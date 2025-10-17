Find Stunning Local Art at These Galleries Around the Main Line

With such a diverse population across three different counties, it’s no wonder Philadelphia’s western suburbs are replete with some of the country’s top art galleries and exhibitions. From Manayunk to Kennett Square, check out stunning local artistry and innovative works from emerging creatives and finely trained experts.
Colonna Contemporary Art
4 Louella Ct., Wayne
View this post on Instagram
Colonna Contemporary’s groundbreaking multi-media modern art exhibitions are spectacular to behold. Its tagline is “from pigment to pixel,” a theme embodied by the diverse collection of art and artists the venue showcases. Committed to a deep respect for artistic tradition, Colonna Contemporary embraces the future of creative exploration.
Through November 4, the gallery presents Transitions, a solo exhibition by New York–based generative artist Rapha. More than just a gallery show, Transitions is the first dedicated generative art exhibit to visit the Philadelphia region.
The Artful
230 Village Dr., Ste. 230, King of Prussia
View this post on Instagram
The Artful opened earlier this year in the KOP Town Center and has quickly become a popular spot. This haven for art enthusiasts welcomes collectors, artists and anyone who appreciates art. The Artful offers a range of services and products at its storefront. Its diverse collection offers limited edition, emerging talent and custom-commissioned art.
Black Moth Tattoo and Gallery
18 E Lancaster Ave., Ardmore
View this post on Instagram
Black Moth’s art extends past the wall and onto the body. This tattoo parlor doubles as an art gallery that exhibits and sells the work of local artists of any style. From pop culture homages to traditional fine art, Black Moth boasts a mission unique to its Ardmore home.
Diving Cat Studio Gallery
246 Bridge St., Phoenixville
Operating in Phoenixville for over 17 years, Diving Cat welcomes guests with an aroma of sandalwood and rosewood for a calming atmosphere. In addition to local works, its curators also gather art from around the country.
Main Line Art Center
746 Panmure Rd., Haverford
View this post on Instagram
This art center holds classes for adults and kids all year round in addition to regular exhibitions. Aiming to address the broad issues facing our society today, Main Line Art Center often features under-represented contemporary artists and boundary-pushing curators.
Square Pear Fine Art Gallery
200 E State St., Kennett Square
View this post on Instagram
Square Pear has blossomed onto the local art scene showcasing art forms from paintings to jewelry and glass art. Mostly featuring more traditional artistry, Square Pear’s calming enthusiasm for vibrant arts welcomes guests with open arms. From paintings to pottery, the rotating exhibits at Square Pear are worth browsing.
Sweet Mabel
235 Haverford Ave., Narberth
View this post on Instagram
A former barbershop, today Sweet Mabel doubles as a gift shop and gallery. Art doesn’t have to be serious here, as Tracy Tumolo and her husband David explore their love for U.S. and Canadian folk art. A gallery that feels unique to Narberth, Sweet Mabel’s vibrant colors, hand-crafted goods and rotating art exhibits keep visitors coming back.
Visual Expansion Gallery
132 N High St., West Chester
View this post on Instagram
West Chester’s Visual Expansion Gallery features work from dozens of local artists with a wide variety in style and theme. Beyond showcasing local art, it also offers framing and restoration services.
More Galleries
Allinson Gallery
100 N Bradford Ave., West Chester
Art Expo
500 W Germantown Pke. #2120, Plymouth Meeting
The Art Trust at Meridian Bank
16 W Market St., West Chester
Church Street Gallery
12 S Church St., West Chester
Community Arts Center
414 Plush Mill Rd., Wallingford
The Corner Art Collective
341 S Matlack St., West Chester
Dane Fine Art
2320 Haverford Rd., Ardmore
David Katz Gallery
128 E Gay St., West Chester
Gallery on Park
4 Park Ave., Swarthmore
Gross McCleaf Gallery
123 Leverington Ave., Manayunk
Huston Gallery
100 N Bradford Ave., West Chester,
Jedidiah Gallery
350 Mall Blvd., Ste. 3075, King of Prussia
LAA Art Collective
122 E Lancaster Ave., Wayne
The Look Listen
4249 Main St., Manayunk
Media Arts Council
11 E State St., Media
Merritt Gallery
385 Lancaster Ave., Haverford
Monique Sarkessian Fine Art Gallery
1800 Hawkweed Way, Malvern
Orbit Gallery
4312 Main St., Manayunk
Soft Illusions Fine Art Gallery
4226 Main St., Manayunk
Strodes Mill Gallery
1000 Lenape Rd., West Chester
Wayne Art Center
413 Maplewood Ave., Wayne
Wentworth Gallery
690 W Dekalb Pke. #2084A, King of Prussia
Werring Contemporary
111 W. Lancaster Ave., 2nd Flr., Devon
Related: Main Line Area Libraries Offer Free Museum Passes to the Community