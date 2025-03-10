These Spring Break Day Trips Offer Family Fun Near the Main Line

With spring break nearly upon us, you might find the house getting a little bit more crowded during the day. Whether you’re looking get the kids out of your hair or take a drive to beautiful locations around the Delaware Valley and beyond, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of our favorite family-friendly day trips within driving distance of the Main Line.

Drive Time: 45 minutes

Out in Bucks County, you’ll find one of the most strikingly beautiful pieces of architecture anywhere in the Philadelphia metro region. During the early 20th century, Fonthill Castle was home to archaeologist, anthropologist and antiquarian Henry Mercer, who built the home to house his extensive collections. Today, it serves as a monument to the Arts and Crafts movement, with hour-long guided tours. Right down the road is the museum that bears Mercer’s name, where most of his collections remain today. Find thousands of pre-industrial tools and furnishings from early America for a fascinating look at life in this country during the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries.

Amish Country Horse and Buggy Rides

Drive Time: 1 hour

Take the short ride out to scenic Lancaster County for a truly picturesque day trip. Enjoy a look into the old-fashioned Amish lifestyle with locally run horse and buggy rides that take you and your family through some of the region’s most famous covered bridges, around the charming countryside and even on a tour of a working Amish dairy farm. Be sure to bring cash, too, as the buggy makes stops at several roadside stands at which you’ll have the chance to purchase fresh-baked Amish goods.

Gettysburg

Drive time: 2 hours

Though Gettysburg might be a little far for a spring break day trip with young children, it’s a fantastic journey through scenic countryside for families with teenagers interested in history or photography. Take either a guided or self-guided tour through the National Military Park, and don’t forget the museum filled with artifacts and antiques. The Culp’s Hill watchtower is a hidden gem offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape and a bird’s-eye view of America’s most popular small town below.

Cape May Point State Park

Drive time: 2 hours

It’s never too cold to go to Cape May when you’re not going to the beach. In fact, early spring is an excellent time to take a hike through one of New Jersey’s best-kept secrets. Hidden behind the dunes of the cape, Cape May Point State Park is perhaps the best place to view migratory birds anywhere in the northeast. As the birds fly north, they encounter the natural obstacle of Delaware Bay, making this luscious state park an easy resting place. National Geographic calls it a “bird funnel,” as it brings in colorful songbirds during their seasonal journeys. There’s no better way to end this spring break day trip than with a stop at one of the area’s top diners and restaurants.

Drive Time: 2 hours, 10 minutes

Ranked Pennsylvania’s top hike by AllTrails, Mount Minsi via the Appalachian Trail is a gorgeous route overlooking the Delaware Water Gap in the northeastern part of the state. This loop is notable for wildlife, scenic views and its welcome atmosphere for furry friends. However, due to its 4.8-mile length, it’s not particularly suited for young children. That being said, despite its length, it isn’t all that difficult of a hike. With plenty of small waterfalls and lookouts on the route back, it’s a perfect trek for a midway picnic and enjoying the stunning vistas of beautiful northeastern Pennsylvania.

Harper’s Ferry

Drive time: 2 hours, 45 minutes

One of America’s most picturesque towns, this quaint corner of West Virginia is not only strikingly beautiful but steeped in American history, making it perfect for a day trip during spring break. Founded in 1733, it’s home to only 285 people but sees enough tourism to turn the village into a Swiss alpine wonderland. Enjoy fine dining, hiking throughout Harper’s Ferry National Park and meticulously preserved history around the old town where John Brown conducted his famous 1859 raid.

