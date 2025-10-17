Subscribe
Find Stunning Local Art at These Galleries Around the Main Line

Peruse contemporary and fine works from talented artists at these galleries across the western suburbs.

Art Galleries
With such a diverse population across three different counties, it’s no wonder Philadelphia’s western suburbs are replete with some of the country’s top art galleries and exhibitions. From Manayunk to Kennett Square, check out stunning local artistry and innovative works from emerging creatives and finely trained experts.

Colonna Contemporary Art

4 Louella Ct., Wayne

Colonna Contemporary’s groundbreaking multi-media modern art exhibitions are spectacular to behold. Its tagline is “from pigment to pixel,” a theme embodied by the diverse collection of art and artists the venue showcases. Committed to a deep respect for artistic tradition, Colonna Contemporary embraces the future of creative exploration.

Through November 4, the gallery presents Transitions, a solo exhibition by New York–based generative artist Rapha. More than just a gallery show, Transitions is the first dedicated generative art exhibit to visit the Philadelphia region.

The Artful

230 Village Dr., Ste. 230, King of Prussia

 

The Artful opened earlier this year in the KOP Town Center and has quickly become a popular spot. This haven for art enthusiasts welcomes collectors, artists and anyone who appreciates art. The Artful offers a range of services and products at its storefront. Its diverse collection offers limited edition, emerging talent and custom-commissioned art.

Black Moth Tattoo and Gallery

18 E Lancaster Ave., Ardmore

Black Moth’s art extends past the wall and onto the body. This tattoo parlor doubles as an art gallery that exhibits and sells the work of local artists of any style. From pop culture homages to traditional fine art, Black Moth boasts a mission unique to its Ardmore home.

Diving Cat Studio Gallery

246 Bridge St., Phoenixville

Operating in Phoenixville for over 17 years, Diving Cat welcomes guests with an aroma of sandalwood and rosewood for a calming atmosphere. In addition to local works, its curators also gather art from around the country.

Main Line Art Center

746 Panmure Rd., Haverford

This art center holds classes for adults and kids all year round in addition to regular exhibitions. Aiming to address the broad issues facing our society today, Main Line Art Center often features under-represented contemporary artists and boundary-pushing curators.

Square Pear Fine Art Gallery

200 E State St., Kennett Square

Square Pear has blossomed onto the local art scene showcasing art forms from paintings to jewelry and glass art. Mostly featuring more traditional artistry, Square Pear’s calming enthusiasm for vibrant arts welcomes guests with open arms. From paintings to pottery, the rotating exhibits at Square Pear are worth browsing.

Sweet Mabel

235 Haverford Ave., Narberth

 

A former barbershop, today Sweet Mabel doubles as a gift shop and gallery. Art doesn’t have to be serious here, as Tracy Tumolo and her husband David explore their love for U.S. and Canadian folk art. A gallery that feels unique to Narberth, Sweet Mabel’s vibrant colors, hand-crafted goods and rotating art exhibits keep visitors coming back.

Visual Expansion Gallery

132 N High St., West Chester

West Chester’s Visual Expansion Gallery features work from dozens of local artists with a wide variety in style and theme. Beyond showcasing local art, it also offers framing and restoration services.

More Galleries

Allinson Gallery

100 N Bradford Ave., West Chester

Art Expo

500 W Germantown Pke. #2120, Plymouth Meeting

The Art Trust at Meridian Bank

16 W Market St., West Chester

Church Street Gallery

12 S Church St., West Chester

Community Arts Center

414 Plush Mill Rd., Wallingford

The Corner Art Collective

341 S Matlack St., West Chester

Dane Fine Art

2320 Haverford Rd., Ardmore

David Katz Gallery

128 E Gay St., West Chester

Gallery on Park

4 Park Ave., Swarthmore

Gross McCleaf Gallery

123 Leverington Ave., Manayunk

Huston Gallery

100 N Bradford Ave., West Chester,

Jedidiah Gallery

350 Mall Blvd., Ste. 3075, King of Prussia

LAA Art Collective

122 E Lancaster Ave., Wayne

The Look Listen

4249 Main St., Manayunk

Media Arts Council

11 E State St., Media

Merritt Gallery

385 Lancaster Ave., Haverford

Monique Sarkessian Fine Art Gallery

1800 Hawkweed Way, Malvern

Orbit Gallery

4312 Main St., Manayunk

Soft Illusions Fine Art Gallery

4226 Main St., Manayunk

Strodes Mill Gallery

1000 Lenape Rd., West Chester

Wayne Art Center

413 Maplewood Ave., Wayne

Wentworth Gallery

690 W Dekalb Pke. #2084A, King of Prussia

Werring Contemporary 

111 W. Lancaster Ave., 2nd Flr., Devon

