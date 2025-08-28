Subscribe
Bookmark These September Events Around the Western Suburbs

Mt. Joy at the Mann, a music festival in Wayne and more add color to the Main Line region this month.

August 28, 2025   |By
car
Photo by Bryan McCarthy

Check out our calendar for more events throughout September.

Editor’s Pick: Sept. 6

Haverford Music Festival

Havertown

This year, the festival is dedicating a stage to longtime volunteer and press officer Barry Gutman, who passed away last year. No doubt Gutman would be impressed with a lineup headlined by 2024 Grammy winner Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. (pictured) and acclaimed jazz singer/songwriter Sasha Dobson.

Haverford Music Festival
Courtesy of Haverford Music Festival

Sept. 5-7

Radnor Hunt Concours d’Elegance

Malvern

Auto enthusiasts from all over assemble for this three-day weekend of classic cars and motorcycles. Events include a Friday-night barbecue and a gala on Saturday.

Sept. 11-14

Devon Fall Classic

Devon

Just a few months after the iconic Devon Horse Show, the grounds reopen for this four-day equestrian event, with food, drinks, shopping, amusement rides and more.

Opening Sept. 12

Syntax of Sorrow at Colonna Contemporary

Wayne

This new exhibition explores the bridge between artificial intelligence and human consciousness in a variety of mediums. Through their work, artists explore the question, “If AI becomes sentient, will it suffer? And if so, will its grief resemble ours or something entirely alien?”

Sept. 26-27

Mt. Joy at the Mann Center

Philadelphia

Mt. Joy’s Matt Quinn and Sam Cooper are Conestoga High School grads—and it seems hometown fans can’t get enough of the acclaimed indie rock outfit. This time, it’s two nights at the Mann. Don’t be surprised if it’s more next year.

Mt. Joy at the Mann Center
Photo by Alana Swaringen

Sept. 4-28

Philadelphia Fringe Festival

Philadelphia

The ultimate celebration of cutting-edge creativity features over 1,000 performances and other events covering film, dance, theater and beyond.

Courtesy of Philadelphia Fringe Festival
Photo by Johanna Austin/ Visit Philadelphia

Sept. 13

Bite for the Fight

Oaks

Sample offerings from more than 20 restaurants, sit in on cooking demos from local chefs and watch master mixologists showcase cocktail creations. Proceeds benefit the Fight On Makenna Foundation and families facing pediatric cancer.

Sept. 27

Main Line Music Festival

Wayne

Wilson Farm Park hosts a full day of live music. The lineup includes blues singer Deb Callahan and Taylor Swift tribute act Swiftie & the Midnights.

What We’re Reading

Whiz Kid by Joel Burcat & David S. Burcat

Lower Merion High School alum Joel Burcat makes the most of his late father’s manuscript, which follows a young Jewish Navy veteran amid the Phillies’ electric postseason run of 1950. Sunbury Press, 291 pages.

Whiz Kid
Book cover courtesy of the publisher

