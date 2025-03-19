Phoenixville Day Trip Guide: How to Spend 24 Hours in Town

Settled nearly 300 years ago, Phoenixville has a rich history that makes it a great place to spend a day with family or friends. A former industrial town, it was known for Phoenix Iron Works, which closed in the late ’80s. The resulting economic downturn cast a shadow over the town, although it was lifted in recent years thanks to the influx of breweries, restaurants and distilleries.

Phoenixville offers so many attractions that it can be hard to decide what to do first. From hikes to movies and fine dining, any day out in this town is an exciting one. Our day trip guide is here to help, with recommendations to cover you from the early a.m. through the evening hours.

Ready to plan a visit? Don’t forget to tag us on Instagram at @mainlinetoday. We may just regram you!

- Advertisement -

9 a.m. – Have breakfast at Your Mom’s Place (no, not that one)

324 Bridge St., Phoenixville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Your Mom’s Place (@momsphoenixville)

This downtown Phoenixville eatery boasts friendly service, hearty breakfasts and fun décor in a setting that’s uniquely American. Try the classic cheese omelet or French toast, or opt for something more adventurous like the Mexicali breakfast bowl (house chili over potatoes topped with two eggs, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, sour cream and grilled corn bread).

10 a.m. – Explore the Phoenixville Farmers’ Market (Saturdays only)

200 Mill St., Phoenixville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoenixville Farmers’ Market (@phoenixvillefarmersmarket)

Phoenixville’s fresh and colorful farmers’ market is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon (the market opens at 9 a.m. starting in April). Browse everything from locally grown produce to eggs from pasture-raised hens and warm bread fresh from the oven all while listening to live music.

10 a.m. – Take a stroll on the French Creek Trail (All other days)

1007 Township Line Rd., Phoenixville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Main Line Today (@mainlinetoday)

You could easily spend two and a half hours walking the whole length of the out-and-back French Creek Trail, but the distance you’d like to cover is up to you. The total length of the trail is 4.2 miles along the gurgling French Creek, with delightful little bridges and short waterfalls that give the air a fresh petrichor scent. With flowers blooming in spring, this is a great place for bird-watching and casual hiking.

11:30 a.m. – Squeeze in a round at Markie’s Mini Golf

360 Schuylkill Rd., Phoenixville

- Advertisement -

Open spring through fall, Markie’s Mini Golf has a 26,000-sq-ft course with 18 holes. For $9.50, you can play as many times as you like. After you’re done, take a break and grab a treat in the air-conditioned snack bar and catch up on March Madness or the Phillies game.

1 p.m. – Kick back with lunch at Bistro on Bridge

212 Bridge St., Phoenixville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bistro on Bridge (@bistroonbridge)

It’s not often the centerpiece of a restaurant is a full-size car, let alone a 1973 Volkswagen Bus. This outdoor analog bar room brings a vintage vibe to the town. Popular dishes include a Bavarian pretzel with beer cheese and spicy Dijon mustard, spicy poke wonton crisps, blackened chicken burrito bowl and double onion cheddar burger.

2:30 p.m. – Catch a movie at the Colonial Theatre

227 Bridge St., Phoenixville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Colonial Theatre (@thecolonialtheatre)

A midday movie will give you the chance to sit back and relax after a long day of walking. The Colonial Theater is located in downtown Phoenixville and is a premier destination for entertainment. This early 20th-century theater carries plenty of history with it and featured prominently in the classic 1958 B-movie horror flick, The Blob.

5 p.m. – Kick off happy hour at The Boardroom Restaurant

101 Bridge St., Phoenixville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Boardroom Restaurant & Bottle Shop (@theboardroompxv)

The Boardroom runs happy hour seven days a week from 4-6 p.m., though only drink specials are available on Fridays and Saturdays. Otherwise, enjoy deals on bites like the petite board with a cheese and charcuterie sample or the Boardroom snackers. Meanwhile, libations like the espresso martini and cucumber lemonade will wet your whistle for the rest of the evening.

6:30 p.m. – Dig into dinner at Black Lab Bistro

248 Bridge St., Phoenixville, (610) 935-5988

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoenixville Side Streets (@pxvsidestreets)

As the day comes to a close, there’s no better place to finish than with a dinner at Black Lab Bistro for steaks and seafood. Not only are the entrees some of the best in the area, but the desserts are highly delicious in their own right. Be sure to pick up a bottle of wine on the way if you want to drink, since Black Lab is BYOB.

9 p.m. – Hunker down at your Airbnb

Church St., Phoenixville (full address upon request)

Snuggle under the covers in this plush stop right off the heart of downtown. Enjoy space for a late-night soiree in the backyard or make use of the fully equipped kitchen for breakfast the next morning.

Related: What to Do in Ardmore: Spend a Day in This Bustling Town