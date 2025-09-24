Subscribe
These Taverns Across the Country Offer Eagles-Friendly Viewing

Eagles fans aren't just in Philly and its suburbs. Diehard fans in other states also root for the Birds, and you can join them on your next visit.

September 24, 2025
Bar taps
Photo by Naseem Buras on Unsplash

The Birds are off to a great start this season! While bars and restaurants showing the game and Eagles-viewing parties are common in our area, if you’re traveling this football season and looking for places to watch the reigning Super Bowl champs, there are many  Eagles-friendly—and even Eagles-themed bars—in other states. (Florida has quite a few fans, it seems, judging by its sheer number of Eagles bars.) This guide will help you find a spot to settle in with like-minded football fans in the U.S.

P.S. Do you see your favorite, or is it missing? Let us know!

Arizona 

Rock Bar

4245 North Craftsman Ct, Scottsdale, AZ

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by EaglesWestAZ (@eagleswestaz)

This Scottsdale institution has dubbed itself “Eagles West,” and it wholeheartedly welcomes fans while serving up bar bites, hot sandwiches, baked wings, pizza and a fully stocked bar for beers galore during the game.

California 

The Draft Restaurant & Sports Bar

Suite R, 4225 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, CA

Pretzels & Pints

3812 Ray St., San Diego, CA

Pretzels & Pints does not just live and breathe Eagles, but all Philly sports. Calling itself “San Diego’s Home of the Philadelphia Eagles,” this North Park neighborhood location offers game-day food and drink specials along with pretzels, pizzas and, of course, water ice (ask the staff to pronounce it “wooder” ice when you order!).

The Kezar Pub

770 Stanyan St., San Francisco, CA

Colorado 

Larimer Beer Hall

2012 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Florida 

The Parrot Lounge

911 Sunrise Ln., Fort Lauderdale, FL

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Parrot Lounge (@parrotlounge)

Eagles fans flock to this Fort Lauderdale spot where they can be amongst their people. The bar prides itself on its inventive Philly cheesesteak selection like its black and blue steak or
pizza Philly, topped with marinara and melted provolone.

Tampa Joe’s Restaurant and Sports Bar

9316 Anderson Ave., Tampa, FL

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tampa Joes (@tampajoes)

Philly’s Finest Ice Bar

1527 North Third St., Jacksonville Beach, FL

“We are really from Philly!” is the motto at this Jacksonville Eagles bar, whose owners proclaim that their favorite teams are the Eagles, Phillies and Flyers. This is a great spot to stop and get your Eagles-viewing fix.

Celtic Conch Public House

528 Front St., Key West, FL

Slim’s Place 

9701 Gulf Dr., Anna Maria Island, FL

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Slim’s Place (@slimsplace_ami)

A quick look at Slim’s Place’s socials shows its obsession with the Eagles, Phillies and other Philly sports teams. Enjoy the game at this beach spot while you nosh on potstickers, pierogies, tacos or burgers with cold drink specials to accompany the food items.

The Tavern East Orlando

4080 E. Michigan St., Orlando, FL

Georgia 

Rocky Mountain Pizza

1005 Hemphill Ave. NW, Atlanta, GA

Atlanta may be home to the Falcons, but the Eagles are the favorite bird at this downtown spot located near Georgia Tech. As the owners proclaim on their site: “We’re one of the best spots in Atlanta to watch the Philadelphia Eagles, so put on your jersey and come out for the next game. Come early to beat the crowd!”

Nicky’s Undefeated 

2316 Main St., Ste. C, Tucker, GA

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AJC Food and Dining (@ajcdining)

“Philly transplants no longer need to pine for the flavors of the City of Brotherly Love and the greater Delaware Valley. Nicky’s Undefeated can be their home away from home,” say the owners of Nicky’s Undefeated. All Philly menu items are popular at this suburban Atlanta hotspot, so enjoy a pork roll, hoagie or cheesesteak while rooting for the Birds.

Indiana 

Hoagies & Hops

4155 Boulevard Pl., Indianapolis, IN

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hoagies and Hops (@hoagies_and_hops)

The owners at Hoagies & Hops take their Philly food so seriously they fly in their hoagie rolls from South Jersey for the authentic flavor of our area. Try the Brotherly Love hoagie with turkey, D&W black forest ham, salami and provolone. Then pair it with a delicious brew and the enthusiasm of Eagles fans in the Indianapolis area.

Maryland  

Chesapeake Inn Restaurant & Marina

605 2nd St., Chesapeake City, MD

It’s only an hour to our south, but this border town, which sits on the Chesapeake Bay and Delaware Canal, is full of Eagles fans come game day. Enjoy a water view with your wings or other tasty game-day snacks and drinks while you cheer on the Birds.

MaGerk’s Pub & Grill Federal Hill

1061 S Charles St., Baltimore, MD

Nevada 

Torrey Pines Pub

6374 W Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas, NV

“Home of the Bleeding Green Eagles Fans of Las Vegas,” according to its owners, this spot is the place to hit up for a game if you find yourself in Las Vegas. Philly cheesesteaks, pizza, burgers and other tasty menu items keep you full as you cheer on the Birds.

New York 

Shorty’s 

576 9th Ave. and 41st & 42nd Sts., New York, NY

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shorty’s (@shortysnyc)

The authentic Philly fare draws in the crowds to this well-known NYC establishment. With 20-30 brews on tap, it’s a great place find a good drink and plenty of likeminded fans when it’s time for Eagles viewing.

North Carolina 

Steamers 

1513 Pierson Dr., Charlotte, NC

Pennsylvania 

Cupka’s Cafe II

2314 E. Carson St., Pittsburgh, PA

Cupka’s Cafe II may be in Steelers country, but it’s known as a prominent bar for Philadelphia Eagles fans in Pittsburgh, offering a festive vibe for Eagles supporters. The South Side bar attracts a large crowd of Eagles fans to eat and drink during games.

South Carolina 

Loggerheads Beach Grill

123 W Ashley Ave., Folly Beach, SC

Eagles fever runs high at this beach spot in Folly Beach, just outside of Charleston. If you’re nearby on game day, this is a must-stop for the food, and the view as well.

Tennessee 

Tin Roof Broadway

316 Broadway, Nashville, TN

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tin Roof Broadway (@tinroofbroadway)

Nashville meets Philly at this bar on the main drag in downtown that loves its Eagles-viewing opportunities. It has huge TVs and tons of food and drink specials along with diehard fans at each game.

Texas

Smoke Skybar

1100 E Houston St., San Antonio, TX

Washington 

Buckley’s Belltown

2331 2nd Ave., Seattle, WA

Wyoming 

Cutty’s Bar & Grill

1140 W. Highway 22, Jackson, WY

Cutty’s Bar & Grill serves its authentic-tasting cheesesteaks on Amoroso rolls, and it’s no surprise as its owner is a Philly native. Order the loaded fries to accompany your steak and a cold beer, and you will feel right at home here. Fly Eagles, Fly!

Your guide to people, places, and things to do in Philadelphia's fabled Main Line and western suburbs.

