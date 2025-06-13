7 Main Line Area Food Festivals Happening This Summer

Summer vibes have arrived on the Main Line, and with them come festivals and food trucks galore! Few area events are more thrilling for foodies than the return of food festivals during the warmer months. Fortunately, the region has quite a few to bookmark over the course of the season. Here are the summer food festivals you won’t want to miss.

April through October on the third Friday of the month, 5-9 p.m.

300 Brookside Ave., Ambler

Attend Food Truck Friday, a monthly beer and food event held outdoors in Ambler. Bring your blankets or relax on one of the Adirondack chairs while you enjoy craft beer, wine and artisanal delicacies with family and friends. This can’t-miss social gathering brings food, beverages, live music and good times galore. Keep an eye out for new vendors every month.

- Advertisement -

August 9, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Rain date: August 10

137 W Knowlton Rd., Media

A day on a Delco farm in August is pure joy! Attend the annual Peach and Sunflower Festival at Linvilla Orchards on August 9 with family and friends. While there, take the day to appreciate the splendor of miles of sunflower fields and the sweetness of peak peach season. A pick-your-own ticket is included with a purchase of a hayride out and back from the field along with an empty container to fill with fruits and/or veggies.

August 21, 5-8 p.m.

260 Spring Rd., Malvern

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐲 (@locustlanecb)

Historic Sugartown is the site for this pop-up biergarten featuring local food trucks and beverages by Locust Lane Craft Brewery, Manatawny Stillworks and Chaddsford Winery. Wander the grounds and visit the historic buildings while checking out local craft vendors. Admission is free for children under 18, and leashed dogs are permitted.

August 23, 1-7 p.m.

1326 Pottstown Pke., Glenmoore

Get your groove on at Ludwig Field when Glenmoore turns into a reggae paradise this August. Chill beats, tasty wines and yummy bites make the town an island paradise at this late-summer food festival in Chester County. Potential guests should note that this festival is for adults 21 and over only.

September 6-7

Downtown Kennett Square

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foraker Realty Co. (@forakerrealtyco)

The main event in the Mushroom Capital of the World returns for its 40th anniversary in September. Sample a variety of mushroom-centric foods from mushroom soup to fried mushrooms, mushroom cheesesteaks and so much more. Craft vendors will line the streets selling fungus-themed goodies to add to the experience in Kennett Square. An impressive 100,000 visitors are expected to visit this quaint corner of Chester County during the to-do.

September 13, 12-4 p.m.

100 Station Ave., Oaks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fight On Makenna Foundation (@fightonmakenna)

- Advertisement -

The Fight On Makenna Foundation will have its sixth annual Bite for the Fight Food Festival at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and Fairgrounds in Oaks. Those who purchase tickets to the event will get to try food from over 20 top local restaurants in the Delaware Valley while also sampling regional craft brews, excellent wines and cocktails made by craft distilleries. This event is 21-plus, with a winner being declared the Best Bite at the end of the festival.

September 21, 12-5:30 p.m.

Raindate: September 28

>Downtown West Chester

A mammoth foodie festival for the region, the Chester County Restaurant Festival promises food and drink galore at the beginning of autumn, during those days when it still feels like summer outside. This culinary festival features food from all across Chester County along with entertainment, live music and local artisans. Downtown West Chester is the place to be as local merchants and restaurants assemble to serve up scrumptious culinary favorites.

Related: 12 New Places for Main Liners to Dine at the Shore This Summer