7 Can’t-Miss March Events Happening Around the Main Line

March 15

Glenside

With more than a half-century of music and countless live shows to their credit, Spyro Gyra have done more to make jazz accessible to the masses than just about any other act. Incorporating pop, R&B, funk and Caribbean music into their exotic mix, the iconic fusion group joins prolific session guitarist Lee Ritenour for a double bill that should be as entertaining as it is technically flawless.

March 1-9

Philadelphia

At the nation’s largest and longest-running horticultural celebration, the annual theme is “Gardens of Tomorrow.” This year’s event features Tu Bloom, the official botanical artist of the Grammy Awards.

March 4

Downingtown

This year’s sweet fundraiser for the Chester County Community Foundation has a Mardi Gras theme. The annual dessert competition is happening at Downingtown Country Club. Guests pick the best treat, alongside an expert panel.

March 6

Wayne

Hone your culinary skills at Wayne Art Center by helping to orchestrate a five-course French dinner. Then enjoy the fruits of your labor by candlelight.

March 7-8

Malvern

Get immersed in a curated selection of the latest award-winning films spotlighting outdoor adventure and environmental issues when the mobile version of this prestigious Canadian festival returns to Immaculata University.

March 19-22

West Chester

Now in its 35th year, this West Chester University tradition features high school and university students, along with school faculty. The weekend culminates in a performance by Steve Wilson, who will share a newly commissioned work from Grammy-winning composer Billy Childs.

March 20

Wayne

One of Philadelphia’s favorite Irish bands headlines 118 North. The party gets started early, when the doors open at 4 p.m.

What We’re Reading

Shadows of Glory: Memorable and Offbeat World Series Stories by Dave Brown and Jeff Rodimer

Conestoga High School grad and Downingtown resident Dave Brown co-authored this collection of World Series tales from 1918 to 2016, including a chapter on the 2009 Phillies-Yankees championship.

Lyons Press, 314 pages.

