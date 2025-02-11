Here’s What to Do Around the Main Line Area This Weekend

Looking for things to do around the Main Line and western suburbs this weekend? Whether you’re interested in arts and culture or dining and shopping, our weekly events guide has you covered.

P.S. Want even more events? Browse our calendar here.

- Advertisement -

23 E Lancaster Ave., Ardmore

February 14

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ardmore Music Hall (@ardmoremusichall)

The classic British funk group has reunited once more for a new album and a U.S. tour in 2025 with a stop in Ardmore this Friday. Though Cymande was only active for four years from 1971-74, its influence has spanned generations, with dozens of songs sampled by modern artists. Plus, don’t miss Brooklyn-based opener Bathe, whose 2021 hit album Bicoastal launched them to stardom and brought in over 600,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Doors open for the show at 7:15 p.m., and VIP tickets will get you early entry to the venue as well as a chance to meet and greet members of Cymande and score a photo op.

226 N. High St., West Chester

February 16

Get ready for the 97th Annual Academy Awards and brush up on your knowledge of the short films category. This nationally touring program hits West Chester on Sunday at 3 p.m. and shows 11 films (six animated and five live-action). The two compilations have 90-minute and 104-minute run times, respectively. Tickets are $15.

1400 N Outer Line Dr., King of Prussia

February 17

Celebrate President’s Day and Washington’s birthday at Valley Forge. Kicking off at 10 a.m., the event gives attendees the opportunity to find re-enactors, do hands-on activities, become a junior ranger and munch on tasty cupcakes. Don’t miss out on photo ops with George and Martha Washington, and be sure to catch as many of the nine short films on display in the Visitors Center as possible.

Ongoing Events

227 Bridge St., Phoenixville

Through February 23

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Colonial Theatre (@thecolonialtheatre)

All month long, Phoenixville’s Colonial Theatre spotlights black filmmakers, speakers, artists and performers. Showing this weekend is A Man Called Adam, starring Sammy Davis Jr., on February 16 at 1:30 p.m. Next weekend kicks off with Trick Baby on Friday, NAS: Time is Illmatic on Saturday and Oscar Michaeux silent films and To Sir, With Love on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

18 E Lancaster Ave., Ardmore

Through February 28

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erica Harney, Artist (@erica_harney_artist)

Erica Harney’s art is attention-grabbing. By deconstructing common scenery and recreating a unique vision through a collage process, she brings new life to staged interiors and vibrant outdoor landscapes. Stop by for a chance to meet and discuss with Harney and purchase dynamic artwork for your home or collection.

1001 Longwood Rd., Kennett Square

Through March 23

Make the most out of winter with Longwood Reimagined’s latest attraction. Chase away the cold this weekend beneath the warmth of glasshouses and spectacular green scenes where lush, colorful gardens and the sound of running water transport you to a more tranquil, refined place. Enjoy the first winter in Longwood’s new West Conservatory and the preserved Cascade Garden. Step out of the blustery winds and experience a verdant sanctuary through March 23.

Looking for more things to do around the Main Line and western suburbs this weekend? Our things to do section rounds up exciting happenings in the region. Plus, take a peek at our monthly insider guide for February events, including plenty of family-friendly outdoor events and seasonal activities. Seeking a nearby escape? These drivable getaways are just what you need.

For foodies, our dining guide has the latest openings and food-centric happenings all in one place. You won’t want to miss any of it!

Related: Where to Dine in Every Town Around the Main Line