Oktoberfests and Fall Festivals Happening Around the Main Line

Fall will soon be in full swing around the Main Line and western suburbs. Celebrate the autumn weather with Oktoberfests and fall festivals across the region. Sip on a refreshing pint of beer and enjoy authentic German fare with friends at these events.

September 11-14

23 Dorset Rd., Devon

The Devon Horse Show’s Fall Classic is the second-largest event (after the iconic late-May Devon Horse Show) held at the grounds. Food vendors (including the famous Devon tea cart), boutique stands and rides for the kiddos, in addition to all the equine activities, make this a can’t-miss family event over the course of four days.

September 21

N. Wayne Ave., Wayne

The most popular event hosted by the Wayne Business Association is held annually on the third Sunday of September every year; this year, it’s September 21. From noon to 4 p.m., Wayne comes alive with live music and dance performances, face painters, the top dog contest, kids’ rides, moon bounces and fun for all ages. Along North Wayne Avenue, there will be an array of local vendors and delicious offerings from area restaurants.

September 27

212 Bridge St., Phoenixville

Celebrate the end-of-summer party with a twist on Saturday, September 27, at Bistro on Bridge. All day long, sip on Bavarian brews and Marzen lagers alongside German-inspired fare. Entertainment, kids’ activities and even a photo booth will be part of the day.

September 27

500 Lee Rd., Chesterbrook

This free, rain-or-shine event on Saturday, September 27, features a diverse lineup of musicians and raises funds for local food banks and beneficiaries like the Veterans Brotherhood. From noon to 8 p.m., seven different musical acts take the stage with kids’ activities, food vendors and dancing in a beautiful park setting.

September 27

331 Circle of Progress Dr., Pottstown

On September 27, get ready for a thrilling day of entertainment at Sly Fox Brewing Company. The roster for the Can Jam Tournament and Free Music Festival has been revealed, and it’s sure to entertain. Tunes, food and beer (and those fun flying discs) will rule the day.

September 27

30 N. Lansdowne Ave., Lansdowne

Lansdowne Veterans’ Landing is the site for a celebration with local brews, seasonal food, live music and local vendors on September 27. Raise a pretzel and revel in the harvest vibes!

October 4

600 S. Broad St., Kennett Square

On Saturday, October 4, don’t miss the Kennett Brewfest, featuring over 200 beers from more than 80 breweries. There will be live music from local favorites and food vendors. The event runs from 1:30-5 p.m.

October 5

Green St. & E Pennsylvania Ave., Downingtown

In collaboration with Victory Brewing Company and the Borough of Downingtown, the Downingtown Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual Downingtown Fall Fest on Sunday, October 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thousands of people come to this important local festival in search of delicious cuisine, unique crafts and, of course, the Victory Beer Garden.

October 5

490 Darby Paoli Rd., Villanova

This free event on Sunday, October 5, for the residents of Radnor Township takes place at the Willows in Radnor Township and has games, activities, food and a pumpkin patch.

