The May Events You Won’t Want to Miss Around the Main Line

Check out our calendar for more events throughout May.

Editor’s Pick: May 21-June 1

Devon

Now in its 129th year, this renowned equestrian event attracts riders from around the world and boasts almost $1 million in prize money. Specialty shopping, yummy eats, carnival games, amusement rides and more make this a fair to remember. Mark your calendar for Ladies’ Day May 28.

May 2-25

Media

Danny, Sandy and the rest of the crew from Rydell High School’s senior class of 1959 will get you ready for summer with this slick rendition of the beloved musical, which was first mounted in 1971.

- Advertisement -

May 5

Glen Mills

Get in the spirit with food and drink specials at this colorful Mexican eatery. The menu has some of the most creative guacamole around—try the octopus-topped variety if you’re feeling adventurous. Mexican-inspired sushi and raw bar selections will also be available.

May 10

Glen Mills

Indulge for a cause at Newlin Grist Mill’s Log Cabin, where you’ll enjoy a five-course meal while learning about culinary traditions of the past. This year’s theme, “Foreign Foods,” explores how global ingredients were incorporated in early America. Proceeds benefit the restoration of the structure’s original 1739 kitchen and pantry.

May 17

Malvern

No matter the weather, this area tradition is always a highlight of the year. Dress to impress and show your support for the Brandywine Conservancy at the region’s longest-running steeplechase event. Hard to believe it’s been 94 years.

Wondering what to wear at this year’s races? Check out the latest looks in our Steeplechase Lookbook.

May 17

West Chester

Show your support for Safe Harbor of Chester County and head to Teca for 10 rounds of bingo, bottomless mimosas and a tasty brunch. Prizes include designer bags and gift cards.

May 18

Bryn Mawr

This wildly popular pop-up market returns with over 90 vendors offering handmade and vintage goods. Food trucks, live music and free kids’ crafts make it a fun family outing.

Related: Here’s What to Do Around the Main Line Area This Weekend