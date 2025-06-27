Subscribe
8 Can’t-Miss July Events Happening Around the Main Line

With summer in full swing, these festive July events are sure to make the warm days fun in the Main Line region. 

blueberry
Check out our calendar for more events throughout July.

Everyone is Lying to You
Editor’s Pick: July 23

Jo Piazza at Main Point Books

Wayne

Philadelphia resident and New York Times bestselling author Jo Piazza is launching her new murder mystery, Everyone Is Lying to You, right here on the Main Line at an event hosted by Kirsten Baritz and Jackie Robins, founders of the beloved bookworm site Beyond the Bookends. We can’t wait to get our hands on this thriller.

Little Shop of Horrors
June 25-Aug. 3

Little Shop of Horrors at People’s Light

Malvern

Expect a colorful cast and the familiar sounds of an award-winning score for the People’s Light version of this iconic Broadway hit based on a botanical menace that feasts on humans.

July 4

Tredyffrin Township 4th of July Celebration

Wayne

A DJ gets the party started at Wilson Farm Park before fireworks fill the sky at dusk. Plenty of food vendors will be on site—and be sure to arrive early to secure your spot.

July 6, 13, 20 and 27

Taste Kennett Food Tour

Kennett Square

You’ll hit five restaurants, an ice cream shop and two specialty stores on this walking tour of the borough. Expect at least eight food tastings in three hours, so bring your appetite and comfy shoes.

July 12

Blueberry Festival

Media

Pick your own berries, then grab a blueberry frozen lemonade or blueberry apple cider slushy. For extremists and on-lookers alike, the pie-eating contest is a real spectacle.

July 19

The Music of Taylor Swift & More for Kids

Ardmore

Mini Swifties are ramping up to take over Ardmore Music Hall for a Saturday of music and dancing hosted by New York’s Rock and Roll Playhouse. Friendship bracelets and sequins are encouraged.

Thru Aug. 10

Rose Tree Summer Festival

Media

Celebrating 50 years, this annual series offers free live performances every Wednesday through Sunday, from jazz and country to yacht rock, reggae and classical. Pack a chair and some snacks.

concert
Through Sept. 14

Concerts Under the Stars

King of Prussia

The summer concert schedule at Upper Merion Township Building Park is stacked, thanks to Rising Sun Presents (the team behind Ardmore Music Hall and 118 North). July brings Grace Potter, the High Kings, Tom Hamilton, Indigo Girls and more. Check the website for full lineup and tickets. Some shows are free.

What We’re Reading

The Price of Everything By Jon McGoran

Montgomery County native Jon McGoran envisions a futuristic cyber war where courier Armand Pierce must deliver an attaché to its final destination. Will Pierce be the first to survive the assignment? Solaris, 432 pages.

The Price of Everything
