8 Can’t-Miss October Events Happening Around the Main Line

A spooky walking tour in West Chester, a concert in Bryn Mawr and more make the month special.

September 29, 2025   |By
October events in the Main Line region
Photo from Adobe Stock/Marina Varnava

Check out our calendar for more events throughout October.

Editor’s Pick: Oct. 13

An Evening With Nicholas Sparks & M. Night Shyamalan

Philadelphia

The renowned author joins the Hollywood filmmaker at the Miller Theater to discuss their new collaborative novel, Remain. Set for release Oct. 14, it’s a supernatural love story set on Cape Cod, drawing on Sparks’ affinity for romance and Shyamalan’s knack for thrillers.

sparks shyamalan poster
Courtesy of Ensemble Arts Philly

Oct. 3

A Passion for Fashion Presented by the Paoli Hospital Auxiliary

Malvern

Fashionistas unite to raise funds for Paoli Hospital, ensuring the availability of state-of-the-art equipment like the da Vinci 5 robot for minimally invasive surgery. Gather your girlfriends for a day of shopping, lunch and the latest trends.

Oct. 8-Nov. 1

Chilling West Chester: A Dark History Walking Tour

West Chester

With its long history, the borough is bound to have some chilling secrets. Join the Chester County History Center for this 90-minute walking tour.

spooky costumes
Photo by Adobe Stock/Marina Varnava

Oct. 4-Nov. 2

Adult Trick or Treat

Chadds Ford

Call a sitter for the kids and grab a costume for this spooky seasonal extravaganza, happening every weekend in October at Chaddsford Winery.

Oct. 11

Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia Performs Mendelssohn Piano Concerto

Bryn Mawr

The Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia takes over Bryn Mawr College’s Goodhart Hall for a performance featuring virtuoso pianist Henry Kramer performing Felix Mendelssohn’s Piano Concerto No. 1. Catch a repeat performance at the Kimmel Center the next day.

orchestra
Courtesy of Nicholas Hernandez

Oct. 17

Barnes Art Ball

Philadelphia

Art enthusiasts flock to the Barnes Foundation for this annual fundraising tradition. Guests get a sneak preview of Henri Rousseau: A Painter’s Secrets before it opens to the public Oct. 19.

barnes art ball
Courtesy of the Barnes Foundation

Oct. 18

FLITE 20th Anniversary Gala

Villanova

For two decades, the Foundation for Learning in Tredyffrin/Easttown has supported 600 students each year through academic and enrichment programing. Celebrate FLITE with cocktails, dinner and live music at Overbrook Country Club.

Oct. 19

Fall Clover Market

Kennett Square

If you missed this year’s spring and summer markets, you can still score some vintage and homemade goods before the holidays. Make the drive to Kennett High School, where a hundred or so vendors will be waiting in a nearby lot.

What We’re Reading

Finding Peace with your Body: A Body Image Guide for Women by Johanna Kulp

From 2025 Power Woman Johanna Kulp, this interactive guide helps women form a more positive relationship with their bodies. Journal entries and exercises draw on Kulp’s personal story and her experience as a psychotherapist. Taylor & Francis, 188 pages.

book cover
Courtesy of Taylor & Francis

Your guide to people, places, and things to do in Philadelphia's fabled Main Line and western suburbs.

