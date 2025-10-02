Are You Ready for Main Line Today Restaurant Week?

It’s a great time to be a foodie in the Main Line region. In 2025, we’ve seen dozens of amazing restaurants and eateries return from renovation and open their doors for the first time.

For the fifth straight year, the two-week culinary celebration that is Main Line Today Restaurant Week (MLTRW) showcases the talents of the most accomplished chefs, restaurants and owners around Pennsylvania’s Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties. To support our local businesses, we’re excited to announce the return of the food-filled event, which features many of the best places to eat throughout Philadelphia’s western suburbs.

Beginning October 12 and running through October 25, participating restaurants will offer three-course and four-course prix-fixe menus for diners to enjoy at their establishments. During this limited-time opportunity, participating restaurants offer either a three- or four-course prix-fixe lunch menu ($25, $30 or $35 per person, plus tax, beverage and gratuity), a three- or four-course prix-fixe dinner menu ($30, $45 or $55 per person, plus tax, beverage and gratuity) or both. Sounds scrumptious, right?

Some Main Line area favorites taking part this year are Amada, Agave Mexican Grill, Tavola Restaurant & Bar, Rosalie, Terrain Café, Pizzeria Vetri Devon, White Dog Cafe, and La Collina, to name a few of the 40 participating spots.

“Main Line Today’s Restaurant Week invites you to discover new flavors and venues at an unbeatable value while celebrating and supporting the incredible restaurants that define the Main Line and western suburbs dining scene,” says Today Media president and CEO Rob Martinelli.

This is a can’t-miss event for foodies around the Main Line. Menus will be available in advance for participating restaurants so diners can review the offerings at each eatery to plan the ultimate Restaurant Week experience. You won’t want to miss the chance to try a new restaurant or support one of your favorites during Main Line Today Restaurant Week. For more information about Restaurant Week, click here, or head here to view all participating eateries.

