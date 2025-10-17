Find Stunning Local Art at These Galleries Around the Main Line

With such a diverse population across three different counties, it’s no wonder Philadelphia’s western suburbs are replete with some of the country’s top art galleries and exhibitions. From Manayunk to Kennett Square, check out stunning local artistry and innovative works from emerging creatives and finely trained experts.

4 Louella Ct., Wayne

Colonna Contemporary’s groundbreaking multi-media modern art exhibitions are spectacular to behold. Its tagline is “from pigment to pixel,” a theme embodied by the diverse collection of art and artists the venue showcases. Committed to a deep respect for artistic tradition, Colonna Contemporary embraces the future of creative exploration.

Through November 4, the gallery presents Transitions, a solo exhibition by New York–based generative artist Rapha. More than just a gallery show, Transitions is the first dedicated generative art exhibit to visit the Philadelphia region.

230 Village Dr., Ste. 230, King of Prussia

The Artful opened earlier this year in the KOP Town Center and has quickly become a popular spot. This haven for art enthusiasts welcomes collectors, artists and anyone who appreciates art. The Artful offers a range of services and products at its storefront. Its diverse collection offers limited edition, emerging talent and custom-commissioned art.

18 E Lancaster Ave., Ardmore

Black Moth’s art extends past the wall and onto the body. This tattoo parlor doubles as an art gallery that exhibits and sells the work of local artists of any style. From pop culture homages to traditional fine art, Black Moth boasts a mission unique to its Ardmore home.

246 Bridge St., Phoenixville

Operating in Phoenixville for over 17 years, Diving Cat welcomes guests with an aroma of sandalwood and rosewood for a calming atmosphere. In addition to local works, its curators also gather art from around the country.

746 Panmure Rd., Haverford

This art center holds classes for adults and kids all year round in addition to regular exhibitions. Aiming to address the broad issues facing our society today, Main Line Art Center often features under-represented contemporary artists and boundary-pushing curators.

200 E State St., Kennett Square

Square Pear has blossomed onto the local art scene showcasing art forms from paintings to jewelry and glass art. Mostly featuring more traditional artistry, Square Pear’s calming enthusiasm for vibrant arts welcomes guests with open arms. From paintings to pottery, the rotating exhibits at Square Pear are worth browsing.

235 Haverford Ave., Narberth

A former barbershop, today Sweet Mabel doubles as a gift shop and gallery. Art doesn’t have to be serious here, as Tracy Tumolo and her husband David explore their love for U.S. and Canadian folk art. A gallery that feels unique to Narberth, Sweet Mabel’s vibrant colors, hand-crafted goods and rotating art exhibits keep visitors coming back.

132 N High St., West Chester

West Chester’s Visual Expansion Gallery features work from dozens of local artists with a wide variety in style and theme. Beyond showcasing local art, it also offers framing and restoration services.

