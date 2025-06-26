8 Fun Activities for Older Main Line Residents

These days, there’s nothing boring about getting older—and summer is the time to get busy. Here are eight options for retired folks with some time for Maine Line area activities!

1. Keep on Learning

As part of Villanova University’s personal enrichment program for those 65 and above, you can sit in on undergraduate courses in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Past classes have explored artificial intelligence, the history of Italian food, and American Indian culture. No matter your age, Main Line School Night has a class for you, whether it’s picking up a foreign language, mastering some tasty recipes, or getting acquainted with a new instrument.

2. Indulge in the Arts

Cheer on local thespians at Media Theatre, People’s Light, SALT Performing Arts, and Hedgerow Theatre. For those looking for a more hands-on experience, there are plenty of cool classes at Wayne Art Center and Main Line Art Center. Or learn the art of Ikebana, the ancient art of Japanese flower arranging from June 26-30 at Brandywine Museum of Art.

3. Explore Your Past

The library at the Chester County History Center offers archives dating back to the 1680s. If your roots are local, the librarian can help you search by family name and learn about your ancestors. If your roots lie slightly farther east, we recommend a visit to the Lower Merion Historical Society, an indispensable Main Line repository of thousands of books, maps, photographs, and artifacts.

4. Get Centered

The Chinese martial art of tai chi focuses on balance and flexibility. If practiced regularly, you may even find some pain relief in hotspots like the knees and back. Ted Straub heads up some great individual and small-group classes at Berwyn’s Tranquil Tai Chi & Qigong.

5. Exercise Your Green Thumb

The Longwood Gardens calendar is packed with opportunities to incorporate some of their horticultural acumen into your own garden. In addition to their spectacular Festival of Fountains that runs through September 28, Longwood hosts events and classes. Upcoming classes include Vegetative Floral Design (June 26-July 31), Floral Design Foundations (July 8-15), and Botanical Art: Orchid Study (July 9-30). Media’s Tyler Arboretum also hosts special events throughout the year, including July happenings such as Nature at Night and Weekday Bird Walks.

6. Talk About What You Read

The Chester County Library hosts various book discussion groups throughout the month. Over in Wayne, Main Point Books has a few book clubs of its own, including groups for fiction and nonfiction lovers. The store also hosts authors regularly, and the knowledgeable staff members are always happy to recommend their favorite reads.

7. Lend a Hand

Many local organizations could use support of volunteers. Dig in at one of Chester County Food Bank’s partnering farms or gardens, help assemble care packages for cancer patients at West Chester’s Unite for HER, or offer infant support in the NICU at Bryn Mawr Hospital.

8. Catch a Flick

Show your support for the nonprofit Bryn Mawr Film Institute, where you can see an eclectic slate of movies new and old. In West Chester, Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center screens a different title every Monday night at 7 p.m. for just $5. It’s often a classic, and popcorn is included in the price of your ticket.

