Main Line Area Libraries Offer Free Museum Passes to the Community

Renowned places for learning, exploring, and community building, libraries have been crucial contributors to the success of local communities. People are familiar with the traditional offerings of public libraries—thousands of books, computer access, quiet workspaces—but the ability to explore local exhibits through the library is an amazing feature that is less known by many. Around the Main Line, the public library systems of Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties give suburbanites on a budget the chance to visit over 30 Pennsylvania museums for free.

These free museum tickets are an effort that our local libraries work hard to provide, and librarians have insightful advice on how to snag some of the high-demand tickets.

Free museum passes are not a new offering—museums across southeastern Pennsylvania have partnered with the suburban Philadelphia library systems for many years. Eileen Hallstrom, director of development at Montgomery County-Norristown Public Library, notes that “they’ve been popular for years,” citing the repeated usage of the service by patrons.

The selection of museums is a combination of hard work by librarians and community members dedicated to uplifting their local branches. Friends of the Library is a volunteer group that Hallstrom identifies as a pivotal bolster to the service; this group has many chapters across the United States helping local libraries.

Individuals are also encouraged to submit ideas. “If you or someone you know has an idea for a place to partner with, let your librarian know,” Anny Leapple, the director of library services at Delaware County Libraries, encourages.

Opportunities for people to explore their local museums and other ticketed experiences without worrying about expenses is important, and acts as a shared belief among the leaders of the Philadelphia suburbs libraries. Each of the library systems across the Main Line region has seen museum pass users come back to the library to learn more about what they saw on their free trip.

Whether that’s artistic inspiration from the eccentric Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, horticultural curiosity from Chanticleer Garden or a love of ghost stories after visiting Eastern State Penitentiary, the museum passes offer the opportunity for people of all ages to discover new interests.

Between Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties, there are about 39 different museums that library patrons can visit for free. But despite this wide selection, some places are still in high demand and become unavailable quickly, such as the Elmwood Park Zoo.

There are some tricks to getting your hands on museum passes before they’re out of stock, though. Many passes are available 30 or 60 days in advance, so setting your ideal date to go can help you prepare for snagging the passes. If you don’t have the time to visit your library, you can also claim passes through the library website and access them either through email or by printing them.

Main Line area libraries are always looking for ways to expand their resources. Already offering free passes for natural science, cultural centers, aviation, railroad, fine art and medical history displays (just to name a few), directors keep an eye out for opportunities for special offers with longtime partners and look for unique museums whose subjects aren’t already covered by the library’s current collaborations. “When special exhibits are going on, we try to promote using the passes for that museum and see if we can provide extra passes,” Leapple says.

Access to local centers for exploring and learning should be comprehensive and easy for all, and the suburban Philadelphia libraries uphold that belief through their museum pass program. Making the community more accessible for individuals that depend on the library is an integral part of their services and is available to anyone who wishes to take advantage.

Check out museum passes provided by each library:

