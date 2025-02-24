Manayunk Day Trip Guide: How to Spend 24 Hours in Town

Manayunk is one of Philadelphia’s trendiest suburbs, though it’s still technically part of the city. Along bustling Main Street you’ll find dozens of locally owned shops, businesses and restaurants catering to the affluent community living on steep streets above town. From the Schuylkill River Trail to the Manayunk Canal and frequent festivals, there’s always something to do in this historic community.

10 a.m. – Savor breakfast at Blondie

4417 Main St., Manayunk

Enter the Gilded Age at Blondie, where the atmosphere harkens back to a more refined era. Enjoy sweet and savory platters from beignets and tres leche French toast to crab cake Benedicts and huevos rancheros. Don’t miss out on breakfast cocktails to start your mini-vacation right.

11:30 a.m. – Shop and stroll along Main Street

Main St., Manayunk

Manayunk is based around its Main Street. While there are other businesses elsewhere in the district, the vast majority of them fall within a block of the primary route through town. During a day trip here, take time to stroll through Gross McLeaf Gallery. Find antiques and décor at Jinxed and UrbanBurb or jewelry and souvenirs at Kingswood Collection and Gary Mann Jewelers. It’s easy to lose hours window shopping here.

1:45 p.m. – Enjoy lunch at The Goat’s Beard

4201 Main St., Manayunk

This nouveau American gastropub is a favorite for Main Liners and Manayunkers alike. With locations in Wayne and on Main Street, it’s become a suburban hit. Munch on some of the best cheesesteak eggrolls in the region, try thick-crust Detroit-style pizza and indulge in bulgogi tacos and burgers. Don’t forget the specialty cocktails and extensive draft list.

3 p.m. – Hike the trails at the Schuylkill Center

8480 Hagy’s Mill Rd., Philadelphia

A few miles along the river up from Manayunk is the Schuylkill Center. While it’s primarily known for its kids camps and education center, its 365 acres and three miles of trails make for a wonderful afternoon amid early spring wildlife. Find ephemeral blooms on the Wildflower trails and spot frogs, tadpoles and birds near the ponds, streams and fields of this preserved wilderness.

5:30 p.m. – Check in and freshen up at Manayunk Chambers Guest House

168 Gay St., Manayunk

This quaint B&B sits above Main Street and boasts four extravagant Victorian-style rooms. Run by partners Mark Jerde and Neil Orzeck, this is the perfect place to freshen up after your hike and shower off the grime from your day on the town before dinner across the river.

6:45 p.m. – Experience fine dining at Lark

611 Righters Ferry Rd., Bala Cynwyd

Just across the water from Manayunk (you can actually stroll across the former industrial Pencoyd Bridge on the Cynwyd Heritage Trail) is Lark, one of the Philadelphia metro’s finest eateries. Run by Nick Elmi, a James Beard finalist and Top Chef winner, the coastal Mediterranean concept will have you dreaming of focaccia, crudo and pasta weeks before your reservation. The bucatini and Iberico pork are especially delicious. The cocktails, too, are inventive and hit a fine note that lesser mixologists miss. Dessert wines and tasty Basque cheesecake, chocolate budino and malt soft serve give the evening a sweet ending.

8:30 p.m. – Sip on a nightcap at SOMO Manayunk

4311 Main St., Philadelphia

Though the kitchen at SOMO closes at 10 p.m. on weeknights and 11 p.m. on weekends, the bar is always open late. The playful cocktails and inviting neighborhood atmosphere are perfect for late-night revelers and meeting other cheery guests. Try the local Victory Peanut Butter Kandy Kake on tap or one of 22 specialty cocktails and mocktails like the brandy and peach-based Georgia on My Mind or Lychee-tini.

9 a.m. – Snack on fresh pastries after a restful night

168 Gay St., Manayunk

After making it back to your quarters in the evening, wake up to the smell of freshly baked pastries awaiting you downstairs at Manayunk Chambers Guest House. Mark Jerde gets up in the wee hours of the morning to begin working on his perfect buttery croissants. Let sweet pumpkin and pecan muffins help start your day alongside scones, fresh breads and more before heading home from your trip.

