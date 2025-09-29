8 Can’t-Miss October Events Happening Around the Main Line

Check out our calendar for more events throughout October.

Editor’s Pick: Oct. 13

Philadelphia

The renowned author joins the Hollywood filmmaker at the Miller Theater to discuss their new collaborative novel, Remain. Set for release Oct. 14, it’s a supernatural love story set on Cape Cod, drawing on Sparks’ affinity for romance and Shyamalan’s knack for thrillers.

Oct. 3

Malvern

Fashionistas unite to raise funds for Paoli Hospital, ensuring the availability of state-of-the-art equipment like the da Vinci 5 robot for minimally invasive surgery. Gather your girlfriends for a day of shopping, lunch and the latest trends.

- Advertisement -

Oct. 8-Nov. 1

West Chester

With its long history, the borough is bound to have some chilling secrets. Join the Chester County History Center for this 90-minute walking tour.

Oct. 4-Nov. 2

Chadds Ford

Call a sitter for the kids and grab a costume for this spooky seasonal extravaganza, happening every weekend in October at Chaddsford Winery.

Oct. 11

Bryn Mawr

The Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia takes over Bryn Mawr College’s Goodhart Hall for a performance featuring virtuoso pianist Henry Kramer performing Felix Mendelssohn’s Piano Concerto No. 1. Catch a repeat performance at the Kimmel Center the next day.

Oct. 17

Philadelphia

Art enthusiasts flock to the Barnes Foundation for this annual fundraising tradition. Guests get a sneak preview of Henri Rousseau: A Painter’s Secrets before it opens to the public Oct. 19.

Oct. 18

Villanova

For two decades, the Foundation for Learning in Tredyffrin/Easttown has supported 600 students each year through academic and enrichment programing. Celebrate FLITE with cocktails, dinner and live music at Overbrook Country Club.

Oct. 19

Kennett Square

If you missed this year’s spring and summer markets, you can still score some vintage and homemade goods before the holidays. Make the drive to Kennett High School, where a hundred or so vendors will be waiting in a nearby lot.

What We’re Reading

Finding Peace with your Body: A Body Image Guide for Women by Johanna Kulp

From 2025 Power Woman Johanna Kulp, this interactive guide helps women form a more positive relationship with their bodies. Journal entries and exercises draw on Kulp’s personal story and her experience as a psychotherapist. Taylor & Francis, 188 pages.

Related: The Hottest Fall Concerts Around Philly’s Western Suburbs