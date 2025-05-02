How to Celebrate National Bike Month Around the Main Line

With the cold weather finally behind us and the blazing heat of summer still months ahead, there’s no better time to take in the scenery of the Main Line on two wheels. Celebrate National Bike Month in May with a slew of local activities perfect for beginners and experts alike. Whether you’d rather gently cruise or fly down the trails, there are so many great spots to go biking and support local groups around the region all summer.

West Chester

Throughout the year

Looking to hit the trails of Chester County, but don’t have anyone to ride with? The West Chester Cycling Club is a great way to get started. Its calendar features dozens of public rides every month, led by a team of experienced cyclists. All year long, local bikers are free to join up with Nancy Moyer and Ellen Evans for an easy ride on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. For something more difficult, try meeting up for the Usual Suspects trip every Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. If neither of those fit in your schedule, keep an eye on the calendar, as more events are posted every week.

Various locations

Throughout the year

Though the Philadelphia Bike Club is based in the city, it has plenty of rides that both begin and end around the Main Line. However, if you want to join the National Bike Month kickoff ride, you’ll have to meet downtown at the Art Museum. Nevertheless, rides that begin and end in Bala Cynwyd, Wayne, Ambler and Fairmount Park run weekly.

Various locations

Throughout the year

Like its Philadelphia and West Chester-based variants, this bike club offers weekly guided rides throughout the year to all interested riders. The weekly Tuesday Delco Spin C+ and Wednesday Evening B rides leave from Swarthmore and Media, respectively, making them perfect for Delco cyclists.

Coatesville (email givingbikesback@gmail.com for private address)

May 10

Local nonprofit Giving Bikes Back repairs and upcycles gently used bikes before returning them to community members in need. Help out this May in Coatesville by donating your used bike or joining the group of volunteers to help repair the inventory. Mechanics and taskers of all skill levels are needed! Plus, join the group at The Whip Tavern for bites and pints afterwards.

511 Kimberton Rd., Phoenixville

June 8

The French Creek Iron Tour is back and bigger than ever in 2025, with seven road courses ranging in length from 11 to 100 miles and two gravel courses of 60 to 90 miles. Take in the stunning scenery of northern Chester County and pass through dozens of beautiful properties saved from development by French & Pickering Creeks Conservation Trust over the last 55 years.

420 Acorn Ln., Downingtown

June 21

Starting from the renowned Victory Brewery, the eighth Annual Bikes & Beers Downingtown invites riders of all levels to pedal through fully marked courses of 15, 30 and 45 miles with rest stops for refreshments. Stick around for the post-ride beer festival featuring complimentary craft beers for all riders, food trucks, live music, raffles and plenty of games and activities.

Schauffele Plaza and Suburban Square, Ardmore

August 10

Support Narberth Ambulance and pedal the fastest as this yearly event returns in 2025 with two stages and a bigger bike race than ever. Though performers are TBD (the show is over three months away after all), you can bet Ardmore Music Hall will gather a rocking lineup.

