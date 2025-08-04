The Philadelphia Folk Festival Is Better Than Ever This August

Music festivals are one of the many joys of summer, and the Philadelphia region is no stranger to a tapestry of showings. But with old-school genres such as folk struggling to keep up with new competition, local events have to get creative with their production and outreach. Montgomery County’s largest event, the Philadelphia Folk Festival, has seen the triumph of a full-scale return that is only possible through camaraderie, teamwork and a genuine love for music.

The Festival’s Return

August 15-17 brings the Philadelphia Folk Festival’s 62nd annual weekend on Old Pool Farm in Schwenksville. Considering the inaugural show was 63 years ago in 1962, it’s worth pausing to wonder why this math doesn’t add up; the festival had to be canceled in 2023 due to financial struggles internally. “We were $200,000-plus in debt,” says Eric Ring, president of the festival’s presenter, the Philadelphia Folksong Society.

Recovering from this financial crisis takes a village—the community coming together monetarily, volunteers working throughout the summer and during the festival weekend, advertisement partnerships such as the one with the Bryn Mawr Film Institute—and the Philadelphia Folk Festival uses every method in the book to keep the music alive. The organization has strategic plans for years to come, but the present is equally important.

“Rather than get from A to the finish line, we want to grow steadily so we’re not overextending ourselves,” says Ring.

For that reason, the event directors must be austere with their financial measures compared to similarly sized festivals. Philadelphia Folk Festival director Michael Braunfeld postulates, “We have a very conservative performer budget.” But, in the tradition of folk art, Braunfeld is proud to continue a very long tradition of offering as many genres as possible to ensure “we’re providing a holistic picture of roots music, not only in America, but worldwide.”

What to Expect

The festival prioritizes this diversity of performers with 40 artists who will be spread across seven stages on the Old Pool Farm acreage. Influences of Hindustani classical, Cajun, Creole, Celtic fiddle, and earthy Appalachia (just to name a few) are set to echo across the realm.

Ring is thrilled by the excitement of community members and volunteers about what the festival has in store. “Whenever I go to a [Folksong] Society event, I feel that goodwill.,” he shares.

While the directors are grateful for longtime folkies, they acknowledge the importance of making young people aware of the Philadelphia folk community. By employing modern strategies such as collaborating with local online influencers, selling discounted festival tickets for teens and children, producing the Smiling Banjo Podcast and hosting local shows weekly through the Musical Arts Cooperative, the Folksong Society is making folk music heard year-round.

During the weekend, young people can get a taste of the ’60s lifestyle of the nascent Philadelphia Folk Festival. The festival prides itself on the opportunity to wake and go to sleep to roots music through designated camping grounds, which are popular among tenured attendees.

Among the sunny fields dotted with picnic blankets, food and craft vendors offer a variety of meals and souvenirs. Escaping into the shade by tying up hammocks in the tree-lined edge of the grounds is popular as well. Between 2,000 volunteers, thousands of attendees and a talent-filled lineup, getting out on Old Pool Farm is a favorite weekend of the year for many, including Braunfeld, who observes, “It’s a magical time.”

“The talent on the stages this year is going to be phenomenal…there are a lot of very big award winners and nominees,” Braunfeld continues. Alejandro Escovedo, Alison Brown, American Patchwork Quartet, and Cedric Watson et Bijou Creole only begin the list of star-studded performers that will grace the Philadelphia Folk Festival mics.

A Folksy Future

While the Philadelphia Folk Festival is this year’s showstopper, the Folksong Society is already brainstorming a reinvention of its beloved Spring Thing and Fall Fling seasonal retreats. The society recognizes they’re ideal opportunities for the folk community to come together outside of the festival, so it aims to bring them back in 2026.

Like with the peace- and love-filled weekend, the directors are optimistic about the future of folk. Both Ring and Braunfeld acknowledge the impact that A Complete Unknown (2024) has had on the resurgence of the art.

“It’s always been there, but maybe the movie helped spotlight it,” Ring observes. “If we want to keep this tradition alive, it’s the young people we need to think about.”

Above all, the Philadelphia Folksong Society and Philadelphia Folk Festival anticipate a bright future for the organizations. “If we keep looking at the past to try to blame something or somebody, then you’re not putting the energy where it needs to be,” Ring shares, “and folk fest fans know where this energy needs to go: to spinning, swaying, singing for a smiling-banjo future.”

Visit pfs.org and folkfest.org to learn more.

