8 Can’t-Miss October Events Happening Around the Main Line

Editor’s Pick: Oct. 13
An Evening With Nicholas Sparks & M. Night Shyamalan
Philadelphia
The renowned author joins the Hollywood filmmaker at the Miller Theater to discuss their new collaborative novel, Remain. Set for release Oct. 14, it’s a supernatural love story set on Cape Cod, drawing on Sparks’ affinity for romance and Shyamalan’s knack for thrillers.
Oct. 3
A Passion for Fashion Presented by the Paoli Hospital Auxiliary
Malvern
Fashionistas unite to raise funds for Paoli Hospital, ensuring the availability of state-of-the-art equipment like the da Vinci 5 robot for minimally invasive surgery. Gather your girlfriends for a day of shopping, lunch and the latest trends.
Oct. 8-Nov. 1
Chilling West Chester: A Dark History Walking Tour
West Chester
With its long history, the borough is bound to have some chilling secrets. Join the Chester County History Center for this 90-minute walking tour.
Oct. 4-Nov. 2
Adult Trick or Treat
Chadds Ford
Call a sitter for the kids and grab a costume for this spooky seasonal extravaganza, happening every weekend in October at Chaddsford Winery.
Oct. 11
Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia Performs Mendelssohn Piano Concerto
Bryn Mawr
The Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia takes over Bryn Mawr College’s Goodhart Hall for a performance featuring virtuoso pianist Henry Kramer performing Felix Mendelssohn’s Piano Concerto No. 1. Catch a repeat performance at the Kimmel Center the next day.
Oct. 17
Barnes Art Ball
Philadelphia
Art enthusiasts flock to the Barnes Foundation for this annual fundraising tradition. Guests get a sneak preview of Henri Rousseau: A Painter’s Secrets before it opens to the public Oct. 19.
Oct. 18
FLITE 20th Anniversary Gala
Villanova
For two decades, the Foundation for Learning in Tredyffrin/Easttown has supported 600 students each year through academic and enrichment programing. Celebrate FLITE with cocktails, dinner and live music at Overbrook Country Club.
Oct. 19
Fall Clover Market
Kennett Square
If you missed this year’s spring and summer markets, you can still score some vintage and homemade goods before the holidays. Make the drive to Kennett High School, where a hundred or so vendors will be waiting in a nearby lot.
What We’re Reading
Finding Peace with your Body: A Body Image Guide for Women by Johanna Kulp
From 2025 Power Woman Johanna Kulp, this interactive guide helps women form a more positive relationship with their bodies. Journal entries and exercises draw on Kulp’s personal story and her experience as a psychotherapist. Taylor & Francis, 188 pages.
