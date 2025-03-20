The Spring Concerts You Don’t Want to Miss Around the Main Line

The arrival of sunny days around the Main Line signals the start of so many things. There’s the return of outdoor festivals and warm-weather hiking, to be sure. And, of course, don’t forget about the lineup of local spring concerts. This season, there are more than a few notable acts coming to the region, which means there’s no time like the present to get your hands on tickets. See you at the shows!

18 N Wayne Ave., Wayne

March 23

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Ledger (@loganledger)

- Advertisement -

Tickets to this intimate, 21-plus seated show include a dinner reservation that guarantees table or bar seating to listen to Logan Ledger’s smooth folk tunes. The Nashville-based singer/songwriter has developed a tight following since debuting in 2019. Ledger’s bluegrass stylings have a certain timeless aura that audiences won’t forget anytime soon.

226 N High St., West Chester

April 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center (@uptownwc)

This year will be Tom Rush’s 60th year in music after his 1965 self-titled album. What put his urban-folk sound on the map, though, was his 1965 LP, The Circle Game. His music has influenced rockers like Tom Petty, James Taylor, Garth Brooks and more. Playing with touring partner Matt Nakoa, Rush’s sound brings listeners back to an era when music felt more powerful and pervasive than ever.

23 E Lancaster Ave., Ardmore

April 16

This classic British new-wave band is known for its 1982 MTV smash-hit “I Ran (So Far Away)” and the iconic hairdo of lead singer Mike Score. Though the group is often labeled a one-hit wonder in America, the rest of its catalog struck it big in the United Kingdom, where the band members became megastars. Be sure to catch their classic sound and find out what the U.S. missed when they hit Ardmore this April.

23 E Lancaster Ave., Ardmore

April 24

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ardmore Music Hall (@ardmoremusichall)

Philly’s prodigal son of rock and roll returns to Ardmore Music Hall this spring for yet another Connie Club live show. If you haven’t been to one yet, you’re missing out. Low Cut Connie’s frontman brings indelible energy to all his performances as well as celebrity guests for this live-taped event. Catch Tammy Faye Starlite, Wesley Stace and former Philadelphia Phillie Tommy Greene on April 24 with Low Cut Connie at Ardmore Music Hall.

18 N Wayne Ave., Wayne

April 26

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 118 North (@118northwayne)

- Advertisement -

Matthew and the Atlas’ fifth full-length album, Many Times, has a softer, more intimate sound. Songwriter Matt Hegarty and producer Kev Jones had a philosophy antithetical to the album’s title: record each song using as few takes as possible. With no overdubs, Matthew and the Atlas’ new sound is stripped back and direct. Hegarty’s light folk styles are simple with lyrics that reflect natural imagery and melodic sensibilities.

18 N Wayne Ave., Wayne

May 8

Ivy Sole’s show at 118 North is part of a larger act in the Rhythm Changes Concert Series this spring. Sole’s sound doesn’t fit neatly into any one genre, but their R&B vision and hip-hop lyricism make for inventive music that’s influenced by Southern rap, gospel, spoken-word poetry, boom bap and more.

23 E Lancaster Ave., Ardmore

May 14

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Dandy Warhols (@thedandywarhols)

This Portland, OR-based alt-rock band hit it big in the late ’90s and early ’00s with albums like The Dandy Warhols Come Down and Welcome to the Monday House. Influenced by The Brian Jonestown Massacre, The Velvet Underground, The Beach Boys, Simon and Garfunkel, The Beatles, The Shadows and The Rolling Stones, frontman Courtney Taylor-Taylor once described their act as a group of friends who “needed music to drink to.”

5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia

May 18

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the Mann. (@manncenter)

Teddy Swims is one of the biggest R&B and soul/pop acts on the scene today. With nearly 50 million monthly listeners on Spotify, his tracks like “Lose Control” and “The Door” have become international hits. His I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) Tour has seen so much demand that his Mann Center spring concert has been moved from the Skyline Stage to the larger TD Pavilion.

5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia

May 31 – June 1

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the Mann. (@manncenter)

This annual festival returns for a 17th iteration in 2025 with bigger acts than ever. A two-day event since 2022, The Roots welcome headliners D’Angelo, Meek Mill, Lenny Kravitz, Glorilla, Miguel, Tems, Latto, Kaytranada and more. Don’t miss the biggest acts in hip-hop, funk and soul late this spring!

Related: These Are the Top-Rated Hikes in Philly’s Western Suburbs