7 Can’t-Miss March Events Happening Around the Main Line

Jazz fusion greats in Glenside, a sweet fundraiser in Downingtown and more events make the month special in the Philadelphia suburbs.

February 27, 2025   |By
flowers
PHS Philadelphia Flower Show. Courtesy of Pennsylvania Horticulture Society.

March 15

Editor’s Pick: Spyro Gyra and Lee Ritenour at the Keswick Theatre

Glenside

With more than a half-century of music and countless live shows to their credit, Spyro Gyra have done more to make jazz accessible to the masses than just about any other act. Incorporating pop, R&B, funk and Caribbean music into their exotic mix, the iconic fusion group joins prolific session guitarist Lee Ritenour for a double bill that should be as entertaining as it is technically flawless.

Spyro Gyra and Lee Ritenour at the Keswick Theatre
Courtesy of Keswick Theatre

March 1-9

PHS Philadelphia Flower Show

Philadelphia

At the nation’s largest and longest-running horticultural celebration, the annual theme is “Gardens of Tomorrow.” This year’s event features Tu Bloom, the official botanical artist of the Grammy Awards.

March 4

Sweet Charity 2025

Downingtown

This year’s sweet fundraiser for the Chester County Community Foundation has a Mardi Gras theme. The annual dessert competition is happening at Downingtown Country Club. Guests pick the best treat, alongside an expert panel.

dessert
Adobe Stock / tsvetelina

March 6

Bistro French Culinary Evening

Wayne

Hone your culinary skills at Wayne Art Center by helping to orchestrate a five-course French dinner. Then enjoy the fruits of your labor by candlelight.

March 7-8

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour

Malvern

Get immersed in a curated selection of the latest award-winning films spotlighting outdoor adventure and environmental issues when the mobile version of this prestigious Canadian festival returns to Immaculata University.

mountain
Courtesy of Banff Mountain Film Festival

March 19-22

WCU Jazz Festival

West Chester

Now in its 35th year, this West Chester University tradition features high school and university students, along with school faculty. The weekend culminates in a performance by Steve Wilson, who will share a newly commissioned work from Grammy-winning composer Billy Childs.

March 20

St. Paddy’s Day with Mick’s Company

Wayne

One of Philadelphia’s favorite Irish bands headlines 118 North. The party gets started early, when the doors open at 4 p.m.

What We’re Reading

Shadows of Glory: Memorable and Offbeat World Series Stories by Dave Brown and Jeff Rodimer

Conestoga High School grad and Downingtown resident Dave Brown co-authored this collection of World Series tales from 1918 to 2016, including a chapter on the 2009 Phillies-Yankees championship.

Lyons Press, 314 pages.

Shadows of Glory
Courtesy of the publisher

Your guide to people, places, and things to do in Philadelphia's fabled Main Line and western suburbs.

