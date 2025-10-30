7 Can’t-Miss November Events Happening Around the Main Line

Check out our calendar for more events throughout November.

Editor’s Pick: Nov. 8-Feb. 16

Philadelphia Museum of Art

Fresh off an international tour, this major exhibition makes its only stop in the U.S. at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The work of surrealists is celebrated across six dreamy sections, including one unique to the city. A must-see for art novices and buffs alike.

Nov. 8

Exton

Based in Chester County, the Fertility Dreams Foundation funds IVF for families struggling with infertility. This annual gala at Whitford Country Club is their largest fundraiser, offering a night of dinner, dancing and libations to kick off the philanthropic season. VIP tickets are available.

Nov. 19

Wayne

Our Closet in Your Neighborhood, the philanthropic arm of the Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Greater Philadelphia, hosts this annual night of fashion for a cause at Boyds Wayne. Proceeds go to help the underserved of the Philadelphia region gain free access to basic necessities.

Nov. 21

Wayne

The orchestra’s fall series kicks off with this performance at Valley Forge Middle School. The concert celebrates old and new works, beginning with a piece composed in 2020 and ending with a composition from 1872.

Nov. 16

Haverford

Get serious about your holiday shopping list and head to Main Line Art Center for unique finds from over 30 artists and artisans. Doors open at 11 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.

Nov. 16-Feb. 6

Media

Cinderella gets an illuminated twist in a touring show that features dancers adorned with thousands of LED lights. This classic performance with contemporary trappings is a perfect family-friendly holiday option.

Nov. 22

Kennett Square

Back for its 13th year, the parade now has a new date to coincide with opening weekend of “A Longwood Christmas” at the world-famous garden. Longwood Performing Arts kicks off the festive procession down State Street, followed by lighted floats, musicians, dancers, classic cars, tractors and more. Santa will be in town to light the tree, and he’s bringing some snowfall with him (regardless of temperature).

Nov. 27

Wayne

Earn an extra slice of Thanksgiving pie by participating in this yearly 5K, benefiting the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, the Radnor Township Police K-9 Unit and Philadelphia Financial Scholars. The race starts and finishes outside Great American Pub.

What We’re Reading

The Weekend Crashers by Jamie Brenner

Villanova’s Jamie Brenner brings the quaint streets of New Hope to life in the pages of her latest novel, in which Maggie Hodges’ peaceful knitting retreat with her daughter is rudely interrupted by a bachelor party. Park Row, 320 pages.

