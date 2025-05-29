These Main Line Area Events Are Musts in June

Check out our calendar for more events throughout June.

Editor’s Pick: June 5

Kennett Square

Classical dance training meets modern storytelling for an unforgettable performance at Longwood’s Open Air Theatre. And that summer sunset doesn’t hurt.

June 7

Wayne

Now a decade old, this year’s annual celebration features performances from a diverse pool of 15 national artists, including the Ocean Blue, Black Joe Lewis (pictured), Karina Rykman and Wild Pink.

- Advertisement -

June 8

West Chester

This West Chester tradition brings 70 acts to two stages at Everhart Park. Whether you’re into pop, country, rock or R&B, you’ll find something to like. Craft and food vendors will set up throughout the park.

June 8

Kennett Square

Sip samplings from regional wineries, cideries and meaderies all afternoon as you stroll downtown Kennett Square. Before you go, reserve your space at one of several workshops focused on DIY floral arrangements, wine-and-cheese pairings, mocktail mixing and wine-and-chocolate tasting.

June 12

Malvern

Historic Sugartown’s pop-up beer garden features wine, local craft brews and live music. Advance tickets required.

June 14

Glen Mills

Adopt a rubber duck to show your support for local waterways—and walk away with a cash prize if yours comes out on top. The derby is preceded by a 5K, where a free beer awaits all adult runners at the finish line.

June 14, 21 & 28

Philadelphia

At this first-of-its-kind “playable theater” experience in Center City’s Arch Street Meeting House, the audience creates the story. Each sevenhour session combines live performance and gameplay.

Thru June 21

Wayne

Back in May, 32 nationally renowned artists headed out into the area to paint what they saw. The works are on display this month and available for purchase at the art center.

June 21-22

Manayunk

Every June, art lovers flock to the ’Yunk’s Main Street to view and purchase the works of over 300 local and national artists. Among the honors: emerging and best-in-class awards.

What We’re Reading

True Hospitality: Lessons Learned from Behind the Concierge Desk by Jamie Cooperstein

In her literary debut, Delaware County native Jamie Cooperstein shares stories from her days as a concierge at some of Philadelphia’s top luxury properties. A star-studded memoir with behind-the-scenes appeal. GFB, 178 pages.

Related: Here’s What to Do Around the Main Line Area This Weekend