Subscribe
Subscribe
Things to Do

The Inn at Willow Grove Is a Must-Visit in Central Virginia

For a boutique hotel experience near the Blue Ridge Mountains, look no further than this charming escape.

April 4, 2025   |By
The Inn at Willow Grove
Courtesy of Inn at Willow Grove

Where: Inn at Willow Grove in Orange, Virginia

It’s the little touches that make a stay at this central Virginia boutique hotel so special, from the complimentary welcome glass of prosecco to the French-press coffee and house-made beignets delivered to your door each morning to the custom-crafted sweet treat with evening turndown service. Situated in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains overlooking verdant farmland, the inn offers 25 uniquely designed rooms and suites in its carefully restored circa-1778 manor house and private cottages. Premium suites include private sitting rooms and extended terraces with stunning views. Indulge in a couple’s frangipani hot stone massage at the inn’s Mill House Spa. The on-site dining room and gastro-pub serve innovative, seasonal fare.

Montpelier
Courtesy of Montpelier Foundation

Estate living: For much of his life, James Madison, the fourth president of the United States, lived with his wife, Dolley, at Montpelier, a grand mansion built in the early 1760s. Among the highlights of a one-hour home tour is a major exhibition on slavery. Restoration continues to this day.

- Advertisement -

Drive time: 4 hours.

April rates: $325-$625.

14079 Stones Throw Drive, Orange, Virginia, (540) 317-1206, website.

Related: What to Do During a Getaway to Virginia’s Shenandoah County

Your guide to people, places, and things to do in Philadelphia's fabled Main Line and western suburbs.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Partner Content
Our Publications

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Our Best of the Main Line Final Ballot is open through February 28!