Narberth Day Trip Guide: How to Spend 24 Hours in Town

There are few towns as quintessentially Main Line as Narberth. It has that small-town feel with easy and quick access into the city. Spending a day here is a lovely experience, with everything from restaurants and small businesses to parks and an old-time neighborhood movie theater to explore.

9 a.m. — Start your day at GET Cafe

246 Haverford Ave., Narberth

GET Cafe is a nonprofit organization that fosters social inclusion of neurodivergent individuals, people with disabilities and their families, friends and loved ones. It also serves delicious food and coffee to fuel your day. Pancake Sunday is a neighborhood fave.

10:30 a.m. — Browse the storefronts on Haverford and Narberth Avenues

Character Development, 209 Haverford Ave., Narberth

Narberth Bookshop, 221 Haverford Ave., Narberth

Sweet Mabel Art & Fine Craft, 235 Haverford Ave., Narberth

From shoes and books to cheese and antiques, this Main Line town is chock full of unique boutiques and storefronts. Character Development is the spot for kids’ book and toys, while your next read awaits at Narberth Bookshop. Nearby, Sweet Mabel Art & Fine Craft is full of local art, modern craft, accessories, jewelry and other hand-made items. These are just a few of the stores awaiting you as you stroll the charming sidewalks of town.

12 p.m. — Take a lesson at Narberth Tennis Club

612 Montgomery Ave., Narberth

No racket, no problem! Julian Krinsky School of Tennis offers rackets to borrow and lessons at this Main Line outpost. Brush up on your return, work on your slice or perfect your backhand during a lesson on its indoor courts.

1:30 p.m. — Savor lunch at Coco Thai Bistro

231 Haverford Ave., Narberth

Want to feel like you’re dining inside a greenhouse? Coco Thai Bistro is a great spot to stop for a bite of Thai food. Choose from options like shrimp dumplings, chicken pad Thai or drunken noodles with duck.

3 p.m. — Indulge in ice cream at Jeni’s Ice Creams

100 Forrest Ave., Narberth

The flavor offerings at Jeni’s make it hard to choose. This artisanal ice cream chain offers unique seasonal flavors like cranberry panettone with chocolate sprinkles or boozy eggnog for the holidays. Wildberry lavender and salty caramel are menu staples.

80 Windsor Ave., Narberth (park)

129 N. Narberth Ave., Narberth (movies)

Weather permitting, a stroll around the park with your ice cream is ideal. Too cold or wet on your visiting day? Reel Cinemas Narberth 2 offers an old-timey vintage movie experience with current films on either of its two screens, so settle in with a soda and popcorn and enjoy a flick.

6:30 p.m. — Imbibe in a cocktail at Great American Pub

101 N. Narberth Ave., Narberth

This neighborhood bar is like walking into a real-life Cheers, where everyone seems to know each other’s names. Great American Pub is a popular meet-up spot, with other locations all around the Main Line offering pub grub, cocktails and an extensive beer list.

7:30 p.m. — Dine at Ryan Christopher’s BYOB

245 Woodbine Ave., Narberth

Ryan Christopher’s provides customers with a wonderful fine dining experience along with the perk of being a BYOB. The crab cakes are especially noteworthy, as is the award-winning French onion soup, sesame-seared salmon and veal and chicken parmigiana. Leave room for the decadent Snickers pie if you can!

9 p.m. — Train it home

The Paoli-Thorndale line has a Narberth station stop right in town to get Main Liners safely back home after a busy day.

