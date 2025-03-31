8 Can’t-Miss April Events Happening Around the Main Line

Check out our calendar for more events throughout April.

Editor’s Pick

April 4

West Chester

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts joins WCU president Laurie Bernotsky on stage at the university as part of the President’s Speaker Series. After Roberts speaks, the two will sit down for a Q&A-style conversation. Tickets are expected to sell out.

April 5

Bryn Mawr

In honor of Autism Acceptance Month, model, actor and autism advocate Kyle Woodland hosts this fabulous evening at Hill Top Preparatory School. The event raises funds for the school, which serves children with learning disabilities.

- Advertisement -

April 5

With spring in full swing, get some ideas for your seasonal wardrobe at this annual event hosted by Immaculata’s fashion merchandising program. Local designers are set to bring new styles to the runway.

April 6

West Chester

At the Delaware Valley’s oldest point-to-point event, the schedule includes a jump race for junior riders, along with pony, timber and side-saddle races. Proceeds benefit the Brandywine Red Clay Alliance.

April 25

Bryn Mawr

Harcum fashion students bring their senior collections down the runway to be evaluated by a panel of experts. First-year students also show off their creations. VIP tickets available.

April 25-27

West Chester

A global lineup of filmmakers looks to impress in under 30 minutes with an array of stories and topics. The three-day festival offers workshops and even a red-carpet affair.

April 27

Glenmoore

Equestrians from Pennsylvania, Maryland and New Jersey compete in an 80-year tradition that gives riders and spectators alike a chance to tune up for May’s Devon Horse Show.

April 27

Manayunk

Manayunk’s Main Street is ground zero for many of the region’s best food trucks, offering everything from barbecue and brews to delicious desserts. Two stages host live music throughout the day.

What We’re Reading

Eden Undone: A True Story of Sex, Murder, and Utopia at the Dawn of World War II by Abbott Kahler

New York Times bestselling author and Norristown native Abbott Kahler delved into never-before-published archives to craft a riveting and deadly real-life tale of European exiles’ misguided efforts to realize their utopian vision in the Galápagos. Crown, 592 pages.

Related: Here’s What to Do Around the Main Line Area This Weekend