26 Main Line Area Activities to Add to Your Summer Bucket List

1. Float the Creek

Shallow and family-friendly, the Brandywine is easily navigable by canoe, kayak or inner tube—and so long as you put in and take out on public property and have transportation, you don’t need a guide. West Chester’s Northbrook Canoe Co. has been on the creek for more than 45 years and offers a variety of floating experiences ranging from an hour to more than two. All come out of the water at Northbrook’s camp. 1810 Beagle Road, West Chester,(610) 793-2279.

2. Dine Like It’s 1906

Longwood Gardens’ newly renovated 1906 restaurant overlooks the dazzling fountains just below the Main Conservatory. CEO Paul Redman likens the experience to “having lunch or dinner at the Versailles of America” 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, (610) 388-5290.

3. Let the Kids Run Wild

At Haverford’s Freedom Playground, the winding slides and imaginative wood structures will keep little ones occupied all afternoon. 9000 Parkview Drive, Haverford, (610) 446-9397.

4. Get in Touch With Your Crafty Side

Malvern’s Cottage Flowers hosts seasonal workshops. Check their website for upcoming events. 16 E. King St., Malvern, (610) 640-4016.

5. Revel in Nature

There’s so much to explore at Riverbend Environmental Education Center. In the aquaponics greenhouse, fish are raised in a controlled environment with plants grown without soil. Visitors have access to all 30 acres of the preserve. 1950 Spring Mill Road, Gladwyne, (610) 527-5234.

6. Take the Concert Outside

Outdoor live music is more plentiful than ever in our region, whether it’s your favorite local bands or well-known touring acts. Local powerhouse Rising Sun Presents works hard in the off-season to offer a dizzying array of options, including its Concerts Under the Stars series in Upper Merion Township, Bryn Mawr Twilight Concerts and East Whiteland Summer Stage in Great Valley. For something a little more casual, head to King of Prussia Town Center every Thursday in summer for its Live Music on the Green series.

7. Go Off-Road on Two Wheels

The Main Line is no Moab. But mountain bikers can get their adrenaline fix at these spots around the region, ranked by degree of difficulty.

Most Difficult

Spring Mountain Adventures

757 Spring Mountain Road, Schwenksville

757 Spring Mountain Road, Schwenksville Wissahickon Loop

Wissahickon Valley Park, Philadelphia

Intermediate

Easy

8. Get in the Spirit – June 14

Believe it or not, Paoli is home to one of the Revolutionary War’s 10 deadliest battles, and the ghosts of years past are said to be active at the site. If you’re feeling brave, the Paoli Battlefield Paranormal Tour leads you through an investigation of the spirits left behind. Monument and Wayne avenues, Malvern, (484) 320-7173.

9. Get Tipsy – June 28

Canoe trips are always more fun when dinner awaits. Enjoy a leisurely twilight paddle on Brandywine Creek, before arriving back on shore to a catered barbecue, live music and a bonfire under the stars. 1810 Beagle Road, West Chester, (610) 793-2279.

10. Hold Your Horses

Experience nature from a fresh perspective on a Western Trail Ride with Cloverleaf Stables. Ponies are available for children. 140 Beaver Valley Road, Chadds Ford, (484) 841-6230.

11. Fill up a Picnic Basket

Break for lunch at Willows Park Preserve, named for the beautiful willow trees throughout is 48 acres. Built in 1910, the restored three-story mansion provides a perfect backdrop. 490 Darby Paoli Road, Villanova.

12. Spend the Day in New Hope

Peddler’s Village makes a perfect day trip for families. Little ones will love the carousel and arcade games at Giggleberry Fair, and grown-ups will appreciate the themed boutiques and first-class eateries. The Safari in Sand festival runs all summer long, offering sand sculptures for your viewing pleasure. Routes 202 and 263, Lahaska, (215) 794-4000.

13. Spend a (Long) Weekend at the Shore

Our favorite hotels and inns by the sea.

