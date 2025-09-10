5 New England Escapes That Are Ideal for a Fall Visit

Some of the rooms at this coastal Connecticut retreat look out onto the picturesque Stonington Harbor, with its fishing, lobstering and pleasure boats. Others offer a view of the New England seafaring village. Continental breakfast is included with your stay. A short drive away is Mystic Seaport Museum and Aquarium, where you’ll find lots of sea life to love. Rates starting at $260. 60 Water St., Stonington, Connecticut, (860) 535-2000.

This family-owned boutique hotel offers 20 suites with king featherbeds and gorgeous views. Full breakfast is included. At dinner, chef Sigal Rocklin highlights the finest local cuisine, collaborating with the region’s farmers, cheesemakers and other purveyors. Golf, fly-fishing and hiking are among the many activities available. Rates starting at $229. 39 West Road, Manchester Village, Vermont, (800) 822-2331.

Set on 42 bucolic acres in eastern Connecticut, this inn has been hosting guests since 1929. Suites have Jacuzzi tubs, and condominium villas feature fireplaces and kitchen units. Treat yourself to a facial or body wrap at the spa. Complimentary activities include guided morning meditation, afternoon tea, wine tasting and live entertainment. Brunch is a must at Kensington’s Restaurant on the property. Rates starting at $225. 607 W. Thames St., Norwich, Connecticut, (860) 425-3500.

At this all-inclusive mind-body wellness retreat, thoughtfully crafted meals and snacks keep you fueled for hiking, biking, yoga, aquatics, racquet sports and more. With 88 spa and beauty services available, you’ll have a hard time choosing from their extensive menu of facials, hair and nail care, body treatments, massages, and more. Rates starting at $1,125. 165 Kemble St., Lenox, Massachusetts, (413) 637-4100.

Tucked away in northwestern Connecticut’s Litchfield Hills, this 113-acre property is surrounded by woods and lakes. It offers 18 themed luxury resort cottages and one master suite. Fifteen different architects were involved, and each accommodation is a whimsical reflection of its creator’s imagination. The Helicopter is exactly what its name indicates—a fully restored 1968 Sikorsky incorporated into a modern living space. The Treehouse cottage is suspended 35 feet above the forest floor. Loads of activities and an on-site spa await. Rates starting at $1,100. 155 Alain White Road, Morris, Connecticut, (860) 567-9600.

