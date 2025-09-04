How to Spend a Perfect Fall Weekend in the Berkshires

Get Acclimated, Then Relax

Nature has been bountiful with her beauty in the mountains and valleys of the Berkshires. Start your trip with a drive to the top of Mount Greylock State Reservation. At 3,491 feet, it’s the highest summit in the state, offering breathtaking views of neighboring New York, Vermont and New Hampshire. Visitor Center/Park Headquarters, 30 Rockwell Road, Lanesborough, (413) 499-4262. If you’re up for a brisk hike, run, bike or rollerblade excursion, take the 13-mile paved Ashuwillticook Rail Trail along Cheshire Reservoir and the Hoosic River through the towns of Cheshire, Lanesborough and Adams. (413) 499-7003. Want some wheels? Get an electric rental for the day at Berkshire Bike & Board. 502C East St., Pittsfield, (413) 445–8888.

Not all mountain adventures are strenuous. Book an immersive wellness experience at Miraval Berkshires Resort & Spa. The package includes spa credit; unlimited participation in yoga, meditation, fitness classes and wellness lectures; lunch at the property’s Harvest Moon restaurant; and access to pools, a fitness center, challenge courses, saunas, hot tubs and hiking trails. Additional fee-based activities range from culinary and beverage classes to pottery-making and beekeeping. 55 Lee Road, Lenox, (844) 440-1849.

Or try round at Wyndhurst Golf & Club. The historic 18-hole course dates to 1926 and is open to the public. Club rentals, lessons, and half-and full-day clinics are available. 55 Lee Road, Lenox, (877) 781-7125.

Stay Here

Built in 1825, the Constance reflects the historic ambience of the Berkshires, providing cozy yet upscale accommodations in downtown Lenox. One queen room features a romantic setting, with a skylight over the bed for stargazing. Dog-friendly rooms are also available. A continental breakfast is included with your overnight stay. On Thursday evenings, the Constance hosts a tasting of local ciders. 11 Old Stockbridge Road, Lenox, (413) 551-2410.

Museums & More

MASS MoCA is one of the largest modern art centers in the country. That allows it to specialize in large-scale, immersive installations by well-known and emerging contemporary artists. 1040 Mass Moca Way, North Adams, (413) 662-2111.

At the Clark Art Institute, collections by Degas, Manet, Monet, Renoir and other French Impressionists share space with American works by John Singer Sargent, Winslow Homer and Frederic Remington. 225 South St., Williamstown, (413) 458-2303.

In the late 1780s, the Shaker Christian sect established their “City of Peace,” a community based on simplicity and hard work that lasted until 1959. The Hancock Shaker Village features 20 authentic buildings, a working farm and extensive collections of furniture and artifacts. On select days Oct. 17-30, the Haunted Hancock Tour recounts ghostly sightings in the village’s graveyard and cellars. 1843 W. Housatonic St., Pittsfield, (413) 443-0188.

Eat Here

Start your day at Haven Cafe and Bakery with a French rolled omelet; croissant French toast; or avocado, roasted wild mushroom or salmon toast. Pair it with a jasmine-maple or lavender latte. 8 Franklin St., Lenox, (413) 637-8948.

Take a break for afternoon tea at the Red Lion Inn, where you can sip your choice of blends and nibble on a selection of sandwiches and sweets while you’re surrounded by 18th-century elegance. 30 Main St., Stockbridge, (413) 298-5545.

Settle in with a bowl of creamy clam chowder or crab Rangoon dip at 110 Grill. Recent menu items include apricot shrimp risotto, pulled pork mac and cheese, prosciutto-wrapped cod and ribeye steak. 489 Pittsfield Road, Lenox, (413) 296-1102.

At Alta Restaurant & Wine Bar, selections on the Mediterranean-inspired menu may include beer-braised pork cheeks, seared duck breast with salty caramel sauce, or spaghetti alla spagnola with romesco sauce, toasted almonds and fennel confit. 34 Church St., Lenox, (413) 637-0003.

Known for its lasagna, osso buco and other Italian specialties, Frankie’s Ristorante also offers an extensive and thoughtful vegan menu. 80 Main St., Lenox, (413) 637-4455.

Oct. 1-31: Wednesdays-Sundays in October, the Incredible Naumkeag Pumpkin Show displays over 1,500 whimsically carved jack-o’-lanterns and hundreds of fall flowers. Hot cider and other seasonal snacks fuel the fun. Naumkeag House & Gardens, 5 Prospect Hill Road, Stockbridge, (413) 298-3239.

Autumn Events

Sept. 27: The Lenox Apple Squeeze features over 70 arts and crafts vendors, musical performances, food, and a kid’s carnival.