Tucked away on the bay along Stone Harbor’s charming main drag, the Reeds is a low-key retreat like no other at the Shore. Its Salt Spa offers a three-hour head-to-toe couples massage. Guests can participate in daily yoga sessions in the VIP roof garden, which features a plunge pool and hot tub. Beach butler service—including chairs, umbrellas, towels and tags—is complimentary, as are paddleboarding, kayaking and other bay activities. June-August rates starting at $296. 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor, New Jersey, (609) 3680100

Once known as the Atlantis Inn, this 120-year-old mansion debuted in Ocean City as the Coastal Chateau last year. Though it’s been completely refurbished, with rooms and suites furnished in contemporary style, it has retained its historic character. A wraparound porch and rooftop deck offer great views of the ocean and town. If you want to bring your dog, opt for a private villa. June-August rates starting at $265. 601 Atlantic Ave., Ocean City, New Jersey, (609) 8203569.

The latest addition to the La Mer portfolio, this adults-only hotel delivers upscale boutique-style elegance and coastal charm. The freshly designed, apartment-style rooms include kitchens and dining areas, and there’s a pool and hot tub. The Beach Club is located just a half mile from Cape May’s shops and restaurants. As with its sister property, there are no resort fees. June-August rates starting at $245. 605 Madison Ave., Cape May, New Jersey, (855) 785-6851.

This convenient “condotel” is located a block from the beach and the bay on the Avalon/Stone Harbor border. It’s also the recent beneficiary of a $2.5 million exterior renovation. A self-styled “backyard oasis” features a large heated pool, barbecue grills, a 75-inch outdoor TV, live entertainment, a kiddie pool, fire tables, a heated cabana and a massive hot tub with waterfall. All rooms have kitchenettes, and laundry facilities are available. Parking and beach tags are included with your stay. June-August rates starting at $229. 7900 Dune Drive, Avalon, New Jersey, (609) 368-5121.

At this revitalized Avalon institution, various room, oceanfront suite and condo options make it easy to find something for a family of any size. Soak in the heated, zero-entry outdoor pool, or have an attendant set up chairs and an umbrella on the sand. Prepaid beach tags are included, as are valet parking and cruiser bikes. June-August rates starting at $359. 105 80th St., Avalon, New Jersey, (609) 368-5175.

The ambience is laid-back and the décor cool and beachy at this popular family destination in Cape May. Some rooms have separate bunk bed areas for the kids, and many have kitchenettes. Beach tags. loungers, umbrellas and towels are complimentary, and attendants provide setup service and refreshments. The on-site Rusty Nail restaurant serves kids their meals on Frisbees. And dogs get special dinners and treats. June-August rates starting at $320. 205 Beach Ave., Cape May, New Jersey, (877) 742-2507.

Floor-to-ceiling windows in the rooms and suites provide spectacular water and city views at this structurally striking Atlantic City resort. Poolside cabanas offer a private oasis for lunch and cocktails, or purchase a day pass to the Exhale Spa & Bathhouse to access a jetted pool, Himalayan salt grotto and lounge area. Even if you’re not a gambler, there’s plenty of restaurants, shops and nightclubs to keep you busy. And two Stephen Starr eateries are slated to open this summer. June-August rates starting at $139. 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, New Jersey, (609) 783-8000.

At this upscale spot, guests enjoy modern, updated rooms and complimentary parking, beach passes, chairs, towels and umbrellas—all with no resort fees. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, a state-of-the-art cardio gym and the recently renovated Pier House, with its alfresco-friendly atrium doors, lovely views and traditional yet innovative American fare. Downtown Cape May is only about a mile away. June-August rates starting at $264. 1317 Beach Ave., Cape May, New Jersey, (609) 770-4810.

This cozy adults-only gem resides in a guesthouse that dates to 1879. Or book a room in one of four lovely cottages. Your stay includes a continental breakfast and valet parking. June-August rates starting at $514. 25 Jackson St., Cape May, New Jersey, (800)732-4236.

This opulent circa-1860 inn sits on 1.5 acres of lush gardens just a five-minute walk to the beach and downtown Cape May. To match the historic vibe, rooms are furnished with antiques, and a full breakfast, beach chairs, towels and parking are included with your stay. Order a picnic for two to share, with sandwiches, fruit and dessert. The deluxe basket comes with chilled filet mignon. June-August rates starting at $299. 720 Washington St., Cape May, New Jersey, (609) 884-7171.

Victorian antiques combine with contemporary furnishings for a unique warmth and elegance at this stately 19th-century accommodation. The wraparound veranda is the perfect spot to start your morning with a complimentary two-course breakfast. Cruiser bicycles, beach chairs and towels are provided. June-August rates starting at $349. 623-625 Columbia Ave., Cape May, New Jersey, (609) 884-3358.

