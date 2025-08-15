Stone Harbor Day Trip Guide: How to Spend 24 Hours in Town   

Stone Harbor has been dubbed the “seashore at its best,” and we wholeheartedly agree. A historically popular spot for Main Liners, it offers an endless array of activities with its several miles of pristine beaches being front and center of it all. Before your next trip to the summertime town, bookmark our day trip guide for all the top spots to check out in Stone Harbor.

9 a.m. — Savor breakfast in Stone Harbor at Cafe Noir

261 97th St., Stone Harbor

Yes, you could stand in the line outside of Uncle Bill’s Pancake House (and we agree, it’s worth it!). You could also visit this little coffee, crepes and breakfast sandwich spot tucked away in The Walk at Harbor Square. Admittedly, Cafe Noir often has a line out the door on weekends—and for good reason. The bagels? Fresh from Brooklyn. The coffee? La Colombe. (Get the iced Nutella coffee and thank us later.) The owners have French roots, so the many varieties of crepes are also worth trying. Take your meal outside if the weather is nice, as the shop is small and doesn’t have plentiful seating.

10:30 a.m. — Play 18 holes at Club 18 Mini Golf

9505 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor

Stone Harbor offers several rooftop miniature golf courses, but Club 18 is only the bi-level course, providing both shade and sun for players. The dinosaur-themed holes feature piping to connect them during multi-tiered play. Misting fans offer cooling on hot holes and, once players arrive on the second level for the back half, they are treated to a view of the iconic Stone Harbor water tower, just a block away.

12 p.m. — Indulge in dessert first at Springer’s



9420 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor

Anyone who has encountered the post-dinner lines at storied ice cream shop Springer’s knows it can be bit of a wait (although the scoopers move faster than any we have encountered!). Our hack? Head over just when it opens at noon—you will experience no lines, and all your favorite flavors will be fully stocked. The many homemade ice cream flavors include the Dark Night (black raspberry with chocolate flakes), lemon (not a sorbet or sherbet, but a truly creamy and citrusy concoction), peach (made with peak season Jersey peaches and only available for a short time) and the favorite signature Springer Chip (coffee with chocolate crunchies).

12:30 p.m. — Dine on a healthy lunch at Green Cuisine

302 96th St., Stone Harbor

Feeling guilty you had dessert first, but still craving some lunch? We have your healthy answer in the form of Green Cuisine. This established spot is the go-to for salads, smoothies and wraps that leave you feeling full but not stuffed. You can sneak greens into your day with the Stone Harbor Salad of mandarin oranges, toasted nuts, dried cranberries and red onions served over fresh baby spinach in a citrus vinaigrette, or the Oriental Salad with brown rice, mandarin oranges, cucumber, grated carrots, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, almonds, Asian crispy noodles and alfalfa sprouts served over romaine and baby greens. For the freshest produce, Green Cuisine only uses Jersey–grown fruits and veggies when able.

2 p.m. — Hit the Stone Harbor beaches

It’s what you came for—and the Stone Harbor beaches do not disappoint! The 96th St. Beach (just over the bridge to the island) offers bathrooms and changing areas. It’s often busier than the others, so a short walk in either direction should get you a spot away from the crowds if you want some solitude. There are designated beaches for surfing and boogie boarding. Whether you are swimming, playing games or just relaxing with a good book, the beaches here are tranquil and beautiful.

5 p.m. — Check in at The Reeds at Shelter Haven

9601 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor

The town’s only hotel is a boutique wonder with 37 well-appointed rooms, four restaurants, a coffee shop and a luxurious spa. Visitors can choose from bayfront or town-facing rooms and suites. The Reeds even offers a shuttle to the beach, which is just a few blocks from its doors. The rooftop pool offers gorgeous views of the bay high above the bustle below if you desire a dip before dinner.

Buckets Margarita Bar & Cantina: 9631 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor

Water Star Grille: 9601 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor

Buckets Cantina has casual Mexican fare and many flavors of margaritas, which always seem to taste even better with a warm-water view. Indulge in chips and guacamole or a starter like nachos or queso dip from the menu before walking next door to the Water Star Grille. Reservations are recommended at the Grille, and we suggest asking for a table along the railing for a view of the most stunning of sunsets at Stone Harbor Basin as you dine on entrees like classic fish and chips, spaghetti lobster fra diavolo or grilled branzino.

8:30 p.m. — Shop for treasures in Stone Harbor

The town of Stone Harbor has many specialty boutiques worth checking out, including everything from doggie treats and home goods to fine fashions and jewelry to souvenir sweatshirts and sundries. The Free Shop, People People and Skirt are some of the best bets for women. Global Pursuit, Pete Smith’s Surf Shop and Suncatcher feature men’s surfer-inspired fashions. Home goods and gifts delight at The Spotted Whale, Paisley Christmas Shoppe and Breezin’ Up. And Hoy’s 5 & 10 has kitschy souvenirs, beach chairs and toys and anything you may have forgotten at home.

10 p.m. — Sip on a nightcap at Fred’s Tavern

314 96th St., Stone Harbor

Fred’s has been operating since the 1930s and is an iconic Stone Harbor spot. Its logo, of a cartoon Andy Capp-type figure walking down the street holding a beverage, has been emblazoned on everything from its popular t-shirts to bucket hats to baby onesies. Grab one as a souvenir tee, then settle in with the locals at the bar. The tavern typically has live acoustic music on the weekends, and it’s an entertaining spot to unwind after a busy day in Stone Harbor.

