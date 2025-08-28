Bookmark These September Events Around the Western Suburbs

Check out our calendar for more events throughout September.

Editor’s Pick: Sept. 6

Havertown

This year, the festival is dedicating a stage to longtime volunteer and press officer Barry Gutman, who passed away last year. No doubt Gutman would be impressed with a lineup headlined by 2024 Grammy winner Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. (pictured) and acclaimed jazz singer/songwriter Sasha Dobson.

Sept. 5-7

Malvern

Auto enthusiasts from all over assemble for this three-day weekend of classic cars and motorcycles. Events include a Friday-night barbecue and a gala on Saturday.

Sept. 11-14

Devon

Just a few months after the iconic Devon Horse Show, the grounds reopen for this four-day equestrian event, with food, drinks, shopping, amusement rides and more.

Opening Sept. 12

Wayne

This new exhibition explores the bridge between artificial intelligence and human consciousness in a variety of mediums. Through their work, artists explore the question, “If AI becomes sentient, will it suffer? And if so, will its grief resemble ours or something entirely alien?”

Sept. 26-27

Philadelphia

Mt. Joy’s Matt Quinn and Sam Cooper are Conestoga High School grads—and it seems hometown fans can’t get enough of the acclaimed indie rock outfit. This time, it’s two nights at the Mann. Don’t be surprised if it’s more next year.

Sept. 4-28

Philadelphia

The ultimate celebration of cutting-edge creativity features over 1,000 performances and other events covering film, dance, theater and beyond.

Sept. 13

Oaks

Sample offerings from more than 20 restaurants, sit in on cooking demos from local chefs and watch master mixologists showcase cocktail creations. Proceeds benefit the Fight On Makenna Foundation and families facing pediatric cancer.

Sept. 27

Wayne

Wilson Farm Park hosts a full day of live music. The lineup includes blues singer Deb Callahan and Taylor Swift tribute act Swiftie & the Midnights.

