Shop Local at These Craft Fairs Around the Main Line this Spring

Celebrate new blooms, warmer weather and local artisans at these spring craft fairs in the Main Line region.

March 28, 2025   |By and
Spring craft fairs around the Main Line
Maybe we’re biased, but there’s nothing better than shopping from and supporting local vendors. That’s why the return of craft fairs this spring has us more than a little excited. As the weather turns warmer, why not plan a weekend excursion to one of these area fests? Not only will you be able to browse goodies for upcoming birthdays and anniversaries, but you may just wind up walking away with a trinket or two for yourself.

Americana Indian Jewelry and Art Sale

May 2-3
100 Station Ave., Oaks

Navajo, Hopi, Zuni and Santo Domingo tribes and nations will all have jewelry, crafts, rugs, pottery and more on sale from one of the most respected Native American art dealers in the world. With everyday pieces and high-end collector quality works on sale from revered artists, this is a unique event you won’t want to miss.

West Whiteland Township Spring Craft Fair

May 3
101 Commerce Dr., Exton

West Whiteland’s craft fair has proven to be such a hit that the organizers haven’t even created a vendor waitlist for the show; there’s simply too much demand. Just before Mother’s Day 2025, this free event promises artisan crafts from jewelry to handbags, home goods, accessories, toys and so much more. Don’t miss out on this free event!

Spring Festival at Downingtown Vintage

May 10
72 W Lancaster Ave., Downingtown

Downingtown Vintage invites a slew of outdoor vendors, as well as food trucks and local entertainers, to set up shop during its spring festival. Stop by to check out the wares here, then spend the afternoon lounging in the sunshine. Half of the space’s proceeds will benefit the Messiah Lutheran Church.

Dogwood Festival & Parade

May 14-17
401 Main St., Phoenixville

 

Now in its 82nd year, the Dogwood Festival goes big with an abundance of entertainment, food and fun. Attendees can expect cuisine from vendors at Reeves Park, a plethora of artisans and shoppable stations, games, rides and live music at the bandshell in the evenings. The Dogwood Beer Garden will also be up and running on the evenings of May 14-17. Wristbands are a must for admittance into the fest, so get yours ahead of time to ensure entry.

Spring It On! Craft Show

May 15
50 Sunnybrook Rd., Pottstown

Head out to Sunnybrook Ballroom for a spring craft show blitz. Over 80 vendors will be in attendance, with a cash bar with snacks from Gatsby’s Pub in Pottstown. Find your next piece of authentic, handmade jewelry by a local artisan this May.

Carousel Crafts and Crafts Event

May 17
30 W King St., Pottstown

This rain-or-shine event at Carousel in Pottstown doubles craft expectations. You’ll find great handcrafted goods alongside local craft brews. Munch on treats from area food vendors while browsing artisanal goods amid corn hole tournaments, entertainment, raffles and carousel rides.

