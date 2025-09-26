Subscribe
Life & Style

Pick Your Own Pumpkin at These Main Line Area Farms and Patches

Are you ready to pick your perfect pumpkin? These farms and patches in the Philadelphia suburbs await with jack-o'-lanterns galore.

September 26, 2025   |By , and
pumpkin picking aruond the Main Line
Adobe Stock / maryviolet

Hitting the pumpkin patch is a must during the fall season. In the Main Line region, a number of farms around the area offer everything from apple picking to hayrides for the whole family. Don’t miss out on the abundance of pumpkin spice and apple cider treats while you’re there, too.

Arasapha Farm

1835 Middletown Rd., Glen Mills

Arasapha Farm offers an abundance of family fun this year. From pumpkin picking to a hayride and corn maze, this farm is filled with entertaining fall activities for everyone. The farm is open on weekends from September 20 to October 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Colonial Gardens

745 Schuylkill Rd., Phoenixville

Colonial Gardens has everything you need to get into the fall spirit, with a variety of pumpkins available, as well as hayrides and evening haunts on select nights. Be sure to stroll through Pumpkinland, an extravagant pumpkin display with a great selection of cartoon characters, scarecrows and an abundance of pumpkins from which to choose (open through November 1). Open every day from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Colonial Gardens has an abundance of opportunities to pick the perfect pumpkin.

Highland Orchards

1000 Marshallton Thorndale Rd., West Chester

Pick your own pumpkins along with tons of other fresh produce including cherries, tomatoes and apples at Highland Orchards. Check out the farmers market and bakery or take a hayride over to the corn maze. There is a $3 field access fee required for entry to the picking fields.

Indian Orchards Farm

29 Copes Ln., Media

Visit Indian Orchards this fall season to pick your own apples for apple pie and pumpkins for jack-o’-lanterns. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., this farm has a wide variety of fresh produce for visitors to enjoy.

Milky Way Farm at Chester Springs Creamery

521 E. Uwchlan Ave., Chester Springs

 

Chester Springs Creamery has more to offer than just ice cream! Pick your own pumpkins, walk the patch and visit farm animals at Milky Way Farm this fall with a $5 admission ticket on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 26.

Northern Star Farm

96 E. 3rd Ave., Trappe

 

Northern Star Farm offers an array of fun fall activities throughout October including picking your own pumpkins from the patch and enjoying a hayride, pony rides and apple cider donuts. Visit Northern Star Farm for fall fun every weekend in October from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Sugartown Strawberries

650 Sugartown Rd., Malvern

Visit the Sugartown Strawberries pumpkin patch for a ride on a tractor-drawn wagon to pick out the perfect pumpkins. The hayride wagon runs continuously on all October weekends from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Other fall activities include bonfires and a visit to the local country store to pick up fresh produce.

Yeager’s Farm & Market

1015 Pikesprings Rd., Phoenixville

At Yeager’s Farm & Market, visitors can enjoy fresh apple cider and baked goods before taking a hayride to pick their own pumpkins on weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pick up fresh produce, baked goods and pumpkins daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Yeager’s.

