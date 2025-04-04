The Inn at Willow Grove Is a Must-Visit in Central Virginia

Where: Inn at Willow Grove in Orange, Virginia

It’s the little touches that make a stay at this central Virginia boutique hotel so special, from the complimentary welcome glass of prosecco to the French-press coffee and house-made beignets delivered to your door each morning to the custom-crafted sweet treat with evening turndown service. Situated in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains overlooking verdant farmland, the inn offers 25 uniquely designed rooms and suites in its carefully restored circa-1778 manor house and private cottages. Premium suites include private sitting rooms and extended terraces with stunning views. Indulge in a couple’s frangipani hot stone massage at the inn’s Mill House Spa. The on-site dining room and gastro-pub serve innovative, seasonal fare.

Estate living: For much of his life, James Madison, the fourth president of the United States, lived with his wife, Dolley, at Montpelier, a grand mansion built in the early 1760s. Among the highlights of a one-hour home tour is a major exhibition on slavery. Restoration continues to this day.

Drive time: 4 hours.

April rates: $325-$625.

14079 Stones Throw Drive, Orange, Virginia, (540) 317-1206, website.

