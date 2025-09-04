These Main Line Area Memorials Honor the Anniversary of 9/11

Although 24 years have passed since the terrorist attack on the Twin Towers, our nation remains forever changed after that tragic morning in September. To honor all of the lives lost on 9/11, these Main Line memorials allow our community to come together to pay tribute to the heroes we lost.

1100 Shiloh Rd., West Chester

Beginning at 9 a.m. on September 7 at Rustin High School, the 9/11 Heroes Run benefits the Travis Manion Foundation. The races that will take place that morning include the one-mile run/walk, the 5K run and the 5K ruck (in which participants carry a weighted rucksack).

4599 West Chester Pke., Newtown Square

On September 11, the Delaware County Veterans Memorial will host an all-day event beginning at 8 a.m. to commemorate the 24th anniversary of 9/11. During the ceremony, local musician Martin Holahan will play “Taps” at each of the four times a plane crashed 22 years ago: 8:46 a.m. (North Tower), 9:03 a.m. (South Tower), 9:37 a.m. (Pentagon) and 10:07 a.m. (Flight 93).

115 S. Eagle Rd., Havertown

This active memorial has cyclists leaving from the Manoa Fire Company at exactly 8:46 a.m., the moment the first tower was struck. Riders will travel on a 12-mile route through Haverford Township passing by various EMS, fire and police stations as a tribute to their service before arriving at Rose Tree Park to attend the remembrance ceremony.

1671 N. Providence Rd., Media

Delaware County will hold its September 11 ceremony at 11:30 a.m. in Media’s Rose Tree Park, where permanent law enforcement, fire, EMS and 9/11 memorials are laid. The county will once again gather in that spot this year to reflect upon and remember the county’s first responders who died in the line of duty and give thanks to those who continue to serve and protect.

2000 Valley Forge Park Rd., King of Prussia

The Washington Memorial Chapel in Valley Forge National Historical Park will honor the 24th anniversary of 9/11 with a solemn remembrance service and tribute to Flight 93 Hero Louis J. Nacke II, who was laid to rest in the chapel’s cemetery, on September 11 at 6:30 p.m. During the remembrance, the church bells will toll six times to mark the attacks on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon, the collapse of the Twin Towers and the crash of Flight 93. Prayers will be said for the victims who died in the attacks and all whose lives were forever changed on that tragic day. A reception with light refreshments will follow in the Bishop White Library and Garden.

