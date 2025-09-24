These Taverns Across the Country Offer Eagles-Friendly Viewing

The Birds are off to a great start this season! While bars and restaurants showing the game and Eagles-viewing parties are common in our area, if you’re traveling this football season and looking for places to watch the reigning Super Bowl champs, there are many Eagles-friendly—and even Eagles-themed bars—in other states. (Florida has quite a few fans, it seems, judging by its sheer number of Eagles bars.) This guide will help you find a spot to settle in with like-minded football fans in the U.S.

P.S. Do you see your favorite, or is it missing? Let us know!

Arizona

4245 North Craftsman Ct, Scottsdale, AZ

This Scottsdale institution has dubbed itself “Eagles West,” and it wholeheartedly welcomes fans while serving up bar bites, hot sandwiches, baked wings, pizza and a fully stocked bar for beers galore during the game.

California

Suite R, 4225 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, CA

3812 Ray St., San Diego, CA

Pretzels & Pints does not just live and breathe Eagles, but all Philly sports. Calling itself “San Diego’s Home of the Philadelphia Eagles,” this North Park neighborhood location offers game-day food and drink specials along with pretzels, pizzas and, of course, water ice (ask the staff to pronounce it “wooder” ice when you order!).

770 Stanyan St., San Francisco, CA

Colorado

2012 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Florida

911 Sunrise Ln., Fort Lauderdale, FL

Eagles fans flock to this Fort Lauderdale spot where they can be amongst their people. The bar prides itself on its inventive Philly cheesesteak selection like its black and blue steak or

pizza Philly, topped with marinara and melted provolone.

9316 Anderson Ave., Tampa, FL

1527 North Third St., Jacksonville Beach, FL

“We are really from Philly!” is the motto at this Jacksonville Eagles bar, whose owners proclaim that their favorite teams are the Eagles, Phillies and Flyers. This is a great spot to stop and get your Eagles-viewing fix.

528 Front St., Key West, FL

9701 Gulf Dr., Anna Maria Island, FL

A quick look at Slim’s Place’s socials shows its obsession with the Eagles, Phillies and other Philly sports teams. Enjoy the game at this beach spot while you nosh on potstickers, pierogies, tacos or burgers with cold drink specials to accompany the food items.

4080 E. Michigan St., Orlando, FL

Georgia

1005 Hemphill Ave. NW, Atlanta, GA

Atlanta may be home to the Falcons, but the Eagles are the favorite bird at this downtown spot located near Georgia Tech. As the owners proclaim on their site: “We’re one of the best spots in Atlanta to watch the Philadelphia Eagles, so put on your jersey and come out for the next game. Come early to beat the crowd!”

2316 Main St., Ste. C, Tucker, GA

“Philly transplants no longer need to pine for the flavors of the City of Brotherly Love and the greater Delaware Valley. Nicky’s Undefeated can be their home away from home,” say the owners of Nicky’s Undefeated. All Philly menu items are popular at this suburban Atlanta hotspot, so enjoy a pork roll, hoagie or cheesesteak while rooting for the Birds.

Indiana

4155 Boulevard Pl., Indianapolis, IN

The owners at Hoagies & Hops take their Philly food so seriously they fly in their hoagie rolls from South Jersey for the authentic flavor of our area. Try the Brotherly Love hoagie with turkey, D&W black forest ham, salami and provolone. Then pair it with a delicious brew and the enthusiasm of Eagles fans in the Indianapolis area.

Maryland

605 2nd St., Chesapeake City, MD

It’s only an hour to our south, but this border town, which sits on the Chesapeake Bay and Delaware Canal, is full of Eagles fans come game day. Enjoy a water view with your wings or other tasty game-day snacks and drinks while you cheer on the Birds.

1061 S Charles St., Baltimore, MD

Nevada

6374 W Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas, NV

“Home of the Bleeding Green Eagles Fans of Las Vegas,” according to its owners, this spot is the place to hit up for a game if you find yourself in Las Vegas. Philly cheesesteaks, pizza, burgers and other tasty menu items keep you full as you cheer on the Birds.

New York

576 9th Ave. and 41st & 42nd Sts., New York, NY

The authentic Philly fare draws in the crowds to this well-known NYC establishment. With 20-30 brews on tap, it’s a great place find a good drink and plenty of likeminded fans when it’s time for Eagles viewing.

North Carolina

1513 Pierson Dr., Charlotte, NC

Pennsylvania

2314 E. Carson St., Pittsburgh, PA

Cupka’s Cafe II may be in Steelers country, but it’s known as a prominent bar for Philadelphia Eagles fans in Pittsburgh, offering a festive vibe for Eagles supporters. The South Side bar attracts a large crowd of Eagles fans to eat and drink during games.

South Carolina

123 W Ashley Ave., Folly Beach, SC

Eagles fever runs high at this beach spot in Folly Beach, just outside of Charleston. If you’re nearby on game day, this is a must-stop for the food, and the view as well.

Tennessee

316 Broadway, Nashville, TN

Nashville meets Philly at this bar on the main drag in downtown that loves its Eagles-viewing opportunities. It has huge TVs and tons of food and drink specials along with diehard fans at each game.

Texas

1100 E Houston St., San Antonio, TX

Washington

2331 2nd Ave., Seattle, WA

Wyoming

1140 W. Highway 22, Jackson, WY

Cutty’s Bar & Grill serves its authentic-tasting cheesesteaks on Amoroso rolls, and it’s no surprise as its owner is a Philly native. Order the loaded fries to accompany your steak and a cold beer, and you will feel right at home here. Fly Eagles, Fly!

