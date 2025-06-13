7 Main Line Area Food Festivals Happening This Summer

Summer vibes have arrived on the Main Line, and with them come festivals and food trucks galore! Few area events are more thrilling for foodies than the return of food festivals during the warmer months. Fortunately, the region has quite a few to bookmark over the course of the season. Here are the summer food festivals you won’t want to miss.
Food Truck Friday
April through October on the third Friday of the month, 5-9 p.m.
300 Brookside Ave., Ambler
Attend Food Truck Friday, a monthly beer and food event held outdoors in Ambler. Bring your blankets or relax on one of the Adirondack chairs while you enjoy craft beer, wine and artisanal delicacies with family and friends. This can’t-miss social gathering brings food, beverages, live music and good times galore. Keep an eye out for new vendors every month.
Peach and Sunflower Festival
August 9, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Rain date: August 10
137 W Knowlton Rd., Media
Summer Biergarten
August 21, 5-8 p.m.
260 Spring Rd., Malvern
View this post on Instagram
Historic Sugartown is the site for this pop-up biergarten featuring local food trucks and beverages by Locust Lane Craft Brewery, Manatawny Stillworks and Chaddsford Winery. Wander the grounds and visit the historic buildings while checking out local craft vendors. Admission is free for children under 18, and leashed dogs are permitted.
Philly Caribbean Wine, Food & Music Festival
August 23, 1-7 p.m.
1326 Pottstown Pke., Glenmoore
Get your groove on at Ludwig Field when Glenmoore turns into a reggae paradise this August. Chill beats, tasty wines and yummy bites make the town an island paradise at this late-summer food festival in Chester County. Potential guests should note that this festival is for adults 21 and over only.
40th Annual Mushroom Festival
September 6-7
Downtown Kennett Square
View this post on Instagram
The main event in the Mushroom Capital of the World returns for its 40th anniversary in September. Sample a variety of mushroom-centric foods from mushroom soup to fried mushrooms, mushroom cheesesteaks and so much more. Craft vendors will line the streets selling fungus-themed goodies to add to the experience in Kennett Square. An impressive 100,000 visitors are expected to visit this quaint corner of Chester County during the to-do.
Bite for the Fight Food Festival
September 13, 12-4 p.m.
100 Station Ave., Oaks
View this post on Instagram
The Fight On Makenna Foundation will have its sixth annual Bite for the Fight Food Festival at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and Fairgrounds in Oaks. Those who purchase tickets to the event will get to try food from over 20 top local restaurants in the Delaware Valley while also sampling regional craft brews, excellent wines and cocktails made by craft distilleries. This event is 21-plus, with a winner being declared the Best Bite at the end of the festival.
Chester County Restaurant Festival
September 21, 12-5:30 p.m.
Raindate: September 28
>Downtown West Chester
