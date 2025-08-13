Where to Pick Your Own Fruit Around the Main Line

Summer around the Main Line marks the heyday of heatwaves and time spent outdoors. For farms and orchards across the Northeast, the hot weather also signals the start of pick-your-own season. Whether you’re in the mood for peaches in your next cobbler, berries for homemade pie or plums for snacking, head to these farms throughout the region to pick your own produce.

1079 Wawaset Rd., Kennett Square

This quaint, family-run property doesn’t have a website, so if you want updates on what’s ready for harvest, head to the Facebook page updated by Lew Barnard himself. As per the latest update, Barnard’s features blackberries and blueberries for public picking, but freshly picked peaches and veggies are available at the farm store. Barnard’s is also considering expanding to green bean picking soon.

1000 Marshallton Thorndale Rd., West Chester

Over 80 years old, this family-owned farm has been growing peaches and strawberries since its inception. The property grows 16 different crops across the 200 acres, with berry season—think blackberries, blueberries and raspberries—at Highland Orchards being a highlight. From peaches to plums, sweet corn, nectarines, pears, pumpkins and apples, Highland Orchards always has something available to pick.

29 Copes Ln., Media

Open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., even on holidays, Indian Orchards offers fruits and veggies to pick that you won’t find at other farms in the region. Specializing in tomatoes, the farm features 20 different heirloom varieties at their ripest in August. Also in season are a host of berries and peaches, cucumbers, zucchinis, squash and green beans.

137 W Knowlton Rd., Media

With over 25 different crops across 300 acres of farms, Linvilla Orchards probably grows your favorite fruit, so be sure to keep an eye on what’s in season to avoid missing anything. Blueberries, peaches, apples, sweet corn, eggplant, potatoes, nectarines and sunflowers are available throughout the season.

2656 Narcissa Rd., Plymouth Meeting

Over a century old, Maple Acres Farm and Market is a relic from a simpler time. Though pick-your-own options are more limited at Maple Acres, which focuses on flower picking, the farm also sells honey, meats, dairy and preserves. Known for its zinnia flowers, the farm offers pick-your-own snapdragons, sunflowers, cockscomb, marigolds and cosmos, with blueberries available for picking, too.

650 Sugartown Rd., Malvern

This farm market in Malvern has seasonal corn, vegetables, fruits, sunflower fields and pumpkins in the fall. Pick your own strawberries and sunflowers at this local spot, and swing by the country store for gifts and seasonal merchandise.

40 Fruit Ln., Morgantown

Purchased all the way back in 1932, Weaver’s Orchard first sold its produce on the streets of Reading. Today, it’s known for its farmers market and its own apple variety: the star-gala. Blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, peaches, nectarines, apples, plums, pears and even sunflowers are all available to pick throughout the season.

