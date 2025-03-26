Eat up at These Spring Food Festivals Around the Main Line

Spring has arrived on the Main Line, and with it comes activities and events galore. For foodies in the region, there’s nothing quite as exciting as the return of warm-weather food fests. Fortunately, the Main Line region has a fair few on the calendar. Here are the ones you’ll want to bookmark now.

April 27, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Main St., Manayunk

If you’re the type of person who likes to try out a medley of cuisines, this food fest is for you. Expect to see dozens of the Main Line region’s top food trucks and vendors in attendance, with bites from the likes of Cousins Maine Lobster, Cactus Cantina, Aunt Dee’s Pound Cake and so many more. A number of shoppable vendors will be onsite as well, and live music will play on two different stages throughout the day.

May 4, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

914 Baltimore Pke., Glen Mills

More than a food fest, Terrain’s annual Dig Into Spring Festival celebrates the arrival of garden season around the Main Line. Attendees can look forward to live theater, local vendors, live music and plenty of springtime fun.

April 26, June 14

137 W Knowlton Rd., Media

Linvilla Orchards knows that food trucks serve some of the most delicious cuisine in the region, which is why it rounds up a handful of regional favorites for its Food Truck Frenzy events. This fest is planned for April and June, and previous event vendors have included 22BBQ, Korea Taqueria, Victor’s Pizza, Cousins Maine Lobster and Vera’s Water Ice. Tickets aren’t required this year, but you will need them for activities, so the orchard recommends purchasing them in advance if you plan on adding a hayride or train ride around the orchard with the family.

May 17, 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Schauffele Plz., Ardmore

Come to Ardmore for more than 20 unique beer and wine vendors and stay for the live music. There will also be delicious bites from Ripplewood Whiskey and plenty of local food trucks, as well as rescue open adoptions from Rags 2 Riches. Your $55 ticket also includes unlimited samples of 20-plus craft brews. This Ardmore Music Hall event is hosted outdoors on Schauffele Plaza just across from the venue.

June 14, 12-5 p.m.

100 N Bradford Ave., West Chester



Beer lovers rejoice! Habitat for Humanity of Chester County gets ready for its beer-centric fest at the end of spring, this time in a brand-new location at the Chester County Art Association. Sip on some of the finest beers and ciders around, or grab a glass of wine if that’s more to your liking. Throughout the day, enjoy live music and games while munching on snacks from food trucks. Madi’s on a Roll, Classic Fare on a Roll and Saloon 151 have all been there in there past. All proceeds from the event will help Habitat for Humanity purchase materials to build affordable homes in the county.

