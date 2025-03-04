This Dreamy Hudson Valley Escape Is Only Four Hours From the Main Line

Where: Mirbeau Inn & Spa in Rhinebeck, New York

This impressionistic Hudson Valley gem boasts an exquisite lobby, spacious guestrooms, and plush spa treatment rooms where you’ll be pampered from head to toe. Old World service and amenities replicate the glamour and grace of a chic Parisian hotel from another era. Each room has a cozy fireplace for chilly March nights—and some have Juliet balconies for stargazing. Bikes and daily fitness classes are complimentary. For couples, a popular spa treatment is the Art of Living, which includes a custom aromatic bath for two in a soaking tub, champagne, chocolate-covered fruits and bonbons, an exfoliating back scrub, and a fireside oil massage. The cuisine at the refined-casual Willow at Mirbeau is inspired by the bistros of France.

Antiquity and Artistry: The history and beauty of Rhinebeck are reflected in its shops, galleries and art studios. The Rhinebeck Antique Emporium offers a wide range of European and American treasures, including jewelry, silver, porcelain, paintings, oriental rugs and tapestries. Want to explore your inner artist? Take the March 4 “Translating the Light in Watercolor” workshop at Betsy Jacaruso Studio & Gallery. Or add one of Jacaruso’s landscapes or botanicals to your private collection.

Drive Time: Four hours.

March Rates: Rooms $445-$645, suites $625-$1200.

46 W. Market St., Rhinebeck, New York, (877) 647-2328, website.

