries at Kramer Hall has seasonal exhibitions showcasing the ever-changing artistic landscape of South Jersey and the surrounding area.

The Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University in Atlantic City enriches the community by promoting education and providing resources for emerging artists. The facility houses two museums: The Noyes Museum of Art Galleries and the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey. You can browse through eight artist studios, galleries, shops, a café and even an art classroom. 

The Shore is not just a summer destination. Fall, and even the holidays, can be a special time to visit and experience something beyond the sand and surf. 

Seaview
401 S New York Rd, Galloway, NJ
Rates from $243 per night
Website

Related: Absecon Island Day Trip Guide: How to Spend 24 Hours on the Shore Island

