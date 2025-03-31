Subscribe
8 Can’t-Miss April Events Happening Around the Main Line

A big-name speaker at West Chester University, a horse show in Glenmoore and more events add color to the Philadelphia suburbs this month.

March 31, 2025
April events
Photo by Kirsten LaChance on Unsplash

Editor’s Pick

April 4

Robin Roberts at West Chester University

West Chester

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts joins WCU president Laurie Bernotsky on stage at the university as part of the President’s Speaker Series. After Roberts speaks, the two will sit down for a Q&A-style conversation. Tickets are expected to sell out.

Courtesy of West Chester University

April 5

KWS Spring Fashion Show

Bryn Mawr

In honor of Autism Acceptance Month, model, actor and autism advocate Kyle Woodland hosts this fabulous evening at Hill Top Preparatory School. The event raises funds for the school, which serves children with learning disabilities.

Courtesy of KWS Productions

April 5

Immaculata University Fashion Show

With spring in full swing, get some ideas for your seasonal wardrobe at this annual event hosted by Immaculata’s fashion merchandising program. Local designers are set to bring new styles to the runway.

April 6

Brandywine Hills Point-to-Point

West Chester

At the Delaware Valley’s oldest point-to-point event, the schedule includes a jump race for junior riders, along with pony, timber and side-saddle races. Proceeds benefit the Brandywine Red Clay Alliance.

Photo by Tisa Della-Volpe

April 25

Harcum College Fashion Show

Bryn Mawr

Harcum fashion students bring their senior collections down the runway to be evaluated by a panel of experts. First-year students also show off their creations. VIP tickets available.

April 25-27

West Chester Film Festival

West Chester

A global lineup of filmmakers looks to impress in under 30 minutes with an array of stories and topics. The three-day festival offers workshops and even a red-carpet affair.

April 27

Kimberton Hunt Club Horse Show

Glenmoore

Equestrians from Pennsylvania, Maryland and New Jersey compete in an 80-year tradition that gives riders and spectators alike a chance to tune up for May’s Devon Horse Show.

April 27

Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival

Manayunk

Manayunk’s Main Street is ground zero for many of the region’s best food trucks, offering everything from barbecue and brews to delicious desserts. Two stages host live music throughout the day.

Courtesy of Aversa PR

What We’re Reading

Eden Undone: A True Story of Sex, Murder, and Utopia at the Dawn of World War II by Abbott Kahler

New York Times bestselling author and Norristown native Abbott Kahler delved into never-before-published archives to craft a riveting and deadly real-life tale of European exiles’ misguided efforts to realize their utopian vision in the Galápagos. Crown, 592 pages.

Cover courtesy of the publisher.

