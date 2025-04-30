These Summer Library Programs Around the Main Line Are Great for Kids

For kids around the Main Line, summer is a time when reading becomes a hobby rather than homework. With a handful of local libraries across the region, there’s no better season to encourage your child’s budding interest than the warmest months of the year. These summer programs are a great way to involve them both in their community and keep them busy while out of school.

114 W. Wayne Ave., Wayne

Serving both the Wayne and Radnor communities, this library is filled with eBooks, audiobooks, music and movies available for rental. A library card is needed to access the collection, but once obtained, all items can be checked out free of charge.

In the summer, Radnor Memorial Library offers a summer reading program for children. The 2025 reading list has yet to be released, but last year’s selections were extensive and spanned dozens of books, with prizes offered to children who completed various milestones of reading. This year’s theme is “Color Our World.” The program has two different age groups—one for preschoolers through rising fifth graders and a second for rising sixth through 12th graders. Plus, adults can participate too. Each book completed off the adult reading list is an entry into a raffle for gift cards to local shops and restaurants.

Be sure to check out the summer family entertainment series every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. from June 20 to August 8. This series is great for young kids interested in stories, learning and live performances.

5 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr

Ludington is the main public library in Bryn Mawr and serves Villanova University and Bryn Mawr College students in addition to local residents. Part of the Lower Merion Library System, the building is two stories with a downstairs and upstairs area for reading and working.

The library offers a summer reading program for all ages, celebrating a different theme each year (last year’s was “Adventure Begins at Your Library”). Children who signed up for the program received a bag with various items. The online signup started on the Beanstack app on June 1 and included free giveaways.

Younger children can check out the frequent story times with Miss Melody and Ashley, while teens and tweens can enjoy Monday Matinees as well as STEAM classes and more.

362 Righters Mill Rd., Gladwyne

Another member of the Lower Merion Library System, Gladwyne serves close to 60,000 residents.

The library hosts a story time for toddlers each Monday at 10:30 a.m. and Thursday at 11 a.m. In the summer, the library holds a summer reading challenge. Last year, the challenge began with a celebration during which children could play games and make crafts to start the program. Plans for 2025 have yet to be announced, but parents can expect to register their kids through the Beanstack app.

1601 Darby Rd., Havertown

Haverford’s Library underwent a massive expansion process this winter and is expected to reopen at its grand new location on May 22.

Plans for the 2025 program have yet to be announced, but in past years, the library has hosted the Tales and Tails program over the summer months. Plus, every Tuesday at 3 p.m., once the library reopens, teens and tweens can join the Creative Corner, where librarians open up their craft supplies to all budding young artists.

1 E 1st Ave. # 2, Malvern

Malvern Public Library’s summer reading program returns for 2025. Like Radnor Library, this year the theme is “Color Our World,” encouraging kids to read all summer long. Tuesday and Thursday story times at 10:30 a.m. are great for younger kids, while STEM events like outdoor habitat engineering are ideal for older kids.

