Your Guide to Summer Concerts and Festivals Around the Main Line

What better way to welcome summer than with live outdoor music? The Main Line region offers different concerts and festivals for residents to enjoy this season.

Concerts and Festivals

9 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr

Come out to the Bryn Mawr Gazebo Park for a concert series happening throughout summer. All events are rain or shine with most shows taking place on Saturdays beginning at 7 p.m. Select shows will take place on Fridays or Sundays through September 5.

155 Village Dr., King of Prussia

The bustling town center in King of Prussia hosts live entertainment now through fall on select dates. Like the Eagleview series below, all shows are free to attend. Each concert takes place on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. from April through October.

565 Wellington Sq., Exton

The Eagleview Town Center in Exton will host concerts throughout the summer. All shows are free to attend, run Tuesdays from 7-9 p.m. and attract headliners like Cracker, Caroline Cotter and Entrain through August 26.

175 West Valley Forge Rd., King of Prussia

Upper Merion Township Park will be rocking all summer beginning Friday, June 6 through Sunday, September 14. Shows are scheduled for Friday to Sunday with occasional Wednesday or Thursday dates and include local favorite Tommy Conwell & The Young Rumblers, Aimee Mann, Grace Potter and several cover bands in addition to original artists. The park will feature a beer garden and local food trucks onsite.

1671 North Providence Rd., Media

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Rose Tree Park’s summer concert series. The festival runs Wednesday to Sunday for nine weeks beginning June 11 with showtimes at 7:30 p.m. and free admission. This lineup features a variety of music including The Fabulous Greaseband, Chico’s Vibe, Gilligan Yacht Rock and Four Lean Hounds.

500 Lee Rd., Wayne

Enjoy a variety of music at this year’s Summer Concert Series at Shire Pavilion at Wilson Farm Park. All concerts will begin at 7 p.m. on select Thursdays and are free to the public. Beginning June 12 and wrapping up on September 4, Wilson Farm Park shows offer the perfect opportunity to catch live tunes and bask in the summer breeze.

Schauffele Plz., and Suburban Square Courtyard, Ardmore

This one-of-a-kind music festival on August 10 brings Nicole Atkins, Nik Greeley & The Operators and Oh He Dead to Schauffele Plaza and Suburban Square courtyard stages with headliner The Record Company. Setting this festival apart is the morning bike race, which aims to raise funds for Narberth Ambulance, with a goal of $300,000. Help contribute to a great cause and catch rocking acts in the process.

Shows

TD Pavilion, Philadelphia

June 22

As a founding member of the duo 2Cellos, Hauser came onto the scene with a unique version of “Smooth Criminal” that blew listeners away. Now a solo act, he is considered a rock star with a cello who has Billboard success and performed with the likes of Andrea Bocelli and The Red Hot Chili Peppers. He brings his artistic mastery to the Mann stage with guests Caroline Campbell and Amy Manford.

Ardmore Music Hall, Ardmore

July 18

Portland-based Rose City Band visits the Main Line region’s largest indoor music venue for a night of country rock. The band’s fifth studio album Sol y Sombra (meaning Sun and Shade) has gained them acclaim and faithful followers.

118 North Wayne Ave., Wayne

July 24

This funk quartet out of Bridgeport, Connecticut, is stopping at 118 North as part of its summer concert tour. Although relative newcomers to the music scene, the group has written an impressive 100-plus original songs and is a jam band to watch. Catch the members on their rise and feel the funk. Plus, try something off of 118 North’s delicious menu while you do.

TD Pavilion, Philadelphia

September 26-27

Two of the five members of indie-rock band Mt. Joy met at Conestoga High School in Berwyn. Ten years later, the group has a two-night gig at The Mann scheduled and an impressive tour planned at festivals and concert halls all over the country.

Having opened for the likes of The Dave Matthews Band and The Lumineers, Mt. Joy is now a headliner with four successful studio albums. Its latest, Hope We Have Fun, dropped on May 30.

