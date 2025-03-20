These Are the Top-Rated Hikes in Philly’s Western Suburbs

When you’re in the mood to get moving outdoors, look no further than these hikes around the Main Line, which beckon nature lovers and adventurous spirits alike. AllTrails lists these 10 scenic hikes as the top treks in the area. With the weather warming up and spring nearly upon us, it’s time to dust off those hiking books, get out your tumbler and start chasing waterfalls.
10. Rolling Hills Creek Trail
Rolling Hill Park
Rolling Hills Creek Trail may be a shorter loop, clocking in at 1.4 miles, but its ranking on this list is just. The trail offers historic buildings and old mills to see, many dogs to befriend and a number of side paths with steep terrain for a more challenging route. The trail also has a babbling brook with a small waterfall at the bottom.
9. Okehocking Preserve Loop
Okehocking Preserve
View this post on Instagram
Between Newtown Square and West Chester rest the rolling fields of Okehocking Preserve. Minor elevation gains make this trail slightly more challenging than a family hike, but it still has good stops for lunch, with a picnic area and benches to relax along the way. Plus, there’s a leash-free area for dogs at the beginning of the trail, so be sure to bring Fido along, too!
8. McKaig Nature Center Loop
McKaig Nature Education Center
View this post on Instagram
This moderately challenging loop is 2.2 miles long with plenty of hill climbs and elevation changes. The scenic trail is especially beautiful in autumn and spring. Many AllTrails users note that there are multiple options for the trail with several grade choices.
7. Harmony Hill
Harmony Hill Nature Area
View this post on Instagram
Though this loop just outside Downingtown is somewhat short (just under three miles), it is moderately difficult. It’s possible you’ll encounter the occasional mountain biker, so be sure to stay alert. While it might be a little muddy in early spring, it’s typically in better condition over the summer. That being said, you’ll find great views here during any season.
6. Neal Thorpe Loop
Lock 60 Schuylkill Canal Park
View this post on Instagram
Just northeast of Phoenixville is this short loop through Schuylkill Canal Park. As part of the 30-mile Schuylkill River Trail, this loop is exceptionally well maintained, with small streams and a brilliant view of the dam over the river at the end. Though it’s moderately difficult, it shouldn’t take more than an hour for any experienced hiker.
5. Stroud Preserve Red Loop
Stroud Preserve
View this post on Instagram
This easy trail through Stroud Preserve west of West Chester is great for birding and horseback riding as well as hiking. As part of Natural Lands’ 23,000 acres of protected nature in the region, you can be sure that the woods and fields of Stroud Preserve are just as wild as they were centuries before.
4. Marsh Creek Trail
Marsh Creek State Park
View this post on Instagram
The Marsh Creek Trail takes you around the placid Marsh Creek Reservoir, where you’ll see fishermen on the banks and kayakers paddling across the calm waters. The 7.7-mile loop takes you along the southern half of the lake and through the woods back to the parking lot where you began.
3. Ridley Creek Park Full White Trail Loop
Ridley Creek State Park
Out of the many high-ranked trails at Ridley Creek State Park, the White Trail Loop is the best-reviewed. The moderately challenging 4.2-mile loop is an escapade through the forest, with notable elevation changes and water views. The trail is very well maintained year in and year out, and it has detours to relax by the creek. Additional options at the park include the Blue, Red, Orange and Yellow trails.
2. Mount Joy Trail to Mount Misery Trail Loop
Valley Forge National Historical Park
View this post on Instagram
Don’t let the name “Mount Misery” fool you. A whopping 6,200-plus AllTrails reviews prove that Valley Forge National Historical Park is a beloved Main Line area destination. This trail is a 3.8-mile loop that plunges visitors into the history of the Continental Army. This moderately challenging route has several foothills, rocky areas and steep inclines. Dogs are also welcome. More trails in this park include Chapel Path, the Joseph Plumb Martin Trail and the Valley Creek Trail.
1. Wissahickon Gorge North Loop
Wissahickon Valley Park
View this post on Instagram
This loop is a 5.2-mile forest adventure, with waterfalls, challenging inclines and unexpected turns. The trek is sure to give a good workout while fully immersed in nature. You might even run into horseback riders enjoying the scenery, too. Other popular hikes in the Wissahickon Valley include the Orange, White, Yellow and Forbidden trails.
Honorable Mentions and Previous Favorites
Haverford College Nature Trail
Haverford College
View this post on Instagram
This 2.3-mile loop is rated as an easy route, which means it’s ideal for pursuing a variety of activities. The trail is popular for running, bird-watching and dog-friendly strolls, though any pups must be on a leash. The path offers a pleasant walkway near campus for humans and canines alike.
Norristown Nature Loop
Norristown Farm Park
View this post on Instagram
The 4.5-mile Norristown Nature Loop takes about an hour and a half to circumnavigate. It’s considered an easy route due to the mostly flat terrain. While this isn’t the most challenging trek, it boasts stunning scenery. The route features abandoned buildings, agricultural fields, forests and streams, making it a great place for fishing and birding.
Cynwyd Heritage Trail
Bala Cynwyd to Manayunk
View this post on Instagram
This iconic towpath along the canal clocks in at 3.6 miles and provides views all over Manayunk’s buildings, rivers, streams and the historic Laurel Hill Cemetery. The trail ends at Artesano Cafe, which serves drinks, baked goods and snacks, making it a perfect spot to refuel after the hike.
Chester Valley Trail
Exton
View this post on Instagram
A total of 18.2 miles of paved trailway stretches from Exton to Norristown to constitute the Chester Valley Trail. The entire path, consisting of generally flat terrain, takes just under six hours and is best for biking and running, though the terrain is inclusive of everyone, welcoming strollers and wheelchairs alike. The trail has several exits for those looking for only a quick visit.
French Creek Trail
Phoenixville
View this post on Instagram
This woodland trail offers 4.2 miles of immersion in nature. It’s especially popular for canine companions, and wildlife includes beavers, birds and more to spot. The trail has a tendency to get muddy after heavy rain due to its dirt paths, so it’s recommended you lace up your hiking boots before heading out.