Sept. 27-28: At the Hancock Shaker Village Country Fair, crafters showcase their skills in demos and workshops, plus quilts and other items for sale. A farmers market offers locally grown and homemade edibles. Expect farm animals, live music and other activities.

Oct. 11-12: Spanning 24 acres, the Berkshire Botanical Garden Harvest Festival assembles more than 80 regional artisans. There’s also pumpkin painting, food trucks, a beer garden, games and live music.

5 More Glorious New England Escapes

Some of the rooms at this coastal Connecticut retreat look out onto the picturesque Stonington Harbor, with its fishing, lobstering and pleasure boats. Others offer a view of the New England seafaring village. Continental breakfast is included with your stay. A short drive away is Mystic Seaport Museum and Aquarium, where you’ll find lots of sea life to love. Rates starting at $260. 60 Water St., Stonington, Connecticut, (860) 535-2000.

This family-owned boutique hotel offers 20 suites with king featherbeds and gorgeous views. Full breakfast is included. At dinner, chef Sigal Rocklin highlights the finest local cuisine, collaborating with the region’s farmers, cheesemakers and other purveyors. Golf, fly-fishing and hiking are among the many activities available. Rates starting at $229. 39 West Road, Manchester Village, Vermont, (800) 822-2331.

Set on 42 bucolic acres in eastern Connecticut, this inn has been hosting guests since 1929. Suites have Jacuzzi tubs, and condominium villas feature fireplaces and kitchen units. Treat yourself to a facial or body wrap at the spa. Complimentary activities include guided morning meditation, afternoon tea, wine tasting and live entertainment. Brunch is a must at Kensington’s Restaurant on the property. Rates starting at $225. 607 W. Thames St., Norwich, Connecticut, (860) 425-3500.

At this all-inclusive mind-body wellness retreat, thoughtfully crafted meals and snacks keep you fueled for hiking, biking, yoga, aquatics, racquet sports and more. With 88 spa and beauty services available, you’ll have a hard time choosing from their extensive menu of facials, hair and nail care, body treatments, massages, and more. Rates starting at $1,125. 165 Kemble St., Lenox, Massachusetts, (413) 637-4100.

Tucked away in northwestern Connecticut’s Litchfield Hills, this 113-acre property is surrounded by woods and lakes. It offers 18 themed luxury resort cottages and one master suite. Fifteen different architects were involved, and each accommodation is a whimsical reflection of its creator’s imagination. The Helicopter is exactly what its name indicates—a fully restored 1968 Sikorsky incorporated into a modern living space. The Treehouse cottage is suspended 35 feet above the forest floor. Loads of activities and an on-site spa await. Rates starting at $1,100. 155 Alain White Road, Morris, Connecticut, (860) 567-9600.

Authors, Artists & Ghosts

Classic English, French and Italian influences make the Mount a one-of-a-kind abode. In this elaborate mansion, early 20th-century novelist Edith Wharton wrote two of her most renowned works, The House of Mirth and Ethan Frome. Guided and self-guided tours are available. And don’t miss your chance to encounter the spirits said to reside there. Through Halloween, there are two ghost tours—one for adults and another for families. 2 Plunkett St., Lenox, (413) 551-5111.

Herman Melville penned Moby-Dick in the 1780s farmhouse he called Arrowhead. More modest than the opulence of the Mount, the home reflects Melville’s quieter mid-19th-century lifestyle. Guided tours are available. 780 Holmes Road, Pittsfield, (413) 442-1793.

Best known for his seated sculpture in Washington, D.C.’s Lincoln Memorial, American artist Daniel Chester French created over 100 memorials and monuments and 75 public works in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Hundreds of his works are displayed in his barn and galleries at his summer home and studio, Chesterwood. 4 Williamsville Road, Stockbridge, (413) 298-3579.

America’s quintessential artist was also a Berkshires resident for the last 25 years of his life. The Norman Rockwell Museum houses the world’s largest collection of his works—close to 1,000 paintings and drawings, including over 300 Saturday Evening Post covers. 9 Glendale Road, Stockbridge, (413) 298-4100.

Retail Therapy

Leave plenty of time to browse Antiques Alley along Route 7 in Sheffield. Le Trianon Fine Art & Antiques features museum-quality fine furnishings 1854 N. Main St., (413) 528-0775. Linda Rosen Antiques specializes in 18th-and 19th-century American country furniture, paintings, folk art and accessories. 576 Sheffield Plain, (413) 229-5044. Items from the collections at Samuel Herrup Antiques have been sold to museums around the United States. You’ll find American furniture, art, redware and stoneware, Chinese ceramics, European and British art, needlework, and creamware and pearlware. 116 Main St., (413) 229-0424. Susan Silver Antiques stocks English and Continental 18th-and 19th-century formal furniture, porcelain and décor. 755 N. Main St., (413) 229-8169.

