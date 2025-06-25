The Top Mini Golf Courses Around the Main Line

A popular pastime for all ages, mini golf combines the excitement of friendly competition with the appeal of imaginative course designs. Numerous exceptional mini golf courses around the Main Line offer unforgettable experiences for locals and tourists alike.
Each location features its own unique elements and themes, ensuring that there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re a seasoned mini golfer or just looking for a fun day out, these courses are sure to provide a great experience.
Here’s where to go for a round of mini golf in the Main Line region.
Arnold’s Family Fun Center
2200 West Dr., Oaks
Features: Explore the fascinating underwater world on the indoor nine-hole mini golf course with black lights. Tranquil surroundings give this classic course a distinctive touch.
Hours: Open from 11 a.m. Thursday to Monday. Closes at 9 p.m. Monday and Thursday, 10 p.m. on Sunday, 11 p.m. on Friday, and midnight Saturday. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Boulder Falls Mini Golf
1426 Marshallton Thorndale Rd., Downingtown
Features: Boulder Falls Mini Golf has two 19-hole courses with wonderfully landscaped rock formations, waterfalls and caverns. The courses’ tough but aesthetically pleasing designs are great for family outings or nights out with friends.
Hours: Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Grand Slam USA
11 E Lancaster Ave., Malvern
Features: Grand Slam USA is a mystical journey through an indoor nine-hole, glow-in-the-dark mini golf course. Greeted by a pirate captain, players must avoid island monkey mischief to putt their way through this tricky course. Grand Slam USA is great for singles, doubles, walk-in groups, parties and events.
Hours: Open Monday-Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. and 5 p.m..
The Golf Zone Family Fun Center
1839 Horseshoe Pke., Honey Brook
Features: Check out the indoor 18-hole miniature golf course, dubbed “Golf Rush Falls,” before hitting the batting cages or grabbing a bucket of balls for the driving range. This is also a great location to host birthday parties and other special events.
Hours: Open daily 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Markie’s Mini Golf
360 Schuylkill Rd., Phoenixville
Features: Markie’s Mini Golf is renowned for its beautifully landscaped and meticulously kept course with difficult holes. The family-friendly course provides an enjoyable and relaxing environment.
Hours: Open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Memorial Day to Labor Day; hours vary in the off-season.
Putt-Putt Fun Center
5300 W Baltimore Pke., Clifton Heights
Features: Putt-Putt Fun Center offers classic mini golf with vibrant, well-maintained courses. It’s perfect for families and groups looking for a straightforward, enjoyable mini golf experience.
Hours: Open daily 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday.
Tee’s Golf Center
707 Conshohocken Rd,. Conshohocken
Features: Tee’s Golf Center boasts two 18-hole mini golf courses set amid lush landscaping and waterfalls. The course is known for its meticulous upkeep and the delightful challenge it presents to both novice and seasoned players.
Hours: Open from 8 a.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. weekends. Closes at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Waltz Golf Farm
303 W Ridge Pke., Limerick
Features: Waltz Golf Farm features two 18-hole mini golf courses: the Farm Course and the Castle Course. The Farm Course offers a rustic farm theme with charming animal statues, while the Castle Course features medieval castles and drawbridges.
Hours: Open daily from 9 a.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. weekends. Closes at 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
