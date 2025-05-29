These Main Line Area Events Are Musts in June

Check out our calendar for more events throughout June.
Editor’s Pick: June 5
BalletX at Longwood Gardens
Kennett Square
Classical dance training meets modern storytelling for an unforgettable performance at Longwood’s Open Air Theatre. And that summer sunset doesn’t hurt.
June 7
Wayne Music Festival
Wayne
Now a decade old, this year’s annual celebration features performances from a diverse pool of 15 national artists, including the Ocean Blue, Black Joe Lewis (pictured), Karina Rykman and Wild Pink.
June 8
Turks Head Music Festival
West Chester
This West Chester tradition brings 70 acts to two stages at Everhart Park. Whether you’re into pop, country, rock or R&B, you’ll find something to like. Craft and food vendors will set up throughout the park.
June 8
Kennett Summerfest
Kennett Square
Sip samplings from regional wineries, cideries and meaderies all afternoon as you stroll downtown Kennett Square. Before you go, reserve your space at one of several workshops focused on DIY floral arrangements, wine-and-cheese pairings, mocktail mixing and wine-and-chocolate tasting.
June 12
Summer Biergarten
Malvern
Historic Sugartown’s pop-up beer garden features wine, local craft brews and live music. Advance tickets required.
June 14
Race for the Watershed Duck Derby & 5K
Glen Mills
Adopt a rubber duck to show your support for local waterways—and walk away with a cash prize if yours comes out on top. The derby is preceded by a 5K, where a free beer awaits all adult runners at the finish line.
June 14, 21 & 28
Space Opera
Philadelphia
At this first-of-its-kind “playable theater” experience in Center City’s Arch Street Meeting House, the audience creates the story. Each sevenhour session combines live performance and gameplay.
Thru June 21
Wayne Art Center Plein Air Festival
Wayne
Back in May, 32 nationally renowned artists headed out into the area to paint what they saw. The works are on display this month and available for purchase at the art center.
June 21-22
Manayunk Arts Festival
Manayunk
Every June, art lovers flock to the ’Yunk’s Main Street to view and purchase the works of over 300 local and national artists. Among the honors: emerging and best-in-class awards.
What We’re Reading
True Hospitality: Lessons Learned from Behind the Concierge Desk by Jamie Cooperstein
In her literary debut, Delaware County native Jamie Cooperstein shares stories from her days as a concierge at some of Philadelphia’s top luxury properties. A star-studded memoir with behind-the-scenes appeal. GFB, 178 pages.
