6 Things to Do at the Jersey Shore Before Summer Ends

There’s still time to enjoy that last beach trip before summer ends down the Jersey Shore. The beaches are less crowded, and it’s easier than ever to experience all the bounties this strip of seaside paradise has to offer. From nature tours and hikes to boardwalk strolls and birding excursions, there’s something for everyone.

Hit the Wildwood Boardwalk

The Wildwood Boardwalk has existed in some form since the 1890s and, for decades, locals have been “watching the tram car” on this bustling avenue for family excitement. Beyond arcades, ice cream shops, rollercoasters, three waterparks, restaurants and more, you’ll find over 100 attractions on this 38-block promenade. Whether you’re looking for morning, afternoon or evening fun, the Wildwood Boardwalk has you covered.

Migration season is kicking off across the continent and, with it, Cape May comes alive with the sound of chirps and whistles from the most exotic of our feathered friends flying south for the winter. Situated on a peninsula at the northern tip of Delaware Bay, Cape May is uniquely positioned to funnel migratory birds into its marshes and wetlands for a quick rest before their journey continues. Birding by Boat on the Osprey gives visitors the best chance to see a number of rare feathered friends as summer comes to a close and fall begins.

This family gem on the causeway heading into Stone Harbor hosts activities daily, as well as year-round events focused on the environment at the Shore and how to preserve it. This nonprofit organization works “to retore, preserve and protect wetlands and coastal ecosystems for people and wildlife.” The Wetlands Institute studies all local sea life, including terrapins, coastal birds and horseshoe crabs, with hands-on programs for children and families alike. Events are listed here.

Visit Beach Plum Farm

This idyllic little slice of Cape May farmland continues pumping out fresh produce and good times throughout September and into autumn. The market is open daily with fresh produce from the farm as well as goods like honey, jam, pastas and wines from local artisans. Also worth checking out are the hour-long farm tours held four times weekly Monday through Friday. Beginning in the kitchen garden, guests get a chance to visit the agricultural process, learn about the history of the farm and even say hello to the animals. Finally, hungry guests can hunker down at The Farm Kitchen nestled in an Amish barn for an ever-changing menu filled with local delights harvested fresh from the fields each morning.

Shop Fresh at Brigantine Farmers Market

The regularly scheduled farmers market runs through September 6, so there’s still time for a visit to this Shore staple before summer ends. Running from 8 a.m. to noon at the Brigantine Community School parking lot, the market stocks fresh produce, friendly vendors and seasonal fun.

Stroll Through Corson’s Inlet State Park

Just south of Ocean City, Corson’s Inlet State Park is one of the many beautiful natural areas down at the Jersey Shore. Beyond hiking the ocean and inlet trails, visitors should be sure not to miss the Strathmere Natural Area, a length of undisturbed beachfront sand dunes sheltering the endangered piping plover, least tern and black skimmers. Plus, after September 15, dogs are allowed in the park through April 1, so be sure to bring your pup along for a day of blustery natural beauty before summer ends down the Shore.

