Swarthmore Day Trip Guide: How to Spend 24 Hours in Town

Swarthmore is a picturesque college town with many of its residents employed by Swarthmore College; faculty, support staff and their families comprise much of the population of this adorable town. It’s an ideal nearby day trip for Main Liners with plenty to do and see, and it’s practically in your own backyard.

9 a.m. — Grab a pick-me-up at Hobbs Coffee

1 Park Ave., Swarthmore

Your perfect day in Swarthmore starts at corner coffee shop Hobb’s Cafe. Located near the train station (everything in town is!), it’s the perfect place to hang at an outside table and sip on one of the fall drinks, such as a maple brown sugar latte, apple pie London fog or pumpkin chai.

10 a.m. — Explore the Swarthmore Farmers Market

121 Park Ave., Swarthmore

Saturday mornings in town begin at the local farmers market. The live music lends to the ambiance of a true neighborhood vibe from 9 a.m. to noon, during which time farmstands line the square offering everything from bagels and baked goods to fresh flowers and fruits to a whole stand of pickles. If it’s part of the rotating lineup, the Hank’s Cinnamon Buns stand is one of the more popular spots to stop for its deliciously ooey gooey cinnamon buns. Grab a four-pack, and take some home, too!

11:30 a.m. — Browse and stroll around the shops

Celia Bookshop (102 Park Ave., Swarthmore)

Of Aspen Curated Gifts (32 S. Chester Rd., Swarthmore)

Gallery on Park (4 Park Ave., Swarthmore)

Lunch Break Vintage (13b Park Ave., Swarthmore)

Kandy Kids (5 S. Chester Rd #2801, Swarthmore)

Harvey Oak Mercantile (4 Park Ave., Swarthmore)

Heart and Soul’d (14 Park Ave., Swarthmore)

Swarthmore has many unique boutiques and shops to explore. Check out Celia’s Bookshop for a new read. Aspen Curated Gifts has stationery and gifts for all. Art on your mind? Hit up Gallery on Park. Lunch Break Vintage has vintage upcycled items to check out. If you need a children’s item, Kandy Kids is the spot. Harvey Oak Mercantile offers clothing, jewelry and locally made treasures. Heart and Soul’d is the town’s adorable thrift store.

2 p.m. — Have a slice at Renato Pizza

8 Park Ave., Swarthmore

Renato Pizza sells slices and other Italian specialties for dine-in or to-go. This classic pizza joint has a full menu of treats like mozzarella sticks and fries along with wraps and grinders, like meatball and chicken parm.

3 p.m. — Wander the Scott Arboretum & Gardens at Swarthmore College

500 College Ave., Swarthmore

Free and open to the public from dawn to dusk 365 days a year, the Scott Arboretum & Gardens is a magnificent spot to marvel at nature. If so inclined, you can bring along a picnic (and your leashed dog) for a self-guided, or guided, tour of its sprawling 357 acres.

5:30 p.m. — Check in at the Inn at Swarthmore

10 S. Chester Rd., Swarthmore

The Inn at Swarthmore is a 40-room boutique hotel located adjacent to the sports fields of Swarthmore College. The inn showcases student artwork in each room as well as a small gallery of art in the lobby area, which also houses the college’s campus store.

6:30 p.m. — Indulge in dinner at Broad Table Tavern

12 S. Chester Rd., Swarthmore

After you settle into your room, dinner is downstairs just off the Inn’s lobby at the Broad Table Tavern. The menu changes seasonally and the chef, Nuwan Karunarathna, prides himself on using the flavors of each season along with locally-sourced ingredients to create inventive dishes like maple-glazed duck, black angus ribeye and Shepherd’s pie.

8 p.m. — Enjoy a beer at Ship Bottom Brewery or music at Warehouse3Live

5 Park Ave., Swarthmore

Ship Bottom Brewery may brew its beers on Long Beach Island, New Jersey, but the local outpost is in the heart of Swarthmore. Try a LaScala’s Haze IPA (a zesty, hazy orangey IPA) or the blueberry wheat ale. The venue also has a tasty espresso martini and other cocktails. If a band is playing, wander down the street to Warehouse3. This cool live music venue also rents out its stage for bands to practice or for private events.

Enjoy the short stroll back to the inn with the memories you’ve made in the idyllic college town.