Since 1816, this historic hotel has welcomed guests of all ages. There’s a large outdoor pool, and beach service includes free lounge chairs, umbrellas and towels. Grab a cocktail in the classy Brown Room—and the upscale comfort food is always top-notch at the on-site Blue Pig Tavern. June-August rates starting at $349. 200 Congress Place, Cape May, (888) 9441816.

Here guests can access one of the only private beaches in New Jersey, where lounge chairs and umbrellas await. Or take a break from the sand at the outdoor heated pool and sun deck. Valet parking is included with your stay. June-August rates starting at $251. 9701 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, (609) 551-0102.

14. Show Your Colors – July 4

Now in its 76th year, the Garrett Hill July 4th Parade brings out the red, white and blue in a big way. Decorated bikes and floats make their way through Bryn Mawr before everyone heads to Clem Macrone Park for food, drinks and live entertainment. Conestoga and Williams roads, Bryn Mawr.

15. Pick Your Own – July 12

Take advantage of peak growing season at the Linvilla Orchards Blueberry Festival. Peruse the bushes yourself or opt for something less labor-intensive—like enjoying a frozen lemonade or an applecider slushy. Looking to get messy? The blueberry-pie-eating contest may be up your alley. 137 W. Knowlton Road, Media, (610) 876-7116.

16. Lose Your Obsession With ‘Pickleball’

Padel (pah-DEL), the latest trend in racquet sports, combines two forms of tennis—conventional and paddle—with the wall action of racquetball. Confused yet? Give it a try at PADELphia Bala Cynwyd at AFC Fitness. 601 Righters Ferry Road, Bala Cynwyd, (610) 664-6464.

17. Chase Waterfalls

Accessible by walking path, the rocks surrounding Drexel Hill’s Oakview Falls are the perfect place for morning meditation. Creek Road, Drexel Hill.

18. Take a Different Sort of House Tour

Rumor has it, fairies reside in the 13 acres of Merion Botanical Park. You could spend all summer trying to find all 16 fairy houses. Just don’t tell the trolls. 100 Merion Road, Merion, (610) 649-4000.

19. Follow the Ball

Bring your lawn chair or grab a tailgate spot and catch a polo game at Kennett Square’s Brandywine Polo Club. Two Saturdays a month, you can experience the action at twilight. 232 Polo Road, Toughkenamon.

20. Stop and Smell the Lavender

Unwind amid the natural beauty and stress-reducing aromas at Mt Airy Lavender Farm. Lavender plants, scented candles and skincare products are available for purchase. 123 Mt Airy Road, Coatesville, (610) 620-5621.

21. Party With the Sons

Philadelphia Union games are always fun. Up the ante with a Sons of Ben tailgate before each weekend home match, with tunes brought to you by DJ Ascendance and an assortment of family-friendly games. Go for free—or purchase a tailgate ticket to access unlimited food and drinks. 2501 Seaport Drive, Chester.

22. Party With Your Pup – Aug. 16

Grab a leash and bring your best friend out to Manayunk’s Main Street for its Dog Day of Summer event. Petfriendly vendors and activities make the day a canine dream. Grab a drink for yourself at Yappy Hour. Manayunk, (215) 482-9565.

23. Ditch the Shore on Labor Day – Aug. 31-Sept. 2

A more casual late-summer bookend to its Devon counterpart, the Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show & Country Fair offers equestrian competition, pony rides, shopping, food and drink, carnival rides, and a Saturday pet parade. 1326 Pottstown Pike, Glenmoore, (267) 278-0441.

24. Savor a Scoop

Just in time for summer, Van Leeuwen brings its buttermilk berry cornbread, peanut butter brownie honeycomb and other trendy ice cream flavors to Suburban Square. 85 Coulter Ave., Ardmore.

25. Go Camping (or Glamping)

Less than an hour from Bryn Mawr, French Creek State Park has clearly marked sites available for more rustic summer adventures. Tents aren’t your thing? Their modern cabins and cottages (reservations required) sleep five to six. 843 Park Road, Elverson, (610) 582-9680.

26. Get Your Wings

Commune with a variety of colorful species at Tyler Arboretum’s Butterfly House. It’s a lasting memory for kids and a fabulous photo op for adults—and there’s plenty to learn about the role pollinators play in our ecosystem. 515 Painter Road, Media, (610) 566-9134.

