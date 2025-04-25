Where to Play Mini Golf Along the Jersey Shore

The cold spring waters of the North Atlantic are enough to keep all but the hardiest of shoregoers out of the ocean this time of year. With water temperatures not projected to climb above 70 degrees until mid-June, we’re all looking for ways to keep the family entertained on balmy spring days. Is there a better way to enjoy the sun than with a mini golf competition?

Invented on the Atlantic Coast in a shore town not dissimilar to those in New Jersey, this century-old activity is a great way to show off your skills with friends or keep the family engaged, whether or not the water’s warm enough for a swim.

Here’s a look at some of our top places to play mini golf in each South Jersey beach town.

- Advertisement -

Atlantic City

120 Euclid Ave., Atlantic City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by North Beach Mini Golf & Bike Rentals (@northbeachminigolf)

Open every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., North Beach Mini Golf offers brilliant views of the Atlantic City strip and boardwalk. Located next to Absecon Inlet, Absecon Lighthouse and the city’s finest beaches, this 18-hole course offers BYOB too, so feel free to bring some adult beverages along with your friends.

Avalon

2438 Dune Dr., Avalon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Go Fish Mini Golf (@gofishminigolf)

This maritime-themed course features a giant shark, colossal ball-eating grouper, breaching sperm whale and shipwrecked lifeguard boat. Owned by a local elementary school teacher, this kid-friendly, 19-hole course is open on weekends and is one of the cheaper options for mini golf you’ll find down the Shore.

Cape May

315 Jackson St., Cape May

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cape May Mini Golf (@capemayminigolf)

This classic mini golf course is known by locals as Octopus Golf for its distinctive logo featured at the top of the page. With brand-new greens installed just last year, a waterfall feature and an ice cream parlor attached to the shop, Cape May Mini Golf is an easy favorite.

Ocean City

642 Boardwalk, Ocean City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonnie Bonsall (@bonniebonsall)

- Advertisement -

Since 1977, this family-owned and -operated course has thrilled Ocean City visitors. One of the few wooden mini golf courses left in the country, Tee-Time Golf is an Ocean City institution. A beloved Jersey Shore business, almost every one of its 19 holes has some obstacle or theme. Be sure to come ready with paper bills, since Tee-Time is cash only.

Stone Harbor

9505 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Club 18 Miniature Golf (@club18miniaturegolf)

Club 18 Miniature Golf generally opens for the season a few weeks before Memorial Day. Designed for golfers of all abilities with five tiers of challenging holes accessed by going up and down flights of stairs, this course is sure to bring out the competitive side of your party.

Ventnor/Margate

9312 Ventnor Ave., Margate City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mab.pix (@mab.pix)

This sub-Saharan African-themed mini golf course is complete with a waterfall feature, bi-plane, palm trees and raging gorilla. Though the course is less gimmicky than others down the Jersey Shore, it is still challenging, with water features that could cost you a stroke if you’re not careful.

Wildwood

4800 Ocean Ave., Wildwood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarLux Mini Golf (@starluxminigolf)

This 27-hole mini golf course takes players through a menagerie of different themes and nine-hole courses. First up is the beach course, featuring the largest artificial sand dune and castle in the world. Next is the ocean course, filled with water fountains and sea creatures. Last comes the boardwalk course, which is Wildwood-themed and features trivia at each hole.

Related: Where to Find the Tastiest Breakfast at the Jersey Shore