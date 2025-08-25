Pick Your Own Apples at These Orchards in the Main Line Region

The first crisp apples of autumn are ripening at orchards around the Main Line and western suburbs. Beyond being a great way to spend a fall afternoon with the kids, these cornucopias of the Philly suburbs’ harvest are ideal places to restock your fruit bowl. At some of the more elaborate spots, there’s even live music, hayrides, petting zoos, fishing and beer gardens for added fun with family and friends.

1079 Wawaset Rd., Kennett Square

Flavorful apple selections with up to nine varieties are available to be picked throughout the fall at this small, family-run orchard. Crimson Crisps are a mid-September highlight at the orchard, while Stayman Winesaps make their appearance in October. Meander the Kennett Square destination’s 74 acres or peruse the petite onsite store for seasonal treats and décor.

1657 Glen Willow Rd., Avondale

Not far from the Barnard’s property in Avondale, Glen Willow Orchard has been operated by the Rosazza family since 1955. In addition to its apple orchards, Glen Willow grows its own vegetables along with a well-stocked farm stand that includes local mushrooms. Its colorful field-grown mums are a special treat in the fall.

1000 Marshallton-Thorndale Rd., West Chester

Staymen, Ida Red, Winesap, Rome and other varieties are ready for daily picking at this 200-acre family-owned farm between West Chester and Downingtown. Don’t have time to hit the orchard? Grab a seven-pound to-go bag. The orchard hosts harvest weekends with freshly baked pies, seasonal pastries and legendary hot apple cider donuts, and local brewery Levante Brewing even has a beer garden for a refreshing fall sip. Kid-friendly pumpkin painting, carving and hayrides are also available during the fall harvest festivities.

29 Copes Ln., Media

Known for organic farming, this small, family-owned farm has plenty of apples for picking. Grab a basket and hit the orchard for a $3.50 per person fee, plus a price per pound charge.

137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media

Apple picking at this area favorite is a tradition for many families. Look for a wealth of varieties, including Cameo, Jonagold, Mutsu, Red Delicious and Golden Delicious. Enjoy an old-fashioned hayride into the groves daily from 8 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Don’t forget to tour the kid-friendly Pumpkinland , with its larger-than-life scarecrows and haunted figures, to get into the spirit of Halloween. There is no entrance fee at Linvilla, but timed tickets are available for hayrides and other activities, so be sure to check the website.

40 Fruit Ln., Morgantown

Pick apples from dwarf trees at this farm, which has been active since the 1930s. Open six days a week, the farm is a must for Autumn Crisp, Crimson Crisp, Pixie Crunch, Gala, Macintosh and Smokehouse varieties with pre-pay bags. Shop for delicious baked goods, organic produce, local honey and deli items while you’re there. Don’t forget a stop at Kim’s Cafe for coffee and hot cider.

