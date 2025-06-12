7 Colorful Craft Fairs in the Main Line Area This Summer

Nothing is better than buying from and supporting Main Line area vendors. That’s why we’re more than a little excited for the return of summer craft fairs in the region. Why not schedule a weekend trip to one of these local celebrations while the weather is beautiful? Not only can you shop for gifts for upcoming holidays and special occasions, but you very well may leave with a few trinkets for yourself, too.

Various dates April – October

Rotating locations throughout the greater Philadelphia area

The recurring spring and fall pop-up markets in Chestnut Hill, Bryn Mawr, Kennett Square and Collingswood showcase sellers with a well-curated selection of handmade goods and high-quality vintage finds. Every market features 90 to 100 carefully chosen handmade and vintage exhibitors, as well as food trucks, live music, free kid-friendly crafts and community partners.

River Station, Downingtown, June 20 and July 18

Weatherstone Town Center, Chester Springs, August 15

Burke Park, Malvern, September 19

These Chester County-centered craft night markets are growing in popularity as well as number of locations. Held from 5-8:30 p.m. on select Fridays nights throughout the summer and even into the fall, they feature local artisans along with live music, food, drinks and activities for the kids all beneath stars and twinkle lights.

June 21-22

Philadelphia

For two days of food, entertainment and creativity, one of the biggest outdoor art festivals in the tristate region comes to Philadelphia’s Manayunk district for its 36th year. This open-to-the-public festival features handmade goods made by artisans from across the nation, including glass, pottery, paintings and photography.

July 11-13

Philadelphia

The best location to find fantastic apparel, music, crafts, art and—most importantly—vintage punk artifacts is at the Punk Rock Flea Market. This nearby craft fair is the perfect place to discover amazing finds for any punk rock lover.

September 14, 11 a.m. -3 p.m.

Bala Cynwyd

This street festival along Bala Avenue is in its second year. Around 30 craft vendors, curated by Art Star, join pop-up art galleries and interactive arts organizations for make-and-take projects. Live music and food trucks will add to the festivities.

September 19-21

Rittenhouse Square

Paintings, glassware, sketches and other works of art come to Rittenhouse Square as part of an outdoor gallery displaying the creations of skilled artists and craftspeople during the end-of-summer edition of this twice-yearly event, which is the oldest outdoor fine arts show in the nation. For additional information on the featured artists, check the event’s website.

September 27

Calvary Church, Souderton

Meet creators, friends and family at the Makers Market at Calvary Church. Enjoy food trucks and more when you arrive at this local craft fair, which may technically be in fall but keeps summer vibes going strong.

