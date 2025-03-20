These Are the Top-Rated Hikes in Philly’s Western Suburbs

When you’re in the mood to get moving outdoors, look no further than these hikes around the Main Line, which beckon nature lovers and adventurous spirits alike. AllTrails lists these 10 scenic hikes as the top treks in the area. With the weather warming up and spring nearly upon us, it’s time to dust off those hiking books, get out your tumbler and start chasing waterfalls.

Rolling Hill Park

Rolling Hills Creek Trail may be a shorter loop, clocking in at 1.4 miles, but its ranking on this list is just. The trail offers historic buildings and old mills to see, many dogs to befriend and a number of side paths with steep terrain for a more challenging route. The trail also has a babbling brook with a small waterfall at the bottom.

- Advertisement -

Okehocking Preserve

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chester County Planning (@chescoplanning)

Between Newtown Square and West Chester rest the rolling fields of Okehocking Preserve. Minor elevation gains make this trail slightly more challenging than a family hike, but it still has good stops for lunch, with a picnic area and benches to relax along the way. Plus, there’s a leash-free area for dogs at the beginning of the trail, so be sure to bring Fido along, too!

McKaig Nature Education Center

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McKaig Nature Center (@mckaignaturecenter)

This moderately challenging loop is 2.2 miles long with plenty of hill climbs and elevation changes. The scenic trail is especially beautiful in autumn and spring. Many AllTrails users note that there are multiple options for the trail with several grade choices.

Harmony Hill Nature Area

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Clementi (@darkridedan)

Though this loop just outside Downingtown is somewhat short (just under three miles), it is moderately difficult. It’s possible you’ll encounter the occasional mountain biker, so be sure to stay alert. While it might be a little muddy in early spring, it’s typically in better condition over the summer. That being said, you’ll find great views here during any season.

Lock 60 Schuylkill Canal Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Urbanski (@acucharts)

- Advertisement -

Just northeast of Phoenixville is this short loop through Schuylkill Canal Park. As part of the 30-mile Schuylkill River Trail, this loop is exceptionally well maintained, with small streams and a brilliant view of the dam over the river at the end. Though it’s moderately difficult, it shouldn’t take more than an hour for any experienced hiker.

Stroud Preserve

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natural Lands • Land & Wildlife Conservation (@natural.lands)

This easy trail through Stroud Preserve west of West Chester is great for birding and horseback riding as well as hiking. As part of Natural Lands’ 23,000 acres of protected nature in the region, you can be sure that the woods and fields of Stroud Preserve are just as wild as they were centuries before.

Marsh Creek State Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geoffrey Young (@healthcoachtips)

The Marsh Creek Trail takes you around the placid Marsh Creek Reservoir, where you’ll see fishermen on the banks and kayakers paddling across the calm waters. The 7.7-mile loop takes you along the southern half of the lake and through the woods back to the parking lot where you began.

Ridley Creek State Park

Out of the many high-ranked trails at Ridley Creek State Park, the White Trail Loop is the best-reviewed. The moderately challenging 4.2-mile loop is an escapade through the forest, with notable elevation changes and water views. The trail is very well maintained year in and year out, and it has detours to relax by the creek. Additional options at the park include the Blue, Red, Orange and Yellow trails.

Valley Forge National Historical Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valley Forge Park Alliance (@valleyforgeparkalliance)

Don’t let the name “Mount Misery” fool you. A whopping 6,200-plus AllTrails reviews prove that Valley Forge National Historical Park is a beloved Main Line area destination. This trail is a 3.8-mile loop that plunges visitors into the history of the Continental Army. This moderately challenging route has several foothills, rocky areas and steep inclines. Dogs are also welcome. More trails in this park include Chapel Path, the Joseph Plumb Martin Trail and the Valley Creek Trail.

Wissahickon Valley Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Main Line Today (@mainlinetoday)

This loop is a 5.2-mile forest adventure, with waterfalls, challenging inclines and unexpected turns. The trek is sure to give a good workout while fully immersed in nature. You might even run into horseback riders enjoying the scenery, too. Other popular hikes in the Wissahickon Valley include the Orange, White, Yellow and Forbidden trails.

Honorable Mentions and Previous Favorites

Haverford College

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gregory Seitter (@gregseitter)

This 2.3-mile loop is rated as an easy route, which means it’s ideal for pursuing a variety of activities. The trail is popular for running, bird-watching and dog-friendly strolls, though any pups must be on a leash. The path offers a pleasant walkway near campus for humans and canines alike.

Norristown Farm Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FarmParkEE (@norristownfarmpark)

The 4.5-mile Norristown Nature Loop takes about an hour and a half to circumnavigate. It’s considered an easy route due to the mostly flat terrain. While this isn’t the most challenging trek, it boasts stunning scenery. The route features abandoned buildings, agricultural fields, forests and streams, making it a great place for fishing and birding.

Bala Cynwyd to Manayunk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Cynwyd Heritage Trail (@thecynwydheritagetrail)

This iconic towpath along the canal clocks in at 3.6 miles and provides views all over Manayunk’s buildings, rivers, streams and the historic Laurel Hill Cemetery. The trail ends at Artesano Cafe, which serves drinks, baked goods and snacks, making it a perfect spot to refuel after the hike.

Exton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Finn (@ironhillchief)

A total of 18.2 miles of paved trailway stretches from Exton to Norristown to constitute the Chester Valley Trail. The entire path, consisting of generally flat terrain, takes just under six hours and is best for biking and running, though the terrain is inclusive of everyone, welcoming strollers and wheelchairs alike. The trail has several exits for those looking for only a quick visit.

Phoenixville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by † BYRD (@blizy)

This woodland trail offers 4.2 miles of immersion in nature. It’s especially popular for canine companions, and wildlife includes beavers, birds and more to spot. The trail has a tendency to get muddy after heavy rain due to its dirt paths, so it’s recommended you lace up your hiking boots before heading out.

Related: Where to Play Pickleball Around the Main Line Region