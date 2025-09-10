The Inn at Grace Winery Is an Easy, Breezy Staycation Destination

Not far from the Main Line, in Glen Mills, lies 50 miles of land once owned by William Penn that’s rich in Brandywine Valley history. Over the years, the land has been a Quaker farmhouse as well as a site of historical events during the Revolutionary War, Civil War and Underground Railroad.

Since then, it changed hands many times before 1996 when Grace LeVine, part of the Grace Kelly family of Philadelphia, purchased the property and ran it as Sweetwater Bed & Breakfast until her passing in 1999. Since then, her brother Chris LeVine and his wife Vicki have planted vineyards and made it into the Inn at Grace Winery we know today. The name honors LeVine’s late sister—and what a tribute he has created!

With a Dan Netter as the new head chef, along with thoughtful amenities like a complimentary glass of wine of your choice upon check-in, retro mini-bar fridges in each well-appointed room and an additional tasting barn to accommodate more groups, this local winery gem is ready for overnight visits like never before.

Guests can check in with gracious front desk manager Candido Dalton-Negron, then choose from a glass of Grace rosé or one of the white or red offerings before being escorted to their room. The Inn’s main building offers seven rooms in two separate wings. Built in 1734, the aptly named 1734 wing features the Dormer, Garden and William Penn rooms while the 1815 wing (built that same year) is home to the Master, Georgian, Lafayette and Caldwell rooms.

Those who stay in the Master suite can expect to see views of the grounds, including the stable with horses, donkeys and goats, as well as the pool with hot tub. Be sure to take a dip, weather permitting, while the pool is open May through September. The nearby lush vineyard can also be glimpsed while lazing in the water.

Additionally, nine cozy cottages line the property for more privacy, as well as the chance to bring a furry friend. Six of the cottages are dog-friendly. Some have gas or wood-burning fireplaces and can accommodate up to four guests.

The newest addition to the Inn at Grace Winery is Sweetwater House. Renovated in 2022 and featuring two cottages inside for larger groups on the far side of the vineyard, the house is perfect for wedding parties, families and even corporate gatherings.

As for the wine, Grace offers 14 varietals: the reds include the Gracie Red blend, merlot-cab blend Dragonfly and the signature 1734; whites include a pinot gris, sauvignon blanc, and sparkling cuvée. Master winemaker Andrew Yingst is at the helm of the winemaking, and the Inn at Grace Winery offers a tour to see him in action.

Then, choose between culinary offerings at either the Tasting Barn or the Vineyard Barn, both of which feature the same menu of inventive shareables, charcuterie, wraps, sandwiches and desserts.

After dining and sampling the wines, enjoy the comfortable accommodations inside the Inn. Breakfast in the morning is served where the Inn used to host a more formal dinner before the addition of its second tasting barn. At breakfast, diners can choose between options like baked oatmeal, yogurt and granola, seasonal French toast or a savory crepe to start the day. The large cafe windows open when the weather allows, and the views from the breakfast room at the inn overlook the property. It’s the perfect way to end a stay before venturing home to the Main Line proper.

The Inn at Grace Winery

50 Sweetwater Rd., Glen Mills

Rates from $245 nightly

Website

