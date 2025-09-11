The Hottest Fall Festivals and Happenings at the Jersey Shore

The local summer season, a.k.a. that sweet spot right after Labor Day, has begun down the shore. The crowds are gone, the water is still warm, and the days are often sunny but cooler. Bring your favorite sweatshirt along as you prepare for the fun! These fall festivals and happenings, from Atlantic City down to Cape May, will ensure everyone has a blast.

September 13

1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Hotel is the site for the AC Jazzfest featuring Rebecca Jade, Pieces of a Dream and Gerald Albright. The music is front and center at this festival, but food vendors and food trucks also offer a range of options from Chicago dogs and barbecue to West African flavors and desserts like funnel cakes.

September 13, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; September 14, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

North Dorset Ave. & Burk Ave., Ventnor

Come hungry to the Downbeach Seafood Festival! Ventnor’s waterfront transforms into a haven for seafood lovers with over two dozen local and regional restaurants, seafood purveyors, farmers, and culinary artisans offering up everything from clam strips to lobster rolls, grilled octopus, oysters on the half shell and even pineapples overflowing with garlic shrimp or spicy rice. A variety of vendors, family-friendly and interactive activities and delicious local brews will also be on hand to make the day extra memorable.

September 13, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

JFK Blvd. & Promenade, Sea Isle City

Family fun is at the core of this event in Sea Isle City featuring a vendor craft market, food court, inflatables, face painting, photo booth, sand and balloon art and live music.

September 14, October 14 and November 13

215 Lighthouse Ave., Cape May Point

It’s 199 steps up to the top of the Cape May Lighthouse. Without the light of the moon, you see the stars and constellations shine, so these excursions take place at the New Moon and are best viewed on a clear evening. Binoculars are permitted, if securely worn at all times.

September 19-21

2nd St. & Olde New Jersey Ave., North Wildwood

The largest Irish festival on the East Coast celebrates Irish heritage with dancing, music, food and craft vendors and participating pubs along Olde New Jersey Ave. and North Wildwood. Other activities include a golf tournament, Irish dance lessons, 5K run and one-mile walk, pipe exhibition, food court and Catholic Mass. This free event concludes with a parade on Surf Avenue from 20th to Spruce and Olde New Jersey Avenues.

September 20, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

96th St., Stone Harbor

Savor September in Stone Harbor as the 200 block of 96th Street shuts down to traffic and transforms into a large showcase of food, local wine and beer and artisans displaying their products. Enjoy tasting tents, live music and local vendors, and don’t forget to purchase a beer and wine tasting package to receive a complimentary souvenir wine glass.

September 27, 12-6 p.m.

1879 Rte. 9, Clermont

Slack Tide Brewing Company is the site for craft beers, music and unique local vendors during its Harvest Tide Festival. Admission is free to all, and the first 100 guests receive a limited-edition beer mug with beer purchase. There will also be kids’ activities and plenty of tasty food.

Through November 15

Ocean and Washington Sts., Cape May

Explore the haunted past of historic Cape May aboard a trolley with an experienced tour guide. You will begin to wonder what’s beyond when you hear the tales of hauntings unearthed by renowned psychic medium and author Craig McManus.

October 10-13

1048 Washington St., Cape May

Learn about Cape May’s Victorian history and architecture during this weekend that includes an outdoor Victorian crafts and collectibles show, house, trolley and walking tours and more that celebrate the beauty of Victorian Cape May.

October 11, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

5th – 14th Sts. and Asbury Ave., Ocean City

Join over 400 crafters, food vendors and music over 10 blocks in downtown Ocean City for a massive block party you won’t want to miss.

October 11, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Surfside Park, Avalon

Enjoy fresh, local seafood, live music and artisan craft and décor vendors at Avalon’s Arts & Seafood Festival. The town’s Surfside Park on 30th Street comes alive with streaming football courtesy of Sound Advice Lounge as well as beverages, kids’ activities and games for the family. Hayrides on the beach leave from the 29th Street parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

October 18-19

Michigan Ave. & the Boardwalk

Take to the streets of Atlantic City for a race like no other. Established in 1958, the Atlantic City Marathon is the third-oldest continuing marathon in the United States. The marathon course is noted for being fast and flat, including eight miles of oceanfront Boardwalk running.

October 19, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Excursion Park, Sea Isle City

The Harvest Classic in Sea Isle City features live music, a vendor market, activities for the kids and more. Throughout the weekend, all are encouraged to check out the Scarecrow Contest at local businesses/organizations and vote for their favorite.

November 7-9

714 Beach Ave., Cape May

The Autumn Exit Zero Jazz Festival in Cape May takes place over three days and features hundreds of musicians and thousands of visitors. International touring artists perform on the Main Stage in Cape May Convention Hall throughout the weekend, along with an exciting mix of jazz, brass band, blues, and New Orleans funk and R&B in the bars and restaurants of Cape May. Cape May’s thriving craft beer, winery and distilleries are also featured.

